southmag.com

Stone & Webster Chophouse at Plant Riverside District to Host Old World Christmas Dinner on Dec. 14

Plant Riverside District – Savannah, Ga.’s most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special five-course Old World Christmas Dinner at Stone & Webster Chophouse on Wednesday, Dec. 14. This culinary extravaganza, which is open to the public, serves as the inaugural event in the new Stone & Webster Signature Dining Series.
wtoc.com

Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues. Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9. Months...
WJCL

Police: Savannah shooting leaves 3 people hurt

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department on the scene of a shooting that left three people hurt. The shooting happened in the area of 38th Street and Bulloch Street Sunday evening. Two victims received non-life-threatening injuries. One received life-threatening injuries, according to SPD. The investigation into this incident...
WSAV-TV

Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart servicemember

An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt by another servicemember involved in the plot. Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart …. An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt...
WSAV News 3

Teen accused of stealing over $30K in merchandise from Savannah Target

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah teen has racked up over $30,000 in stolen merchandise from an area Target. Police say the $524.99 vacuum cleaner that 19-year-old Keishaun Campbell took from a Savannah Target last week is just the latest steal on a long list. Target’s Loss Prevention Department told the Savannah Police Department that […]
WSAV-TV

Camden County arrests

Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman …. Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life. Obama, Warnock campaign in Atlanta ahead of Georgia …. Sen. Warnock shared the stage in Atlanta with former President Barack...
PhillyBite

Best Seafood Restaurant in South Carolina

- Whenever you think about going to a seafood restaurant in South Carolina, there are several places you can go to. Whether you're looking for something in the Myrtle Beach area or something on Hilton Head Island, you can find what you're looking for. Bluffton Family Seafood House in Bluffton.
WSAV News 3

Woman shot, killed in Ridgeland hotel shooting

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) is investigating an altercation that left one woman dead and a man behind bars. On Dec. 3, officers with the Ridgeland Police Department responded to the Siesta Motel, located in the 10500 block of South Jacob Smart Boulevard, for reports of a physical altercation between a […]
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: Woman injured in Commercial Court shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident took place in the 600 block of Commercial Court. It’s believed the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation, SPD said. A suspect has been located, according to Savannah […]
WSAV News 3

SPD investigating Friday night homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was killed in a shooting that happened in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood in Savannah Friday night. The Savannah Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting on the 800 block of W. 38th St. Officers found Christopher Alexander Johnson, 34, inside a residential home suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson […]
WJCL

Police in Savannah search for suspects after shooting kills 1, injures 2 others

Update 12:51 p.m.: Police say one person has died following yesterday's shooting. Officers responded to the 800 block of W. 38th Street around 5:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Kevin Johnson, 35, died at Memorial Medical Center as a result of his injuries. A 23-year-old man was treated for...
TheDailyBeast

15-Year-Old Canvasser for Raphael Warnock Is Shot in the Leg

A 15-year-old boy canvassing for Democrat Raphael Warnock ahead of Georgia’s runoff election on Dec. 6 was shot in the leg, Savannah Police said Friday. Jimmy Paiz, 42, was arrested shortly after allegedly firing a single shot through the shut front door of his home at about 5: 35 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified teen was taken to a hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said. “At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated,” Savannah Police said in a statement. Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. A personal website and social media accounts in Paiz’s name indicate that he’s a Marine veteran and a Honduran-American writer who moved to Savannah from D.C. and writes prose about “the human condition.”Read it at Savannah Police Department
WSAV News 3

Detectives seek E. Henry St. porch pirate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a porch pirate in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), surveillance footage from Nov. 8 around 5 p.m. captured an unknown man taking packages off of a porch in the 800 block of E. Henry Street. SPD described him as a […]
WSAV News 3

Body of woman found in Riceboro, police say

RICEBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The body of a woman was discovered in a wooded area in Riceboro Friday afternoon. According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), police say that hunters discovered the body around 5:30 p.m. on December 3. Maj. Quincy Melvin stated that the case is being handled as a homicide and has […]
live5news.com

Man suspected in Hilton Head Island woman’s death dies, deputies say

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies say the man suspected of killing a woman whose remains were discovered last month died Thursday afternoon as deputies searched for him. Michael D. Wilson, 66, died Thursday at the Indigo Run home he shared with Brenda Carman. A release from...

