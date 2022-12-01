Whether you’re a calligraphy explorer or a hand-lettering veteran, check out the Newberry (60 W. Walton) today. They’ll be joined by the Chicago Calligraphy Collective for a Calligraphy Fair. From 10 AM-noon, they’ll have a breadth of demonstrations and hands-on how to’s that cover everything from gothic lettering and creative caps to arabic calligraphy and flourished copperplate. While free, registration is encouraged. This event is part of the Newberry’s programming to support the exhibition “A Show of Hands: Handwriting in the Age of Print.” The exhibit looks at how print media has encouraged the evolution and artistry of calligraphy since the mid-20th century, even dovetailing into forms like graffiti. It’s on view until December 30. To catch the show before it closes, check out the Newberry’s website. (MC)

2 DAYS AGO