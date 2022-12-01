Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Debunks Infamous Myth Surrounding Her Famous Father’s Favorite Sandwich
Lisa Marie Presley debunked an infamous myth that surrounded her famous father's favorite sandwich, claiming she never saw him eat it.
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Plot twist! Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's love story may not be perfect, but it seemingly has a happy ending. Stiller and Taylor, who married in 2000 and have costarred in many projects together, announced their split in 2017. Two years later, they made waves at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards as they smiled for […]
Toby Keith says stomach cancer is 'debilitating' but is hopeful about the future
Toby Keith is letting fans know that he has every intention to get back in "fighting shape" and possibly hit the road again to perform. The country music star, 61, who revealed in June that he'd been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021 and had been undergoing treatment for several months, shared a health update about his condition during a recent interview with "CMT Hot 20 Countdown."
Bob McGrath, original Sesame Street cast member, dies at age 90
Bob McGrath, one of the original cast members of Sesame Street, has died at age 90.
Ashton Kutcher gives rare interview with twin brother
Ashton Kutcher is sitting down for his first joint interview with his twin brother. The “That ‘70s Show” star and his brother, Michael Kutcher, will appear in the upcoming Paramount+ series “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus,” which will premiere on the streaming platform on Dec. 6.
Sally Field reveals her worst on-screen kiss: ‘This is going to be a shocker’
Sally Field is spilling all the tea. On the Thursday, Dec. 1, episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Field revealed which actor was her worst on-screen kiss when a fan asked the probing question. "Oh boy. Shall I really name names here?" Field, 76, asked while looking...
'Firefly Lane' fans are picking sides after this Season 2 plot reveal
Warning: This post contains spoilers for "Firefly Lane." The first half of "Firefly Lane" Season Two, the second and final season, premiered on Friday, Dec. 2. After a long wait, fans finally learned what had caused the rift between lifelong friends Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) — and they have thoughts.
Mayim Bialik honors late co-star Leslie Jordan in heartfelt TikTok video
The late Leslie Jordan made his final appearance posthumously as Phil on the sitcom “Call Me Kat” during the show’s Dec. 1 episode. Jordan, who died in a car crash on Oct. 24 at age 67 after suffering a medical emergency while driving, was featured in the eighth episode of the show’s third season, in an episode titled “Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff.”
SZA announces release date of long-awaited sophomore album
SZA is back with new music and a release date for her much-anticipated second album. While performing as this weekend's musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” for the third time, SZA announced that "S.O.S." will be released on Friday, Dec. 9. It will be the singer’s first album in over five years.
‘Barmageddon’ mixes crazy bar games and celebrity interviews
Carson Daly and Blake Shelton show what you get when you mix outrageous bar games, trash talking and celebrities in their new show “Barmageddon.”Dec. 2, 2022.
What did Tully do to Kate? 'Firefly Lane' fight, explained
This post contains spoilers for Season Two of “Firefly Lane." It's the question that fans of "Firefly Lane" have been asking over and over since the hit Netflix show premiered in February 2021: Why are the two protagonists estranged by the end of the first season?. What started as...
Carson Daly and Blake Shelton share story behind new game show 'Barmageddon'
Longtime friends and co-stars of “The Voice” Carson Daly and Blake Shelton have a new game show on the way, and they're the stars and executive producers of the bar-focused bash. Just days before the series is set to premiere, the duo gave TODAY the story behind their...
Singer Mark Hoppus celebrates 22nd wedding anniversary with sweet photos
Musician Mark Hoppus is celebrating another year of marriage with his wife, Skye. On Friday, Dec. 2, the Blink-182 vocalist marked his 22nd wedding anniversary with a series of sweet throwback photos shared on Instagram from the couple’s big day in 2000. In the first frame, Skye posed for...
Joyce Bryant, ‘bronze blonde bombshell’ of the 50’s, dies at 95
Joyce Bryant was known in the '50s as “the bronze blonde bombshell” and the “Black Marilyn Monroe” for her silver-painted hair and sultry performances. She quickly rose to stardom with her powerful performances in a time of segregation. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Dec. 4, 2022.
