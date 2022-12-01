Read full article on original website
Pat Zimm
4d ago
The girl was playing this thing up with the wrong guy. Which is usually the case when you're dealing with someone online. How did he know where she lived, how was he able to contact her? She gave him that info. Lord knows what she said to him concerning her grandparents. The dude is a lunatic thi long he'd just go out to California, kill them, get her and everything would be fine. There's a whole lot more to this story than is being told.
2
Related
Video shows coyote attack toddler in broad daylight
The video shows the toddler being attacked and dragged by the coyote, all in a matter of seconds.
CA college killing suspect wrote about troubles with co-workers
A man accused of intentionally hitting and killing a former co-worker with his car at a Southern California community college called the victim out by name in a social media post in which he claimed he was treated unfairly while he worked at the school, according to a news report.
KTLA.com
1 dead, several hospitalized after mass overdose in Moreno Valley
One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent mass overdose at a home in Moreno Valley Saturday evening. Authorities responded to the home in the 23000 block of Elyce Court around 7:30 p.m. on a report of “multiple subjects unresponsive,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.
1 dead, 3 hospitalized in overdose incident in Southern California neighborhood
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent overdose at a California home on Saturday, authorities said. According to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in Moreno Valley at about 7:30 p.m. EST. Multiple people at the scene were unresponsive, KTTV reported.
foxla.com
Huntington Beach school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials
Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Christensen pleaded NOT guilty to the charges that he was facing. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
San Diego Channel
Man who jumped from Disneyland parking garage identified as Orange County elementary school principal
ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - The man who jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland over the weekend was identified as the principal of an Orange County school who had been scheduled to appear in court this week. Christopher Christensen was the principal of an elementary school in...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley man arrested for suspected terrorist threats at grocery store
A Yucca Valley man was arrested on Thursday, December 1st for suspicion of terrorist threats against a supermarket employee. According to the San Bernardino sheriff’s report – deputies responded to a disturbance at the Vons in Yucca Valley and learned that a female employee was standing near the front of the store when the suspect, 20 year old Jaheum Allen, walked past and made threatening statements. The suspect, who is also an employee, was also observed by the witness standing outside the store holding a knife.
NBC Los Angeles
Armed Man Enters Rialto Police Station and is Shot by Police
A man with a weapon entered Rialto police station where he was shot Monday, police told NBCLA. A Rialto police captain said the armed man entered a secure area of the station Monday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the man being shot. Rialto police say there are...
Fontana Herald News
Search warrant leads to arrest of San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges
A search warrant led to the arrest of a 23-year-old San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. During an ongoing investigation, Deputy Angelini developed probable cause to write a search warrant for a residence located in the 24000 block of 4th Street in San Bernardino. On Dec. 2 at about 8:05 p.m., deputies served the search warrant at the location.
Dog rescued after it was spotted being dragged by truck in Apple Valley, neighbors say
Residents in Apple Valley are outraged after a dog that was reportedly tied to a truck was dragged down a road.
claremont-courier.com
El Roble student arrested for bringing Airsoft gun to school
An El Roble Intermediate School student was arrested by Claremont police Friday for bringing a replica gun to school. After being called by school officials at 12:15 p.m., police arrested a 12-year-old Claremont boy for being in possession of an airsoft gun on school grounds. The student was taken to the Claremont police station, cited and released to the custody of a guardian. The official police report has not yet been written, so the exact charge is not known, said CPD Lieutenant Jason Walters.
California man arrested months after allegedly stabbing his elderly mother
SAN JACINTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his 74-year-old mother, leaving her in critical condition. According to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of Sept. 28, deputies responded to the 300 block of South Kirby Street to a report of a domestic assault. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the female victim suffering from several severe stab sounds.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
18-year-old man shot, wounded by Anaheim Police officer at large house party
An 18-year-old man was shot and wounded by an officer with the Anaheim Police Department while authorities were investigating a previous shooting at a house party. Officers responded to the 900 block of South Sherill Street at about 10:25 p.m. after they received reports of shots fired, according to a news release from APD. As […]
39-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred just south of Jamboree Road at about 5:45 a.m. According to the officials, a Nissan 350Z has lost control while driving on the freeway and has ended up becoming perpendicular to the flow of traffic. The car was then hit by an SUV on the driver’s side.
1 arrested, 2 sought as fleeing thieves leave scene of fatal car crash in West Covina: Police
A fleeing thief was involved in a Thursday night crash in West Covina that resulted in a man’s death, and while he is in custody, two others are still at large, police said. The collision at Sunset and Cameron Avenues was reported at about 9:10 p.m., and when West Covina Police Department officers arrived, they […]
Man killed by San Bernardino Police after allegedly charging officers with wooden bludgeon
A man was shot and killed by police after allegedly charging at officers with a wooden bludgeon in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The suspect, Delfino Avila, was killed at the scene, confirmed San Bernardino Police. Officers responded to reports of suspected arson at a vacant home near 1464 Union St. around 10:42 p.m. The suspect […]
TODAY.com
Armed vandals appear to be behind North Carolina power outage
Tens of thousands of North Carolina residents are beginning the week without power after armed vandals intentionally attacked the Moore County power grid on Saturday. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Dec. 5, 2022.
Hours-long standoff that began in dispute over dog ends in Norwalk
An hours-long standoff is now over. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says an armed man now barricaded himself inside a home on Alan Street on Saturday. The incident started after a dispute over a dog. The suspect's brother and son were able to get out of the home. After nearly five hours, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.
Felon charged with stabbing mom at her San Jacinto home
A felon who allegedly attacked his 74-year-old mother at her San Jacinto home, inflicting nearly fatal stab wounds, was charged today with attempted murder and other offenses.
