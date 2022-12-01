Read full article on original website
City of Woodstock enters into phase one of $3.5 million construction
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a construction project to create a new “city center.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The city plans to spend $3.5 million on phase one of the project. The construction will extend...
Fire at Baldwin apartment building contained to one unit
Quick response by Baldwin and Cornelia firefighters and Habersham County Emergency Services minimized damage to a Baldwin apartment Sunday afternoon. The fire, at 118 Pine Forest Circle in Baldwin, was reported shortly after 12:30 and resulted in damage to the kitchen of one unit. Firefighter Drake Meister was the first...
Tadmore Park reopens after 12 years
Tadmore Park was filled with the joyful screams of children for the first time in 12 years after it officially reopened Thursday. County administrators, commissioners and community members gathered to cut the ribbon and celebrate its reopening. There was a large turnout, and a preschool class had the chance to test out the new playground equipment.
Down Power Line Shut Down Kellum Valley Road Early Monday
(Cleveland)-Early Monday White County emergency personnel were dispatched to a downed tree on Kellum Valley Road, near Highway 129 North or Cleveland. Bryce Barrett, White County Public Safety Public Information Officer said the call was received by 9-1-1 dispatch around 3:40 AM. Barrett said the initial call to dispatch reported...
Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
Ask Mayor Miller: Gray Hwy speed drop, moving log trucks off MLK, proposed taxes for Navicent’s indigent care
MACON, Ga. — In this month’s edition of Ask Mayor Miller, topics ranged from development projects on the horizon, to transportation, to Miller’s recent visits to the new Costco in Athens and its neighboring Trader Joe’s. Improving traffic safety (6:05) Mayor Miller is optimistic that working...
Santa Spotted In Cleveland Saturday Night
Local – Residents and visitors alike lined the area of Cleveland Square and surrounding areas last night to welcome Santa, and visit with local merchants and businesses during the Christmas in the Mountains Celebration & Lighted Parade. The events began around 5 pm as temporary fences went up and...
GI North opens 3rd Georgia location
The Dawson County Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on GI North's new location in Dawsonville, Ga., Dawson County News reported Dec. 2. The ceremony took place on Nov. 29. In addition to the new Dawsonville location, GI North has locations in Cumming and Alpharetta, and an endoscopy center in Cumming.
Kroger is Closing Down Another Location
Photo byBy Jonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox5 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Development of new subdivision underway
Construction started for a new subdivision across Redwine Road from Starr’s Mill High School. “We asked folks what they loved about PTC. Overwhelming, the top responses were: the path system, our parks, safety, and low crime rates, and fantastic schools,” Peachtree City planning and development director Robin Cailloux said.
These Cobb County Holiday Light Displays Top Our List of Free or Affordable Family Fun
Visiting Holiday Light displays can be a fun-filled and affordable holiday tradition for families of all sizes. After all, what's easier than loading the minivan with kids and hot chocolate and hitting the local road for some holiday viewing.
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this week
If you've been looking for more options for saving on holiday gifts this year, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Georgia this week. Read on to learn more.
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Georgia next week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the grocery store chain Publix will host the grand opening for its newest Georgia supermarket in McDonough.
Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
Many Atlanta residents have received hundreds of dollars from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
Driver killed Saturday in head-on accident in Hall County
A person was killed Saturday morning after a head-on collision on Browns Bridge Road near Cherokee Trail in Hall County. The driver of Chevrolet Tahoe allegedly failed to maintain its lane while turning eastbound and struck a Ford F250 which was traveling westbound at approximately 7:54 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Georgia
The Peach State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Towns County, you might just want to visit.
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
NGHS breaks ground on new medical plaza in Bethlehem
Northeast Georgia Health System officials gathered Thursday to break ground on a new medical plaza in Bethlehem. “Northeast Georgia Health System has been a key part of this community for years, with the Barrow hospital providing our people with the care they need,” Pat Graham, chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners said.
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Winter Weather Season, a 30-minute special focusing on this winter’s weather outlook, how Georgia is preparing, and ways people can save on heating bills. “As the leader of Severe Weather Center 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed every step of...
