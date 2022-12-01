Read full article on original website
Related
Andover Townsman
Our View: The perfect tree shines in the eyes of the beholder
This weekend is the most popular for Americans to go out to purchase a Christmas tree. And while many people wait longer, given this year’s drought in the Northeast tree farmers are urging people to buy soon – especially if you want to cut down your own, because in that case it may already be too late.
Andover Townsman
Three middle schoolers save the day in Andover
Just before noon on Nov. 26, three Doherty Middle School students were heading home from a trip downtown when they saw what appeared to be smoke coming from a garage. The three friends were walking down Summer Street in Andover, said Teddy Chiesa, 12. “We kinda just got bored and...
Comments / 0