Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams wants to take over legacy of No. 9
In case you have not yet heard, Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver, Jameson Williams is going to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When Williams takes the field for the first time, he will be wearing a familiar number for Lions’ fans. Prior to the season, Williams spoke to Matthew Stafford, and he got his blessing to wear No. 9 with the Lions. When you think of No. 9 with the Lions, you immediately think of Stafford. That is something Williams respectfully wants to change.
Why Jim Harbaugh left Big Ten Championship press conference early
Just a couple of years ago, there were many fans and media members calling for Michigan to fire Jim Harbaugh, who had not been able to beat his rivals. Fast forward to the present and Harbaugh has now led the Wolverines to two-straight wins over Ohio State and two-straight Big Ten Championships. Following Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game win over Purdue, Harbaugh spoke to the media, but he left the interview early.
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford gets unfortunate news
When the Los Angeles Rams traded multiple draft picks and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, their hope was that Stafford could get them over the hump and help them to win a Super Bowl. As we know, Stafford ended up leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his very first season with the team. Unfortunately, 2022 has been a different story as Stafford struggled early on, and then had to deal with injuries and a concussion, which caused him to miss games. Now, according to reports, Stafford has gotten some unfortunate news.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Ex-Detroit Tigers SP Rick Porcello makes major announcement
Rick Porcello, who is now 33, was originally selected by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft. Porcello spent six seasons with the Tigers before heading to the Boston Red Sox. During his time with the Red Sox, Porcello won a Cy Young Award in 2016 and a World Series in 2018. Now, according to Porcello himself, he has made the decision to retire from Major League Baseball after 12 seasons.
Jared Goff wants reporters to pump brakes on Jameson Williams expectations
What did Jared Goff say about pumping the brakes on Jameson Williams?What happened on Jared Goff’s one pass to Jameson Williams against the Jaguars?. Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff believes the future is bright for rookie Jameson Williams, but people have to be patient. On Sunday afternoon, against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Williams made his NFL debut… kind of. A day earlier, news broke that the Lions were activating Williams for their Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars, and the fan base was clearly fired up. But, if you happened to watch Sunday’s game, you probably did not notice the rookie speedster on the field much. In fact, Williams only played six snaps for the Lions, getting one target during that time.
Report: Jim Harbaugh being considered by multiple NFL teams
It is December, which means it’s time for the Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors and reports to start flowing like honey. On Saturday night, Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their second-straight Big Ten Championship and the first 13-0 start to a season in school history. But could Harbaugh leave the Wolverines to take one more shot at winning a Super Bowl with an NFL franchise? According to a report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, NFL teams have started doing their homework.
Doctor says Matthew Stafford’s injury could be career-threatening
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams announced they were placing quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve, causing speculation that he could miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL regular season. Following the Rams’ 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked if Stafford was done for the season. At that time, McVay revealed to reporters that Stafford had a “spinal cord contusion” and that he was “probably” done for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. But could Matthew Stafford’s injury be career-threatening? Dr. David J. Chao believes that is the case.
Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A relieved Tom Brady stepped to the podium with a big smile. “Just like we drew it up,” the seven-time Super Bowl quarterback said after throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit and beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16. Clearly frustrated and on the verge of being held without a TD pass at home by the Saints for the third straight season, Brady led scoring drives of 91 and 63 yards and the Bucs (6-6) back to .500, tightening the team’s grip on first place in the weak NFC South. “We’ve had a lot of games come down to the end,” Brady said. “Some we’ve won, some we’ve lost, which is why we’re 6-6. It’s not where we want to be, but we’ll keep fighting.”
Jim Harbaugh addresses latest NFL rumors
On Saturday, at the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their second-consecutive Big Ten Championship and the first 13-0 start to a season in school history. On Sunday morning, a report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero surfaced saying sources of theirs have indicated that NFL teams have started doing their homework on Harbaugh. Well, Harbaugh has just responded to the latest NFL rumors floating around.
Erick All throws shade at Michigan, announces shocking decision
Back in October, prior to Michigan‘s game against Michigan State, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh gave an unfortunate update regarding TE Erick All. While speaking to reporters, Harbaugh announced All, who had recently undergone surgery, will not return to the Wolverines during the 2022 season. All, who is a senior, had recently took to Instagram to reveal that he was recovering from what he called a ‘life-changing’ surgery, while also thanking everyone involved for their support. Now, All has announced a surprise decision.
No. 7 Vols playing complete basketball ahead of game vs. EKU
No. 7 Tennessee will look to extend its winning streak to seven games when it hosts Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday
Bettor makes insane wager against Detroit Lions, has day ruined
Never bet against the Detroit Lions! Ok, that is probably a phrase you have never heard before, but with the Lions playing as well as they have been, it’s something you may want to take to heart if you like to bet on sports. That is especially true if you like to bet a crap load of money on sports, as one bettor reportedly did prior to the Lions’ Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Preseason No. 1 drops out of Week 5 AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll
Week 4 of the 2022-23 college basketball season is in the books and the upsets continue to roll in. Preseason No. 1 North Carolina continues to lose, and their new ranking (or lack thereof) in the Week 5 AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll reflects exactly how they are playing right now. On the other hand, there are a handful of teams that have been playing extremely well early on in the season. In case you were wondering, Michigan State received 3 total votes, while Michigan is nowhere to be seen.
Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions have the Playofs in mind
Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a season ago, when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Unfortunately, they got off to a 1-6 start, and it looked like it was going to be another tough season in the Motor City. But since then, the Lions have played extremely well, including winning four of their last five games to get 5-7. Following Sunday’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, rookie Aidan Hutchinson told reporters that the Lions have the playoffs in mind.
