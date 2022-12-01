Read full article on original website
southmag.com
Local Piano Students to Entertain Guests at Plant Riverside District on December 10 & 17
Plant Riverside District – which is widely known as Savannah’s Entertainment District – will host local students and showcase their musical talents on the Bösendorfer piano in Generator Hall on Saturday, December 10 and Saturday, December 17. All live performances are free and open to the public.
southmag.com
Stone & Webster Chophouse at Plant Riverside District to Host Old World Christmas Dinner on Dec. 14
Plant Riverside District – Savannah, Ga.’s most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special five-course Old World Christmas Dinner at Stone & Webster Chophouse on Wednesday, Dec. 14. This culinary extravaganza, which is open to the public, serves as the inaugural event in the new Stone & Webster Signature Dining Series.
Recent weekend shootings in Savannah have residents concerned for their safety
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Residents are reacting to a weekend of crime in Savannah after two shootings in the city. After a weekend of violent crime, residents in the city of Savannah say living in this community has been tough. The two shootings that happened on 38th street and MLK and 38th and Bulloch has […]
wtoc.com
I-16 at I-95 construction delays causing project to take longer, but end is in sight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It might seem like the construction on the interchange at I-95 and I-16 will never end, but the end is now in sight. This project was slated to be done at the end of this year — which is just 4 weeks away.?. It will...
Rotten food, chicken and bleach, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection scores for November
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Compared to other countries, the American food supply is among the safest in the world. However, the Federal government estimates that there are about 48 million cases of foodborne illness every year, which is the equivalent of sickening 1 in 6 Americans yearly. These illnesses result in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and […]
wtoc.com
Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues. Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9. Months...
WJCL
Police: Savannah shooting leaves 3 people hurt
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department on the scene of a shooting that left three people hurt. The shooting happened in the area of 38th Street and Bulloch Street Sunday evening. Two victims received non-life-threatening injuries. One received life-threatening injuries, according to SPD. The investigation into this incident...
WSAV-TV
Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart servicemember
An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt by another servicemember involved in the plot. Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart …. An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt...
Teen accused of stealing over $30K in merchandise from Savannah Target
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah teen has racked up over $30,000 in stolen merchandise from an area Target. Police say the $524.99 vacuum cleaner that 19-year-old Keishaun Campbell took from a Savannah Target last week is just the latest steal on a long list. Target’s Loss Prevention Department told the Savannah Police Department that […]
WSAV-TV
Camden County arrests
Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman …. Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life. Obama, Warnock campaign in Atlanta ahead of Georgia …. Sen. Warnock shared the stage in Atlanta with former President Barack...
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurant in South Carolina
- Whenever you think about going to a seafood restaurant in South Carolina, there are several places you can go to. Whether you're looking for something in the Myrtle Beach area or something on Hilton Head Island, you can find what you're looking for. Bluffton Family Seafood House in Bluffton.
WJCL
Neighbors outraged after Sea Pines security guard shoots, kills 13-foot alligator
Members of the Sea Pines community on Hilton Head Island are heartbroken over the loss of "Big George,” a 13-foot alligator that’s been a fixture in the community for years, whose death came at the hands of neighborhood security. Terri Weiss told WJCL 22 News, a Sea Pines...
Woman shot, killed in Ridgeland hotel shooting
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) is investigating an altercation that left one woman dead and a man behind bars. On Dec. 3, officers with the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Siesta Motel, located in the 10500 block of South Jacob Smart Boulevard, for reports of a physical altercation between a […]
Savannah Police: Woman injured in Commercial Court shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident took place in the 600 block of Commercial Court. It’s believed the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation, SPD said. A suspect has been located, according to Savannah […]
SPD investigating Friday night homicide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was killed in a shooting that happened in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood in Savannah Friday night. The Savannah Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting on the 800 block of W. 38th St. Officers found Christopher Alexander Johnson, 34, inside a residential home suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson […]
WJCL
Police in Savannah search for suspects after shooting kills 1, injures 2 others
Update 12:51 p.m.: Police say one person has died following yesterday's shooting. Officers responded to the 800 block of W. 38th Street around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Kevin Johnson, 35, died at Memorial Medical Center as a result of his injuries. A 23-year-old man was treated for...
15-Year-Old Canvasser for Raphael Warnock Is Shot in the Leg
A 15-year-old boy canvassing for Democrat Raphael Warnock ahead of Georgia’s runoff election on Dec. 6 was shot in the leg, Savannah Police said Friday. Jimmy Paiz, 42, was arrested shortly after allegedly firing a single shot through the shut front door of his home at about 5: 35 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified teen was taken to a hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said. “At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated,” Savannah Police said in a statement. Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. A personal website and social media accounts in Paiz’s name indicate that he’s a Marine veteran and a Honduran-American writer who moved to Savannah from D.C. and writes prose about “the human condition.”Read it at Savannah Police Department
Detectives seek E. Henry St. porch pirate
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a porch pirate in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), surveillance footage from Nov. 8 around 5 p.m. captured an unknown man taking packages off of a porch in the 800 block of E. Henry Street. SPD described him as a […]
Body of woman found in Riceboro, police say
RICEBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The body of a woman was discovered in a wooded area in Riceboro Friday afternoon. According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), police say that hunters discovered the body around 5:30 p.m. on December 3. Maj. Quincy Melvin stated that the case is being handled as a homicide and has […]
live5news.com
Man suspected in Hilton Head Island woman’s death dies, deputies say
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say the man suspected of killing a woman whose remains were discovered last month died Thursday afternoon as deputies searched for him. Michael D. Wilson, 66, died Thursday at the Indigo Run home he shared with Brenda Carman. A release from...
