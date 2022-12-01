Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure CoastKristin Leigh WilsonMartin County, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony JamesPalm Beach, FL
luxury-houses.net
Luxurious Master Suite in Florida, A Relax Place with Ocean Views, One of Vero’s most desirable locations, on the Market for $16,26 Million
3756 Ocean Drive Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 3756 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, Florida, is in one of Vero’s most desirable locations, with a luxurious master suite featuring a spa-like bath, soothing ocean breezes & vibrant sunrises. This coastal estate rises above alluring outdoor living, a captivating pool, and coastal views. This Home in Vero Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3756 Ocean Drive, please contact Joseph P Schlitt (Phone: 772 – 360 – 6824 ) at Douglas Elliman Florida LLC & Joseph Francis O’Neill (Phone: 918 – 640 -3300) at Keller Williams Realty of VB for full support and perfect service.
wflx.com
Palm Beach Boat Parade ready to set sail
The 28th annual Marine Industries Association Palm Beach Boat Parade will get underway Saturday Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. The route up the intracoastal will start in North Palm Beach and end at the Jupiter Inlet around 8 p.m. The parade, led by the Zambelli fireworks show, can be seen...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL
The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
veronews.com
Blazing a trail of camaraderie at ‘Beachside Bonfire Fest’
Roaring fires lit up the night along Vero’s beaches as crowds enjoyed an evening of good food and music at the Vero Beach Beachside Bonfire Fest. Hotels and restaurants offered a variety of different foods, specialty drinks, music and raffle prizes to people who walked along the beach from bonfire to bonfire, while dodging the high tide waves as they washed ashore.
cbs12.com
Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade returns to the Treasure Coast
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas has arrived on the Treasure Coast. On the evening of Dec. 2 the Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade lit up Southeast Ocean Blvd. CBS12's Frank Porter went to the parade to get a first-hand look at the festivities. The 2022 parade theme was Storybook Christmas...
Palm Beach’s Historic Colony Hotel Just Unveiled a Colorful Room Redesign to Celebrate 75 Years
In celebration of its diamond anniversary, a treasured hotel in Florida recently unveiled a redesign of its accommodations. For more than 75 years, the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Fla., affectionately known as the Pink Paradise, has been a staple on the Florida hospitality scene since 1947. The pinkest hotel in the area, according to its tagline, the property is lauded as one of the most historic and chicest spots in the coastal town, having hosted dignitaries, political figures, tycoons and celebrities. To revive the property, current owners Sarah Wetenhall and her husband tapped Kemble Interiors and globally renowned design partners. “We’ve...
beckersasc.com
GI specialist leaves NYU Langone for Florida Gastro Group
Sonja Olsen, MD, a gastroenterology and hepatology specialist, has left New York City-based NYU Langone Health to join the Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Dr. Olsen will be the area's only transplant hepatologist, joining five other GI specialists at Gastro Group. Gastro Group of the...
Brightline’s new Boca Raton train station will soon open. Here are the latest details.
The long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida. Construction began in January on the station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. Brian Kronberg, vice president of development for Brightline, told Boca Raton City Council members during a recent ...
Bissli Grill to Open in Boynton Beach
The new restaurant will open with Mediterranean and Kosher Cuisine
Washed up yacht could be removed as early as next week
Pompano Beach – Hurricane Nicole largely skirted South Florida, but one of its few victims here is still washed up. A beached yacht located a few feet north of Northeast 16 Street has become a mini tourist attraction, a mild obstacle for beachgoers and kite surfers, and a target for vandals.
Pooch Plunge Takes Over Sailfish Splash Waterpark
The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast's annual fundraising day of fun takes over the park December 3 The post Pooch Plunge Takes Over Sailfish Splash Waterpark appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
What’s being built there? More than 250 rentable homes and townhomes planned in West Boca
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In West ...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Adjustments Coming To Consuming Water In West Palm Seashore & City Of Palm Seashore | NewsRadio WFLA
West Palm Beach water customers may notice a change to the taste and smell of their drinking water beginning on Thursday. The city’s Department of Public Utilities is temporarily changing its disinfection process. The amount of chlorine that is pumped into the water system is being increased as a preventative maintenance process to help ensure the drinking water quality and safety standards are maintained.
cw34.com
Boca Vet uses new technology to quantify pain in pets
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Dr. Boaz Man says when he opened up his practice at Boca Midtowne Animal Hospital, his goal was to make sure it was a fear-free and pain-free experience. Now with a new technology called PainTrace, Man can achieve that mission every day. "It allows...
west-palm-beach-news.com
A South Florida Staycation at The Ben, Autograph Assortment in West Palm Seaside
South Florida has experienced a remarkable population boom in recent years as businesses and remote workers have begun to look at Miami as more than a destination for snowbirds. For a respite from the crowds—and a staycation with familiar scenery at a leisurely pace—I checked into The Ben in West Palm Beach.
goriverwalk.com
13TH Annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival
Come out of your shell and catch Riverwalk’s 13th Annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival, presented by Rivertail Fort Lauderdale. The highly anticipated annual event showcases the best of South Florida seafood restaurants and gourmet food trucks. Throughout the day enjoy great food, cold drinks, music and activities for...
Gas Prices Continue to Drop: Here is The Lowest in Coral Springs
Gas prices in Florida continue to slacken amid global jitters over the demand for oil and an increase in output from U.S. oil refineries. According to data posted by the auto club AAA on Monday, the average gallon of gas in Florida was selling for $3.27 — the lowest since the price was at $3.22 a gallon on Oct. 6, when the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” began.
Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes
MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home. "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community. Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore eating places on the way in which: Mexican meals, Child Cashew
A Mexican restaurant is headed to the former Blue Front BBQ restaurant space in Lake Worth Beach. Martin Sprock, co-founder of Moe’s Southwest Grill and Planet Smoothie, said he is going into “overdrive” on getting the signature building at 1132 N. Dixie Highway ready for a RuRu’s Tacos and Tequila — the first in a medley of new restaurants he plans to launch in the area.
