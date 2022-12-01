FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Home sweet home. After a long four-game road trip, Colorado State women's basketball team (5-3) returned to Moby Arena for the first time in nearly three weeks. Thankful to be home, the Rams also grasped onto a victory at the hands of Western Michigan (2-5) 85-65. "This was the next game, this was the most important game of the year," head coachRyun Williams said. "Winning is never easy, but after a couple of tough losses your confidence takes a little bit of a hit, but I liked how our kids responded."

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO