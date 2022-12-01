Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Related
csurams.com
Rams Start Indoor Season at Air Force Holiday Open
US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Colorado State Track and Field team opened up its 2022-23 Indoor Season at the Air Force Holiday Open Friday afternoon. From Rams making their CSU debut to athletes beginning their fifth season in a green and gold uniform, Colorado State boasted top performances as well as great early-competition experiences for those athletes who are trying to stride towards personal bests.
Woody Paige: See you at CU, Prime Time
It’s Swagger Time for the Buffaloes. Are the Buffs back? The Deion Eon is here. In the Boldest Boulder action in more than 40 years, the University of Colorado has hired charismatic, celebrated, compelling, controversial choice Deion Sanders as football coach. See you at CU, Prime Time. Sanders arrived...
csurams.com
Rams Clearly See Way to Dual Sweep
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The second day was all about the finishing touches. Colorado State's women's swimming and diving team put the hammer down on the first day of a Mountain West double-dual against New Mexico and Air Force, winning seven of the eight events competed, then followed up just as impressively on the final day, winning eight of the 10 events to complete the sweep by beating the host Lobos 272-81 and the Falcons 237-116.
csurams.com
Rams Host Broncos, Pioneers in Moby Arena
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – It'll be a busy Saturday inside Moby Arena. Colorado State will host Western Michigan starting at 12:00 p.m., in the first game of the day. Saturday will feature a doubleheader with the men's basketball team hosting Northern Colorado at 2:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to...
Sources: Colorado Buffaloes offering $5 million deal to Deion Sanders
FOX31 has learned that the University of Colorado has offered Deion Sanders a salary of more than $5 million per year to be the next Buffs head coach.
csurams.com
Rams Return Home in the Win Column
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Home sweet home. After a long four-game road trip, Colorado State women's basketball team (5-3) returned to Moby Arena for the first time in nearly three weeks. Thankful to be home, the Rams also grasped onto a victory at the hands of Western Michigan (2-5) 85-65. "This was the next game, this was the most important game of the year," head coachRyun Williams said. "Winning is never easy, but after a couple of tough losses your confidence takes a little bit of a hit, but I liked how our kids responded."
csurams.com
Rams Out of Character in Home Loss
CONTACT: Ryan Pfeifer, Assistant Director of Communications. Northern Colorado shoots past for win at Moby Arena. FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Every now and then, a team steps out of character. Gets away from the root of what it has to be in order to find success and take a...
KDVR.com
Video shows Colorado man stopping porch pirate
"I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too." Evan Kruegel reports. "I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen," Justin Adams said. "So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too." Evan Kruegel reports.
Free school meals for all students coming to most Colorado districts
Many Colorado school districts, including Jeffco, Cherry Creek, Aurora, and Adams 12, plan to offer free school meals to all students starting in the fall of 2023 through a new state program funded with a voter-approved tax measure affecting high earners. Of two dozen districts surveyed by Chalkbeat, 17 plan to offer universal free meals next year. But some districts remain undecided, including two of Colorado’s largest districts — Denver and Douglas...
The richest woman in Colorado
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Haunted Road May Be the ‘Gates of Hell’
Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
KDVR.com
Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law
The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...
travellemming.com
4 Best Outlet Malls in Colorado in 2022 (By a Local)
Wondering where the best outlet malls in Colorado are? Well, there aren’t many anymore!. I’m not sure whether it’s because times are a-changing or if the pandemic caused closures (probably both), but the Colorado outlets are dwindling in number. One popular outlet, The Outlets at Loveland, appears to be the most recent casualty.
KDVR.com
Mountain lions active: What to do if you see one
If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports. If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports.
A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines
As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
cowboystatedaily.com
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
Westword
Cheapest Places for Metro Denver Rent Now
The December rent report for Denver is Apartment List's most expansive yet, with data for more metro area communities than ever before, along with year-to-year comparisons that provide insight into the wild price spikes of the past few years, as well as the modest declines that have marked recent months.
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: We Must’ve Been High To Spend Thanksgiving In A Colorado Pot House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. We stayed in a pot house, but none of us smoked. I swear. My mom had this idea to rent an Airbnb in Denver over Thanksgiving weekend so her children and grandchildren could loll away the holiday in cozy proximity to Christmas light displays and shopping malls.
5280.com
Saying “See Ya Later” to 2 Legendary Denver Anchormen
After more than 30 years in the Denver market, CBS4 News’ Jim Benemann and 9News Mornings’ Gary Shapiro both announced that they will soon hang up their microphones for good. Before the celebrated newsmen sign off, we asked them to cover one last story: their own. 5280: Finish...
Comments / 0