Epicurious

Fireplace Eggnog

Active Time 30 minutes Total Time 4 hours 30 minutes, including chilling time. Eggnog has come a long way in the last 150 years. From its earliest and rather austere recipes to the spiced dessert that became popular in the latter half of the twentieth century, the nog has become a wide umbrella covering all manner of eggy winter drinks. Still, bartenders like me tend to land somewhere not too far from the classic version, even while experimenting with interesting flavors and new twists.
Epicurious

No-Sleep-Till-Santa Eggnog

Active Time 15 minutes Total Time 8 hours 15 minutes, including infusing and chilling times. It’s a well-worn but precious holiday image: Children leaping from their beds on Christmas morning as the sun barely breaks. This twist on classic eggnog is for the bleary-eyed parents just behind the scenes, or any other solstice-celebrating partygoer who wants to stay up a little late.
The Independent

Stick a fork in it: Have Gen Z killed off the Christmas pudding?

Another day, another story about young people killing off a time-honoured tradition. First, they came for the Brussels sprouts (or are they cool again? I lose track). Now, Gen Z is cancelling Christmas pudding.According to what can only be described as truly groundbreaking research, almost half of 10-25-year-olds say they don’t like the traditional festive dessert, despite more than a third admitting they’ve never tried it. Because of this, the traditional Christmas pudding could be extinct by 2025, the researchers declared.I don’t know what I find more alarming about these statistics. That researchers who canvassed British 10-year-olds were astounded to...
SheKnows

Everyone is Daydreaming About Giada De Laurentiis’ Healthy Baked Pasta Dish for Their Holiday Buffets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you eat it nonstop or like to keep it as a holiday dish, pasta is a godsend. You can add so many sauces, there are so many types of noodles, spices, and so much more to create the perfect concoction — and Giada De Laurentiis’ Goat Cheese pasta may be one of our new favorites. On Dec 3, De Laurentiis posted a snapshot of the mouth-watering pasta to her page @thegiadzy, with everyone agreeing on one thing — holy moly,...
MomJunky

Caramel Pretzel Crack Bars

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Check out these amazing no-bake caramel pretzel crack bars! Most popular around Christmas, but always popular in our house.
Epicurious

Sweet-and-Sour Shrimp Ball Soup

This easy, vibrant soup is inspired by a hot pot dinner I enjoyed recently in Flushing, New York. The server dropped a scoop of minced shrimp into a simmering broth and advised us to eat the shrimp balls immediately. They were meltingly tender and so simple. Here I fortify store-bought...
Delish

Cheesy Pierogi & Kielbasa Skillet

This one-skillet meal combines two of our favorite Polish foods—pierogi and kielbasa—into a warm, hearty dinner. Pierogi are essentially dumplings that can be filled with a variety of different savory or even sweet stuffings. In this recipe, we use potato and cheese, which are the easiest to find in the frozen food section; however, you can feel free use whatever savory flavor you like if you have something else accessible!
Food & Wine

Bloody Bull Brunch Cocktail

Mix all the ingredients together and store in the fridge. If you have the time, mix everything except for the tomato juice and lemon juice together a day or two ahead of time. Add the tomato juice and lemon juice the day you are going to make the cocktail. Bloody...
EatingWell

Breakfast Carrot-Cake Oatmeal Cakes

Combine oats, milk, brown sugar, applesauce, eggs, cinnamon, baking powder, vanilla, nutmeg and salt in a large bowl. Fold in carrot, raisins and walnuts. Divide the batter between the prepared muffin cups, about 1/3 cup each. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Kirkus Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide for Book Lovers

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—the time when you get to shower your friends and family with gifts that they will (hopefully) love. But what about that one person, the one whose bookshelves are overflowing with everything from the classics to the newest paperback thrillers? If you don’t want to take a chance on finding a book they haven’t read yet, take a look at this quick list for ideas on what to get the lit lover in your life.
Mic

75 clever, cheap gifts on Amazon for people who are hard to shop for

No matter the occasion or the recipient, gift-giving can be tricky. Whether you’re trying to impress the in-laws or looking for something memorable for your best friend, you just might find it on this list of clever, cheap gifts on Amazon. When it comes to shopping for picky people,...
dcnewsnow.com

Best Christmas mantel decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A classic image of the Christmas season is a warm fire, stockings hung in a row and a beautifully decorated mantel. There are many ways you can go with your Christmas mantel decor, and it can be a bit overwhelming to decide on your favorite items from the seemingly endless options out there. Consider your mantel’s size, outlet locations and which essential items you might be missing. This will narrow your search and help you pick the perfect decor item for you. The National Tree Company Carolina Pine Garland, both lighted and hyper-realistic in appearance, makes a beautiful addition to any mantel decor.
New York Post

Bird Buddy ensures you never miss another bird that visits your yard

While some may think of wildlife as only something found in exotic places like the Amazon Rainforest, it’s also right outside your very door. It can be so fun to look into the yard, see a bird perched somewhere, and run to grab your phone to snap a picture. Every day, dozens of birds are likely stopping by to check out your yard as they look for food or just travel through. With the Bird Buddy, you’ll always have proof of their time there.
Parade

Kevin Bacon Shares His ‘Breakfast of Champions’ Meal

Sometimes, you just want to know all about your favorite stars' everyday activities, like what they do at home on a day off, or what they like to buy at the grocery store. Luckily for fans of Kevin Bacon, the actor showed off what he called his "Breakfast of Champions," sharing a video of himself putting it together one morning in his home.
Florence Carmela

Pasta Dishes: Asiago Tortellini Alfredo With Grilled Chicken, A Family Favorite

Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo With Grilled ChickenPhoto bysimplyhomecooked.com. Here is an easy, complete dinner idea using pre grilled/cooked chicken. This recipe only takes 30 minutes to prepare. All you need is a green salad and some crusty Italian bread and you have a delicious meal. Inspiration for this recipe is from Simply Home Cooked and their Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo.
fitfoodiefinds.com

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Looking for the perfect appetizer for your next get together? This bacon wrapped shrimp is it! They’re incredibly juicy, smokey, savory, and super easy to make. Picture this: juicy shrimp marinated in a zesty, lemony, garlic, and honey mustard sauce wrapped in deliciously crispy, smokey bacon. I don’t know about you, but I am already drooling.

