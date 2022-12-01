Read full article on original website
Saudis in off-field win before Japan, Koreans exit World Cup
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hours before Japan and South Korea endured painful second-round exits from the World Cup in Qatar, continental soccer rival Saudi Arabia had plenty to celebrate. The All India Football Federation’s decision to pull out of the race to host the 2027 Asian Cup, announced...
Roy Keane hails England’s World Cup ‘swagger’ and urges Gareth Southgate and Co to ‘go for it’ in France quarter-final
ROY KEANE hailed England's World Cup "swagger" and urged Gareth Southgate's Three Lions to "go for it" against France. England play the reigning 2018 holders on Saturday in the quarter-finals having seen off Senegal 3-0. And Manchester United legend Keane talked up Southgate's side's chances. He said on ITV: "At...
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face Switzerland for a place in the World Cup quarterfinals
The knockout stages are filled with extra tension this tournament for Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo as he seeks to win football’s biggest trophy with his country in what is likely to be his last World Cup ever. His side will line up at the Lusail Stadium as the slight...
Image of Pelé shines bright for Brazilian fans at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil’s national team appeared brightly on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering before the Seleçao’s World Cup match against South Korea. The 82-year-old Pelé remained in a hospital in Sao Paulo recovering from a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19. He said he would watch the match on television. The news coming from Brazil was good. Two daughters and one grandson of the soccer great say he was not under an imminent risk of death. It was reason for celebration for the many Brazilians who have been cheering for the Selecao.
Japan national team loses again in round of 16 at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Japan is headed back to the drawing board after making it back to the round of 16. The Japanese reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the fourth time and then lost for the fourth time. This one came in a penalty shootout against 2018 runner-up Croatia. Japan midfielder Wataru Endo says “penalties. Nothing you can do.” Japan scored first at Al Janoub Stadium but Croatia got one back in the second half. Japan was drawn into a difficult group in Qatar with two of the three most recent World Cup champions but the Japanese beat both Spain and Germany by identical 2-1 scores.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — One Neymar was about to make his return at the World Cup. Another was going home after a short and tumultuous stay in Qatar. The real Neymar has recovered from an ankle injury and was expected to play Monday against South Korea in the round of 16. His lookalike was leaving the country after causing some havoc with his public appearances. Eigon Oliveira goes by “Ney’s Lookalike.” He was busy in Qatar and attracted a lot of attention while making appearances impersonating the Brazil player.
EXPLAINER: What’s post-World Cup future for Qatar’s stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup stadium was designed to leave a minimal footprint in the Qatari sand. It’s now due to be dismantled. Stadium 974 played host to seven matches. The one one was Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the last 16 on Monday. Qatar says the stadium will disappear. But it isn’t clear when that will happen. The country will soon stage an Asian Cup, the multi-sport Asian Games and maybe even a Summer Olympics. The big question is what happens next for Qatar’s venues after the World Cup ends.
Spain or Morocco? World Cup passions blur in Spanish exclave
CEUTA, Spain (AP) — The World Cup knockout game between Spain and Morocco will bring millions of fans on both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar together around screens in bars and living rooms to see which country will keep alive its dream of soccer glory. Nowhere will loyalties...
World Cup betting down in Las Vegas but higher than expected
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The World Cup is the globe’s biggest sporting event, but in the United States in the fall, it competes with a full sports betting calendar. Las Vegas sportsbook directors weren’t optimistic the betting would be higher than the 2018 World Cup. That World Cup was played in the more usual summer months in Russia. The Qatar World Cup is playing in November and December. The betting handle is down, but higher than expected. Sportsbook directors expect betting action to increase during the knockout stage.
Wounded West Indies 'want to go one step further' after showing fight in Perth
Visitors have been laid low by injuries but assistant coach wants them to "grind and fight and stay in the fight as long as possible"
Bierhoff resigns as director of Germany’s teams, academy
BERLIN (AP) — Oliver Bierhoff is the first managerial casualty of Germany’s early World Cup exit after agreeing to resign as managing director of the country’s national soccer teams and academy. The German soccer federation says Bierhoff has agreed to prematurely end his contract. It had been due to run through the 2024 European Championship. Germany is set to host that tournament but there are concerns about the team’s direction after a second successive World Cup exit at the group stage coming after its second-round exit from the European Championship last year. Bierhoff had a management role with the federation for 18 years since becoming manager of the men’s national team in 2004. The former Germany forward took over all of the national teams and academy in 2018.
McLaughlin-Levrone, Duplantis named World Athletes of Year
World-record setters Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Mondo Duplantis have been named World Athletes of the Year by World Athletics. McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles twice during the year, the last coming during the summer when she finished the race in 50.68 seconds. Duplantis, who competes for Sweden, set both the indoor and outdoor world records in pole vault this year. He jumped 6.2 meters at indoor worlds for the indoor record. His highest mark is 6.21 meters, which he set on the last jump in the last event at outdoor worlds over the summer.
Boxing powerhouse Cuba lets women boxers compete
HAVANA (AP) — Legnis Cala Massó carefully removes her necklace and smiles as her coach slides her bright red boxing gloves over her French tip nails. The 31-year-old swings her wiry body into the ring and pounds her fellow boxer – also a young woman – with a series of punches, just as she’s done countless times before.
Is this the end for Iran’s notorious morality police?
An Iranian official’s comment signaling that the country’s notorious morality police had been shut down has raised more questions than answers. Hasty clarifications by state media that sought to rebut the official’s comment quickly followed, along with pushback on social media by activists denying the so-called victory and even denouncing it as a “PR stunt” by the Iranian regime to silence protesters.
The EU price cap on Russian oil is already disrupting the market — tankers are piling up off Turkey after Ankara demands insurance paperwork
An EU price cap on Russian crude oil exports came into effect on Monday. Shipping insurance providers need to abide by the new rules.
Attacks on Russian air bases put spotlight on new Ukrainian drone program
Explosions at two Russian air bases Monday have focused attention on Ukraine’s efforts to develop longer-range combat drones. The Russian Defense Ministry says the attacks were carried out by Ukrainian drones, which it claims were brought down by Russian air defenses. Imagery — both satellite and photographs — indicates some damage was done to Russian military planes at one base in Ryazan region.
Japan wins plaudits for World Cup shocks and fans cleaning up in stadiums
Japan bids the World Cup farewell after its World Cup last-16 penalty shootout defeat by Croatia on Monday, but the team and its fans left lasting memories that won the Asian nation plenty of plaudits in Qatar and across the watching world. In the early days of Qatar 2022, Japan’s...
Taiwan’s ‘living hell’ traffic is a tourism problem, say critics
It’s been nearly two months since Taiwan lifted its entry restrictions and ended mandatory quarantine, allowing most international tourists to visit the island. The government has since vowed to boost its tourism offerings and attract 10 million international visitors by 2025 after losing out on tourist revenue amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply while the relaxing of China's COVID curbs bolstered the demand outlook.
