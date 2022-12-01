Possible Trade Targets for the Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars are trending upwards. A report suggests they're ready to keep pushing for Stanley Cup contention with a top-six forward.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars are off to a good start to this season. Led by young talents, such as Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen, Jake Oettinger and the recently re-signed Roope Hintz , they're sitting atop the Central Division with 30 points entering December.

Things are going well, but it appears there's room for improvement. On Tuesday, TSN's Darren Dreger reported they're in the market for a “luxury item” such as a top-six winger to skate alongside Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment on their second line.

GM Jim Nill probably isn't in any rush to make that move. His club's solid play thus far buys him time to evaluate the trade market. Unless his club starts tumbling in the standings over the next month or so, Nill can wait until the March 3 trade deadline to address that need.

Cap Friendly indicates the Stars have $3.475 million in projected trade-deadline cap space. Nill could free up more if he can find a taker for goaltender Anton Khudobin ($3.33 million), who's currently buried in the minors. Struggling winger Denis Gurianov ($2.9 million) might benefit from a change of scenery.

Nill will likely target non-contending clubs carrying pending unrestricted free agents who no longer fit into their long-term plans.

The biggest name could be the Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane provided he waives his no-movement clause and the Blackhawks agree to retain half of his remaining $10.5-million cap hit . The asking price could also be quite expensive.

More affordable options could include:

Max Domi, C, Chicago Blackhawks: Domi has seen some time as the No. 1 center for Chicago this season before being moved back to the second line. He has a respectable 16 points in 22 games, which is even better considering his cap hit is only $3 million on his one-year deal.

Andreas Athanasiou, LW/C, Chicago Blackhawks: Athanasiou signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with Chicago and put up six goals and nine points in 22 games so far. He's been put on the left wing beside Jonathan Toews and Kane recently.

Gustav Nyquist, RW/LW, Columbus Blue Jackets: If Columbus decides to embrace their spot in the standings and gain some assets by the trade deadline, 33-year-old Nyquist could be a decent rental. He has 10 points in 21 games during the final year of his four-year deal with a $5.5-million cap hit.

Sean Monahan, C, Montreal Canadiens: The 28-year-old's seen a small resurgence after the Calgary Flames traded him to Montreal last off-season, with 14 points in 22 games. He's in the final year of a seven-year contract with a $6.375-million cap hit, but he has a 10-team no-trade list.