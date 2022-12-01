Read full article on original website
SB Nation
The Vikings twerking after faking an injury is the NFL’s most disrespectful TD celebration
Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson had a big idea for a touchdown dance last month against the Buffalo Bills: Jefferson intended to fake an injury and then do a little dance, but his offensive linemen ruined it by jumping on top of him. Teammate Alexander Mattison was apparently taking notes, because he finished what Jefferson started against the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 13.
Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16
Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South
Idaho8.com
Panthers waive struggling QB Mayfield, a former No. 1 pick
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have waived struggling quarterback Baker Mayfield after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release. Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed. The move does not come as a surprise, because Sam Darnold replaced Mayfield after his failed second stint as starting quarterback, and the Panthers like what they have in P.J. Walker. The move gives Mayfield a chance to potentially land with a team that needs quarterback help. San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson all suffered injuries over the weekend.
Idaho8.com
Dolphins place RT Austin Jackson on IR, sign OT Eric Fisher
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have placed right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve and signed 2013 No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher to address injury issues along their offensive line. Jackson injured his right ankle against Houston in Week 12 and missed Sunday’s loss to San Francisco. He will go on injured reserve for the second time this season after a high ankle sprain caused him to miss nine games.
Kids’ big night shows they will still decide Rangers’ fate
A lot of the Rangers’ success this season was always going to hinge on the young core’s ability to take that step forward. Not just any step, either, but an assumption of reliability on both sides of the puck, a total commitment to the little details that win games and a realization that they have to make an impact every single night. Most of them are in their second, third or fourth seasons in the NHL, and it’s about time they all began contributing on a game-to-game basis. The young core had their fingerprints all over the Rangers’ 6-4 win over the...
Idaho8.com
Former B’s coach Cassidy wins; Boston’s home streak ends
BOSTON (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights made former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy’s return a success on Reilly Smith’s score in the fifth round of the shootout, beating the Bruins 4-3 to end their NHL-record for home victories to open a season at 14 games on Monday night. The 57-year-old Cassidy was fired by Boston in June. Eight days later, he was hired by Vegas. In a matchup of two of the league’s top three teams, Western conference-leading Vegas opened a 3-0 lead early in the second period before the Bruins rallied.
