Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
Bob Marley fans, get ready to celebrate the Jamaican musician through an immersive experience coming to the U.S. in 2023. The “Bob Marley One Love Experience” is set to open in Los Angeles early next year on Jan. 27. Following exhibits in London and Toronto, the 15,000-square-foot experience will premiere at Ovation Hollywood, according to NBC News.
We’re celebrating what would have been Parks’ 110th birthday!. Gordon Parks was a photographer, musician, author, and filmmaker whose career spanned more than 50 years. Widely recognized as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, Parks was known for using photography as a medium to highlight the dynamic nuances of everyday life. His work elevated the conversation around American life, culture, race, social justice and the Black experience. A Kansas native, the world-renowned photographer also made history as the first African-American photographer to shoot for LIFE and Vogue magazines.
The New York Times unveiled its list of the 10 best books of 2022, with titles by Hernan Diaz, Jennifer Egan, and Ed Yong among those making the cut. Diaz’s Trust was one of five fiction books to make the list. The newspaper called the novel, about a wealthy New York couple in the early 20th century, “an exhilarating pursuit.” Earlier this year, the novel was the winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction.
'I hope my actions don't distract from the film's message ... and just how much impact he had,' said 'Emancipation' producer Joey McFarland.
Powatt founder and designer Kevin Watson brings the “pow effect” to Urban Outfitters, and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. “In your face, like, ‘pow,’ you know? It’s powerful. And I knew the positioning based on how it would be in the market would be powerful,” Watson tells BLACK ENTERPRISE of the meaning behind his brand enterprise.
The holiday of Kwanzaa is celebrated each year from December 26 to January 1. It's mostly observed by African Americans, as well as people with African heritage living in other countries, according to Britannica. It's also a young holiday, founded in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, an Africana studies professor at California State University. Karenga decided on the name based on a phrase in Swahili — matunda ya kwanza, meaning "first fruits," per History — and added the last "a" to make the word seven letters in honor of the seven children who attended the very first Kwanzaa.
Few documentaries carry the weight of history like Descendant (now on Netflix). Director Margaret Brown digs deep into the stories of the living descendants of enslaved persons in Africatown, a community in Mobile, Alabama. Not far up the Mobile River is where the slave ship Clotilda transported 110 people from Western Africa to the U.S. in 1860, decades after the slave trade was declared a federal crime punishable by hanging. The Africans were dropped on the bank and the ship promptly burned to hide the evidence – and the story was kept secret for decades and decades, the white masters...
The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
Enter the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., later this week, and you'll be greeted by two friends: C-3PO and R2-D2, as they appeared in "Return of the Jedi." When asked how visitors react to the "Star Wars" pair, Smithsonian curator John Troutman replied, "Well, I can describe my reaction: Stunned! These are essential characters in my life. They have deeply impacted my soul."The droids are part of the Smithsonian's new exhibition "Entertainment Nation/Nación del espectáculo," a bilingual examination of 150 years of U.S. history through its music, sports and moving images.CBS News' John Dickerson asked, "In...
WASHINGTON — Musician Dizzy Gillespie embraced the Baha’i faith and its belief in universal humanity — a concept he saw reflected in jazz, which he viewed as a blending of musical elements from Africa and Europe. Activist Angela Davis, faced with the horror of bombings by white supremacists as a youth in Birmingham, Alabama, took part in interracial discussion groups at her church. Singer Tina Turner practiced both recitations of the Lord’s Prayer and chants of Buddhist Scripture.
Famous documentarian Ken Burns is exploring the history of the United States through a new book titled, In Our America. Burns assembled the book of his favorite images that best embody nearly two hundred years of the United States. “I’ve needed 45 years of telling stories in American history, of...
If you, too, have ever wanted to sit down for coffee with Jennifer Lopez and ask her everything—beyond what we already know about how she gets such glowing skin, her adoration for all things taco-ed and her go-to hardcore workout—we now have something that allows us to at least be a "fly on the wall" of someone who was able to do just that!
Art Basel, the international art fair, will feature eight Black-owned art galleries in its 2022 art fair in Miami Beach, according to Axios. Art Basel hosts fairs in Basel, Switzerland; Miami Beach.; Hong Kong, and Paris every year, and according to the outlet, the organization began efforts to diversify the art world two years ago during the George Floyd protests. The fair only featured four Black-owned galleries in 2021, and no galleries in 2020.
Rock and pop music has been obsessed with its own past almost from the start: by 1959, a New York record store called Times Square was doing a roaring trade in what it called “oldies”, selling mid-50s doo-wop singles to teenagers already convinced the golden age of rock’n’roll was over. That said, a kind of industrialised nostalgia took root in the early 90s, the era of the heritage rock magazine and the lavish retrospective CD box set. Thirty years on, there’s a nagging sense that all the great stories about pop’s history might have already been explored – an idea to which Danyel Smith’s Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop (Random House) is a necessary corrective. A smart blend of memoir and penetrating analysis, it frequently deals in righting wrongs or highlighting oversights. These are usually born out of a lethal cocktail of racism and sexism, not least in the story of the Sweet Inspirations. Best known as Elvis Presley’s backing singers, they are recast by Smith as pivotal figures in the development of US pop, the thread that links Van Morrison to Whitney Houston and Paul Simon to Aretha Franklin.
The Shining: A Visual and Cultural Haunting (Rough Trade Books, 2022) is an immersive, multi-dimensional examination of one of the most famous films in cinematic history. This loose-leafed and beautifully boxed book—disguised as the ‘writing project’ Jack is typing throughout the course of the film—explores the film’s cultural legacy through exclusive essays, original recollections, contributions from cultural luminaries, and art and visual ephemera.
