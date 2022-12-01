Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Caroline Rentel
Caroline Rentel of Hinton, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 4410 Central St., Sioux City. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 255, Hinton, IA 51024. Caroline was born on Dec. 10, 1932, in Sioux...
Sioux City Journal
Meet Cadi, a Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier selected as the 2022 Little Yellow Dog
SIOUX CITY — She’s sleek and beautiful and can take off like a flash. Perhaps, it is only fitting that the canine guest of honor for the 87th annual Little Yellow Dog auction is a Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier named Cadillac. “Or you can call her Cadi for short,”...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers pick up road win over Des Moines, 5-1
DES MOINES -- The Sioux City Musketeers received contributions all over the ice as five different players scored a goal in a 5-1 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers Saturday night. The flood gates opened five minutes in with Musketeers captain, Grant Slukynsky, who scored a goal for a fourth...
Sioux City Journal
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Longtime NAIA volunteer wants everyone to have a good impression of Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Vanessa Cantoni and Sude Gundogan may be teammates on the Columbia College (Missouri) Cougars women's volleyball team, but they were competitors when it came to the game of Jenga. "You have to have a steady hand and show plenty of courage," Cantoni, a Curitiba, Brazil native said...
Sioux City Journal
Onawa West Monona prevails over Sioux City Siouxland Christian 68-27
The force was strong for Onawa West Monona as it pierced Sioux City Siouxland Christian during Monday's 68-27 thumping in Iowa girls basketball on December 5. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Rent relief program aims to entice small businesses to downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- In a bid to recruit tenants for some of downtown Sioux City's many vacant commercial spaces, the group Downtown Partners is offering a program of rent relief for new businesses. Ragen Cote, executive director of Downtown Partners, said the rent relief program offers a 50 percent discount...
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives: Stock Exchange convention held in Sioux City
The Festal Board: Last night the Sioux City Live Stock Exchange celebrated the ninth annual convention of the national body in the Mondamin Hotel. A. W. Erwin, president of the Sioux City Commercial association, acted as Toastmaster. Addresses were also given by Sioux City Mayor Jonas M. Cleland and W. H. Thompson, president of the National Live Stock exchange.
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Durant, Wapello, Harris-Lake Park, West Monona, Riverside and Treynor compete in Class I Contemporary at Iowa State Dance Championships 2023
Harris-Lake Park claimed third place, West Monona was fourth and Durant, Wapello, Riverside and Treynor also competed on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Harris-Lake Park finished with 332.5 points from the four judges in competition won by...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council green-lights 25-year sewer treatment agreement with Dakota Dunes
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve a new 25-year sewer treatment agreement with the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District. Last month, the council voted unanimously to approve agreements of the same length with North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff. Now, South Sioux City is the lone sister city without an agreement.
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Harris-Lake Park, Remsen St. Mary's, Kingsley-Pierson and Council Bluffs St. Albert compete in Poms at state dance meet
Harris-Lake Park and Remsen St. Mary's in Class I Pom and Kingsley-Pierson and Council Bluffs St. Albert in Class II Pom were among the teams that competed Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena and Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. Kingsley-Pierson had the...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City's Warming Shelter plans to stay open year-round
SIOUX CITY -- The Warming Shelter, an emergency shelter at 916 Nebraska St., plans to remain open year-round. During a Sioux City Rotary Club meeting on Monday, Joe Twidwell, the shelter's board president, said the shelter won't be closing at the end of April. The shelter, now in its 10th season, has traditionally been open from Nov. 1 until April 30.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council defers vote on lease of Riverside Sports Complex
SIOUX CITY -- Although a review team selected Westside Little League over the Hesse Foundation to lease Riverside Recreational Sports Complex, Sioux City leaders expressed hope that the two entities can create a partnership that could be a "gamechanger" for children playing youth sports in the community. "I have all...
Sioux City Journal
Corban vs Eastern Oregon NAIA semifinal volleyball game
Corban plays Eastern Oregon in semifinal action of the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship Monday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Corban won the game in four sets.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
Court documents: Teen said he lit fire at Sioux City ATV dealership 'for fun'
SIOUX CITY -- A Clinton, Iowa, teen accused of setting multiple all-terrain vehicles ablaze Sunday at a Sioux City dealership told officers he lit the fire "for fun," according to court documents. Jonathan Francis Capella, 18, is charged with second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief, both class C felonies. At...
Sioux City Journal
Sloan Westwood's convoy passes Hinton 64-51
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Sloan Westwood still prevailed 64-51 against Hinton for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 5. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Sloan Westwood tops Hinton 64-51
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Sloan Westwood prevailed over Hinton 64-51 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 3. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
Sioux City Journal
Review team selects Westside Little League to lease Riverside Sports Complex
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution accepting a lease agreement from Westside Little League to rent Riverside Recreational Sports Complex for outdoor youth sports programs and leagues. According to city documents, Siouxland Youth Athletics gave notice in October that it wants...
Comments / 0