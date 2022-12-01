Read full article on original website
Related
Epicurious
Fireplace Eggnog
Active Time 30 minutes Total Time 4 hours 30 minutes, including chilling time. Eggnog has come a long way in the last 150 years. From its earliest and rather austere recipes to the spiced dessert that became popular in the latter half of the twentieth century, the nog has become a wide umbrella covering all manner of eggy winter drinks. Still, bartenders like me tend to land somewhere not too far from the classic version, even while experimenting with interesting flavors and new twists.
Epicurious
No-Sleep-Till-Santa Eggnog
Active Time 15 minutes Total Time 8 hours 15 minutes, including infusing and chilling times. It’s a well-worn but precious holiday image: Children leaping from their beds on Christmas morning as the sun barely breaks. This twist on classic eggnog is for the bleary-eyed parents just behind the scenes, or any other solstice-celebrating partygoer who wants to stay up a little late.
Hamburger casserole for dinner: Grandma's super simple recipe
This hamburger casserole recipe from Jill Bauer, the food and lifestyle expert behind JustJill.com, is simple and can be made in under an hour.
Stick a fork in it: Have Gen Z killed off the Christmas pudding?
Another day, another story about young people killing off a time-honoured tradition. First, they came for the Brussels sprouts (or are they cool again? I lose track). Now, Gen Z is cancelling Christmas pudding.According to what can only be described as truly groundbreaking research, almost half of 10-25-year-olds say they don’t like the traditional festive dessert, despite more than a third admitting they’ve never tried it. Because of this, the traditional Christmas pudding could be extinct by 2025, the researchers declared.I don’t know what I find more alarming about these statistics. That researchers who canvassed British 10-year-olds were astounded to...
Everyone is Daydreaming About Giada De Laurentiis’ Healthy Baked Pasta Dish for Their Holiday Buffets
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you eat it nonstop or like to keep it as a holiday dish, pasta is a godsend. You can add so many sauces, there are so many types of noodles, spices, and so much more to create the perfect concoction — and Giada De Laurentiis’ Goat Cheese pasta may be one of our new favorites. On Dec 3, De Laurentiis posted a snapshot of the mouth-watering pasta to her page @thegiadzy, with everyone agreeing on one thing — holy moly,...
Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Check out these amazing no-bake caramel pretzel crack bars! Most popular around Christmas, but always popular in our house.
Epicurious
Sweet-and-Sour Shrimp Ball Soup
This easy, vibrant soup is inspired by a hot pot dinner I enjoyed recently in Flushing, New York. The server dropped a scoop of minced shrimp into a simmering broth and advised us to eat the shrimp balls immediately. They were meltingly tender and so simple. Here I fortify store-bought...
'I Tried Ina Garten's Brownie Pudding Recipe and Fell Head Over Heels in Love'
Do you need a chocolatey treat for the holidays that's a) easy to make, b) guaranteed to be loved by everyone and c) Barefoot Contessa-approved? We've got you. Once again, the GOAT—Ina Garten—comes to the dessert rescue with her Brownie Pudding recipe. I whipped up this dreamy dessert...
Delish
Cheesy Pierogi & Kielbasa Skillet
This one-skillet meal combines two of our favorite Polish foods—pierogi and kielbasa—into a warm, hearty dinner. Pierogi are essentially dumplings that can be filled with a variety of different savory or even sweet stuffings. In this recipe, we use potato and cheese, which are the easiest to find in the frozen food section; however, you can feel free use whatever savory flavor you like if you have something else accessible!
Simple Hacks to Keep Fruit and Vegetables Fresh for Weeks
Taking a few steps to preserve the freshness of your fruits and vegetables will not only better ensure a tastier meal, but it will also cut down on food waste.
Food & Wine
Bloody Bull Brunch Cocktail
Mix all the ingredients together and store in the fridge. If you have the time, mix everything except for the tomato juice and lemon juice together a day or two ahead of time. Add the tomato juice and lemon juice the day you are going to make the cocktail. Bloody...
EatingWell
Breakfast Carrot-Cake Oatmeal Cakes
Combine oats, milk, brown sugar, applesauce, eggs, cinnamon, baking powder, vanilla, nutmeg and salt in a large bowl. Fold in carrot, raisins and walnuts. Divide the batter between the prepared muffin cups, about 1/3 cup each. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
13 nifty and nice stocking stuffers for campers
We’ve spent a lot of nights under the stars to come up with the best stocking stuffers for campers that make your gift buying experience as painless as possible
Kirkus Reviews
Holiday Gift Guide for Book Lovers
It’s the most wonderful time of the year—the time when you get to shower your friends and family with gifts that they will (hopefully) love. But what about that one person, the one whose bookshelves are overflowing with everything from the classics to the newest paperback thrillers? If you don’t want to take a chance on finding a book they haven’t read yet, take a look at this quick list for ideas on what to get the lit lover in your life.
Mic
75 clever, cheap gifts on Amazon for people who are hard to shop for
No matter the occasion or the recipient, gift-giving can be tricky. Whether you’re trying to impress the in-laws or looking for something memorable for your best friend, you just might find it on this list of clever, cheap gifts on Amazon. When it comes to shopping for picky people,...
dcnewsnow.com
Best Christmas mantel decor
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A classic image of the Christmas season is a warm fire, stockings hung in a row and a beautifully decorated mantel. There are many ways you can go with your Christmas mantel decor, and it can be a bit overwhelming to decide on your favorite items from the seemingly endless options out there. Consider your mantel’s size, outlet locations and which essential items you might be missing. This will narrow your search and help you pick the perfect decor item for you. The National Tree Company Carolina Pine Garland, both lighted and hyper-realistic in appearance, makes a beautiful addition to any mantel decor.
New York Post
Bird Buddy ensures you never miss another bird that visits your yard
While some may think of wildlife as only something found in exotic places like the Amazon Rainforest, it’s also right outside your very door. It can be so fun to look into the yard, see a bird perched somewhere, and run to grab your phone to snap a picture. Every day, dozens of birds are likely stopping by to check out your yard as they look for food or just travel through. With the Bird Buddy, you’ll always have proof of their time there.
Kevin Bacon Shares His ‘Breakfast of Champions’ Meal
Sometimes, you just want to know all about your favorite stars' everyday activities, like what they do at home on a day off, or what they like to buy at the grocery store. Luckily for fans of Kevin Bacon, the actor showed off what he called his "Breakfast of Champions," sharing a video of himself putting it together one morning in his home.
Pasta Dishes: Asiago Tortellini Alfredo With Grilled Chicken, A Family Favorite
Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo With Grilled ChickenPhoto bysimplyhomecooked.com. Here is an easy, complete dinner idea using pre grilled/cooked chicken. This recipe only takes 30 minutes to prepare. All you need is a green salad and some crusty Italian bread and you have a delicious meal. Inspiration for this recipe is from Simply Home Cooked and their Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Looking for the perfect appetizer for your next get together? This bacon wrapped shrimp is it! They’re incredibly juicy, smokey, savory, and super easy to make. Picture this: juicy shrimp marinated in a zesty, lemony, garlic, and honey mustard sauce wrapped in deliciously crispy, smokey bacon. I don’t know about you, but I am already drooling.
Comments / 0