Braves have few questions to answer heading into Winter Meetings

The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings will get underway Sunday in San Diego and will mark the return of an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The 2020 meetings were held virtually, and the 2021 session was canceled as a result of the owner’s lockout. The start of...
Battery Power TV: Fred McGriff elected to HOF in statement of a vote

Fred McGriff’s Hall of Fame wait is over. The five-time All-Star, who spent five seasons with the Atlanta Braves, was unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday by the Era Committee. While it was a celebratory night for McGriff, Dale Murphy — in front of a...
This Day Braves History: Atlanta signs Chipper Jones to three year deal

1942 - The Boston Braves acquire shortstop Eddie Joost and pitcher Nate Andrews from the Reds in exchange for shortstop Eddie Miller. 2005 - The Atlanta Braves agree to terms with third baseman Chipper Jones on a three-year contract. MLB History. 1916 - The National Commission orders that injured players...
Winter Meetings Day 1 rumor tracker and open thread

Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings will officially get underway Sunday as executives, agents, players and media come together in San Diego. In recent days, the offseason has shown signs of life with Jacob deGrom heading to Texas on a big five-year deal. Plenty of other top free agents remain on the board starting with Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
Braves reportedly out of the running for Oakland catcher Sean Murphy (UPDATED)

Update - Mark Feinsand updated his previous report and now says that the Braves won’t be the team acquiring Murphy. The Winter Meetings are underway in San Diego and the Atlanta Braves may be close to making a splash. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that the Oakland Athletics appear to be getting close to a trade of catcher Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves are considered to be the frontrunners although other teams are also involved.
This Day in Braves History: John Schuerholz is elected to the Hall of Fame

1968 - The Braves acquire infielderBob Aspromonte from the Astros in exchange for infielder Marty Martinez. Aspromonte was the last original Colt .45 on Houston’s roster. 1975 - Ted Turner enters into a tentative agreement to by the Atlanta Braves. 2008 - The Braves acquire pitcher Javier Vazquez and...
Battery Power TV: Why HOF call is coming for Fred McGriff and Dale Murphy

The wait may soon be over for Fred McGriff and Dale Murphy. Both are on the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Era Committee, and being considered by a panel that includes their peers, may change everything. Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss why McGriff and Murphy could get the...
Braves News: Sean Murphy interest, Dansby Swanson rumblings, and more

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Atlanta Braves have checked in on Sean Murphy, current catcher of the Oakland A’s. While a trade is not out of the question, Rosenthal did say that “the chances of the Braves acquiring Murphy are slim.” Travis d’Arnaud and William Contreras seem to have the position handled, but should the Braves acquire Murphy, Contreras could shift primarily to the DH role.
Alex Anthopoulos says luxury tax won’t prevent Braves from improving team

MLB’s Winter Meetings are underway in San Diego and Atlanta Braves President Alex Anthopoulos spoke with The Athletic’s David O’Brien about a number of topics. The most notable is the situation with the luxury tax where the Braves are close to the first threshold. Anthopoulos said that the tax would not prevent Atlanta from a making a deal if it improved the team.
2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Marcell Ozuna

Marcell Ozuna put together a lackluster season on the field for the Atlanta Braves and was again a distraction off the field. The Braves reportedly shopped him at the Trade Deadline and will likely do so again this offseason to move part of the $37 million that he is owed.
Hot stove open thread

Bam! Chris Martin getting $17.5 million more, because teams can’t help themselves. Bam! The Mariners got their lefty-hitting second baseman by trading persona non grata Jesse Winker, along with “hey remember when we traded a clubhouse-favorite reliever for him” Abraham Toro, for the Brewers’ Kolten Wong.
Braves News: Bryan Reynolds trade rumor, winter meetings, more

The winter meetings begin today and there has been a bit of a thawing of the market in the lead-up. Jacob deGrom was the headline move on Friday, as he signed a massive contract with the Rangers. The news of the day on Saturday was Pirates’ star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade. Trade requests mean less in MLB than in the NFL or NBA, but given the Pirates’ general state as a franchise, Reynolds could very well be available. The Braves were rumored to make a run at Reynolds at the trade deadline in 2021 and have been rumored to be making a strong push for him this time around as well.
Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Cole Phillips

For the second year in a row, the Atlanta Braves used their second-round draft choice on a right-handed pitcher with some medical concerns but plenty of talent. That’s the extent of the similarities between 2022 pick Cole Phillips, and 2021 pick Spencer Schwellenbach. Phillips was a prep arm who had Tommy John Surgery in the spring before the draft; Schwellenbach was a college performer who had his procedure shortly after signing.
Baseball America names Alex Anthopoulos MLB Executive of the Year

The accolades for the 2022 Atlanta Braves continue to roll in as Baseball America has named Alex Anthopoulos as its MLB Executive of the Year. Under Anthopoulos, the Braves have won five straight division titles and won the 2021 World Series. They won 101 games during the 2022 season running down the Mets at the end for another NL East crown.
Daily Hammer Podcast: Creativity could benefit the Braves

On Thursday evening, leading up to the main event of the MLB offseason, the 2022 Winter Meetings, Ken Rosenthal discussed the latest rumors around baseball. This included a bit of unexpected news that the Braves have checked in on Athletics catcher Sean Murphy. While the interest is likely just due diligence, it is an indication that Atlanta could get creative this offseason.
