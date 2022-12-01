ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

Fire at Baldwin apartment building contained to one unit

Quick response by Baldwin and Cornelia firefighters and Habersham County Emergency Services minimized damage to a Baldwin apartment Sunday afternoon. The fire, at 118 Pine Forest Circle in Baldwin, was reported shortly after 12:30 and resulted in damage to the kitchen of one unit. Firefighter Drake Meister was the first...
accesswdun.com

Tadmore Park reopens after 12 years

Tadmore Park was filled with the joyful screams of children for the first time in 12 years after it officially reopened Thursday. County administrators, commissioners and community members gathered to cut the ribbon and celebrate its reopening. There was a large turnout, and a preschool class had the chance to test out the new playground equipment.
wrwh.com

Down Power Line Shut Down Kellum Valley Road Early Monday

(Cleveland)-Early Monday White County emergency personnel were dispatched to a downed tree on Kellum Valley Road, near Highway 129 North or Cleveland. Bryce Barrett, White County Public Safety Public Information Officer said the call was received by 9-1-1 dispatch around 3:40 AM. Barrett said the initial call to dispatch reported...
13WMAZ

Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
wrwh.com

Santa Spotted In Cleveland Saturday Night

Local – Residents and visitors alike lined the area of Cleveland Square and surrounding areas last night to welcome Santa, and visit with local merchants and businesses during the Christmas in the Mountains Celebration & Lighted Parade. The events began around 5 pm as temporary fences went up and...
beckersasc.com

GI North opens 3rd Georgia location

The Dawson County Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on GI North's new location in Dawsonville, Ga., Dawson County News reported Dec. 2. The ceremony took place on Nov. 29. In addition to the new Dawsonville location, GI North has locations in Cumming and Alpharetta, and an endoscopy center in Cumming.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Kroger is Closing Down Another Location

Photo byBy Jonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox5 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
theprowlernews.org

Development of new subdivision underway

Construction started for a new subdivision across Redwine Road from Starr’s Mill High School. “We asked folks what they loved about PTC. Overwhelming, the top responses were: the path system, our parks, safety, and low crime rates, and fantastic schools,” Peachtree City planning and development director Robin Cailloux said.
WSB Radio

Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
R.A. Heim

Many Atlanta residents have received hundreds of dollars from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
accesswdun.com

Driver killed Saturday in head-on accident in Hall County

A person was killed Saturday morning after a head-on collision on Browns Bridge Road near Cherokee Trail in Hall County. The driver of Chevrolet Tahoe allegedly failed to maintain its lane while turning eastbound and struck a Ford F250 which was traveling westbound at approximately 7:54 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Georgia

The Peach State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Towns County, you might just want to visit.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
accesswdun.com

NGHS breaks ground on new medical plaza in Bethlehem

Northeast Georgia Health System officials gathered Thursday to break ground on a new medical plaza in Bethlehem. “Northeast Georgia Health System has been a key part of this community for years, with the Barrow hospital providing our people with the care they need,” Pat Graham, chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy