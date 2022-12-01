ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Biggest Crypto Presale of 2022 IMPT Ends this Month – How to Buy Before IEO

New carbon-reducing cryptocurrency project IMPT is undergoing one of the most successful presales in 2022 – and by the second week of December 2022, IMPT is going to be listed on one of the biggest decentralized exchanges (DEXs) in the space. With only a week left before the presale...
bitcoinist.com

US Interest Rates are Likely to Grow Less Than Expected: What Does This Mean for Cryptos?

United States interest rates are touted to grow less than expected, which has got crypto markets onto a slightly more positive sentiment. The US Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates this year at the most aggressive pace since the 1980s, but a recent speech from the Fed’s Chairman suggests that they might be considering slowing the interest rate increases as early as the next meeting.
bitcoinist.com

How merchants and businesses can benefit from crypto

1TN is a global IT product crypto processing project developing a unique solution for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The crypto payment gateway allows users and merchants to accept crypto payments easily and has continued to onboard more users in recent months. 1TN platform allows merchants to accept multi-currency transactions without abandoning the usual benefits of traditional payment processors.
bitcoinist.com

Report Suggests Alameda Rescued FTX By Covering $1 Billion Trade Loss in 2021

The crash of FTX left the market in disarray after it halted withdrawals and filed for bankruptcy. Apart from FTX, other firms also filed for bankruptcy due to the loss of funds in the exchange. During the filing, the crypto market learned that the firm didn’t have a proper structure...
bitcoinist.com

Payments Giant Stripe Launches Cash To Crypto Web3 Service

Stripe, an Irish-American financial services company, recently announced it is launching a project that would make fiat-to-crypto payments easier for Web3 businesses in many countries. Dubbed as “fiat-to-crypto on-ramp,” the new offering features a customisable widget that could be directly integrated into a decentralized app (dApp), a non-fungible token (NFT)...
bitcoinist.com

Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a better buy and hold than TerraClassic (LUNC) and Ripple (XRP)

In traditional markets, investors buy and hold assets in the hopes that they will appreciate in value over time. However, in the cryptocurrency market, there are a variety of factors that can affect an asset’s price, making it difficult to predict its future value. So which cryptocurrency should you hold on to and which one should you sell?
bitcoinist.com

Oryen Network beats fluctuating yield of PancakeSwap and Binance Coin with a Fixed 90% APY

Securing themselves against cryptocurrency yields’ unpredictable and often volatile nature has become investors’ primary concern. Therefore, Oryen Network has devised a revolutionary way to guarantee everyone a fixed 90% APY. This groundbreaking technology has found a way to consistently beat the flexible yields on PancakeSwap and Binance Coin,...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Continues To Decline – Why Is Dogeliens The Better Option?

In recent crypto news, the market has been on the decline. Whilst this year hasn’t been great for the crypto world, the past few weeks have not been showing great signs. As the biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) is often looked at as an indicator of how the rest of the market is doing. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is valued at approximately $16,000, which is a significant decrease from BTC’s all-time peak in 2021 of approximately $68,000. As it continues to decline, the new cryptocurrency, Dogeliens (DOGET), seems to be the better investment option.
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Rocketize: The War Of Meme Currencies

Meme currencies, which first appeared with the launch of Dogecoin in 2013, have since established themselves as a vital component of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Meme coins function similarly to other cryptocurrencies, making use of blockchain and related technology in the same ways. Certain blockchains that make use of smart contracts,...
Reuters

World Bank sees India's growth at 6.9% this year

NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's economy is expected to grow 6.9% in the current fiscal year, the World Bank said on Tuesday, adding that it is well positioned to tackle global headwinds.
bitcoinist.com

Here’s Why Big Eyes Coin, Solana and Near Protocol Are Causing A Buzz Within The Cryptocurrency Industry

The ongoing bear market is causing a significant strain within the cryptocurrency industry as it hinders crypto regulars, such as traders and investors, from performing daily crypto activities. The result is a high amount of loss within the industry that is detrimental to the ecosystem. To remedy this problem, members of the crypto community are turning towards various strategies that can ensure the safety of assets and the continuity of businesses, such as long-term cryptocurrency investing.
bitcoinist.com

Indian Crypto Advocacy Association Plans To Secure Concessions From High Taxes

The controversial taxes slapped on crypto transactions in India have continued to create a negative ripple effect. Earlier this year, the Indian Parliament passed this controversial tax proposal which came into effect on April 1. The bill met resistance at the initial session in the lower house, with over 20...
bitcoinist.com

Apecoin (APE), Dogecoin (DOGE), And Snowfall Protocol (SNW): Top 3 Cryptocurrencies Set to Pump in December 2022

While major industry players like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) continue to fall in value, investors are now shifting their funds to projects that show colossal potential going forward and that are still strongly rooted amidst the ongoing bear conditions. Among the projects favored by movers dumping Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) networks is Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
bitcoinist.com

Moonbirds vs Ganja Guruz – Which NFT Collection Is Better?

Global sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) reached $12.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The popularity of NFTs has only risen over the past few years with even celebrities catching on to the trend. If you are new to the world of NFTs and are wondering how to start your investment journey, you can begin with simple research. Select a few of the top-performing NFTs like Moonbirds or Ganja Guruz, compare them, and then make a decision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy