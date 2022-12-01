ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pat Zimm
4d ago

The girl was playing this thing up with the wrong guy. Which is usually the case when you're dealing with someone online. How did he know where she lived, how was he able to contact her? She gave him that info. Lord knows what she said to him concerning her grandparents. The dude is a lunatic thi long he'd just go out to California, kill them, get her and everything would be fine. There's a whole lot more to this story than is being told.

Related
KTLA.com

1 dead, several hospitalized after mass overdose in Moreno Valley

One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent mass overdose at a home in Moreno Valley Saturday evening. Authorities responded to the home in the 23000 block of Elyce Court around 7:30 p.m. on a report of “multiple subjects unresponsive,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.
102.5 The Bone

1 dead, 3 hospitalized in overdose incident in Southern California neighborhood

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent overdose at a California home on Saturday, authorities said. According to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Moreno Valley at about 7:30 p.m. EST. Multiple people at the scene were unresponsive, KTTV reported.
foxla.com

Huntington Beach school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials

Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Christensen pleaded NOT guilty to the charges that he was facing. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley man arrested for suspected terrorist threats at grocery store

A Yucca Valley man was arrested on Thursday, December 1st for suspicion of terrorist threats against a supermarket employee. According to the San Bernardino sheriff’s report – deputies responded to a disturbance at the Vons in Yucca Valley and learned that a female employee was standing near the front of the store when the suspect, 20 year old Jaheum Allen, walked past and made threatening statements. The suspect, who is also an employee, was also observed by the witness standing outside the store holding a knife.
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Man Enters Rialto Police Station and is Shot by Police

A man with a weapon entered Rialto police station where he was shot Monday, police told NBCLA. A Rialto police captain said the armed man entered a secure area of the station Monday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the man being shot. Rialto police say there are...
Fontana Herald News

Search warrant leads to arrest of San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges

A search warrant led to the arrest of a 23-year-old San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. During an ongoing investigation, Deputy Angelini developed probable cause to write a search warrant for a residence located in the 24000 block of 4th Street in San Bernardino. On Dec. 2 at about 8:05 p.m., deputies served the search warrant at the location.
claremont-courier.com

El Roble student arrested for bringing Airsoft gun to school

An El Roble Intermediate School student was arrested by Claremont police Friday for bringing a replica gun to school. After being called by school officials at 12:15 p.m., police arrested a 12-year-old Claremont boy for being in possession of an airsoft gun on school grounds. The student was taken to the Claremont police station, cited and released to the custody of a guardian. The official police report has not yet been written, so the exact charge is not known, said CPD Lieutenant Jason Walters.
truecrimedaily

California man arrested months after allegedly stabbing his elderly mother

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his 74-year-old mother, leaving her in critical condition. According to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of Sept. 28, deputies responded to the 300 block of South Kirby Street to a report of a domestic assault. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the female victim suffering from several severe stab sounds.
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
KTLA

18-year-old man shot, wounded by Anaheim Police officer at large house party

An 18-year-old man was shot and wounded by an officer with the Anaheim Police Department while authorities were investigating a previous shooting at a house party. Officers responded to the 900 block of South Sherill Street at about 10:25 p.m. after they received reports of shots fired, according to a news release from APD. As […]
Nationwide Report

39-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred just south of Jamboree Road at about 5:45 a.m. According to the officials, a Nissan 350Z has lost control while driving on the freeway and has ended up becoming perpendicular to the flow of traffic. The car was then hit by an SUV on the driver’s side.
TODAY.com

Armed vandals appear to be behind North Carolina power outage

Tens of thousands of North Carolina residents are beginning the week without power after armed vandals intentionally attacked the Moore County power grid on Saturday. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Dec. 5, 2022.
CBS LA

Hours-long standoff that began in dispute over dog ends in Norwalk

An hours-long standoff is now over. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says an armed man now barricaded himself inside a home on Alan Street on Saturday. The incident started after a dispute over a dog. The suspect's brother and son were able to get out of the home. After nearly five hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. 

