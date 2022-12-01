ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJHL

Alleged killer arrested for different gun crime hours after fatal Thursday shooting

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two men charged in an Elizabethton shooting death Thursday was arrested just hours later for an unrelated gun crime. Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, who faces a first-degree murder charge in Phillip Glass’s death, was charged around 11 a.m. Thursday with felony reckless endangerment after a sheriff’s deputy responded to […]
WJHL

Police investigating after staff member at Sullivan Heights Middle injured

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after a staff member at a local school was injured Monday. According to a release from the SCSO, the school resource officer assigned to Sullivan Heights Middle School was informed that a staff member had been injured around 11:30 a.m. The sheriff’s […]
WJHL

CCSO: Woman charged with murder following Sunday morning alleged shooting

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County woman was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the office, Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, allegedly shot a victim after a verbal argument. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the Johnson City […]
WJHL

“They were always good to us” | Neighbors react to Carter County shooting

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Countryside Drive is a short road in Carter County with just a few houses on the street. People in the neighborhood say typically it’s a quiet place – so the news of a shooting Sunday morning came as a shock. “We just heard sirens,” said James Lipscomb a neighbor of […]
WJHL

Jonesborough man trusted with neighbors’ keys burglarized home, police say

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man faces multiple charges after police report he stole from a home he was entrusted to watch. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were alerted on Oct. 31 of a burglary and breaking and entering on Jim Town Road. Larry Miller, 57, lives […]
WJHL

Carter Co. court docs: Woman charged with murder shot man 3 times

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman facing a first-degree murder charge shot a man three times following a verbal argument, according to court documents filed in Carter County General Sessions court on Sunday. An affidavit states that Cynthia J. Ellis and the man, identified as 58-year-old Andrew Gilbertson, had a verbal altercation Sunday morning in […]
WJHL

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A spokesperson with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said that a man wounded by a gunshot told police an 84-year-old man came to his house and pulled the trigger. The Nov. 27 incident in the 100 block of Deadrick Drive left one man injured. The wounded man told police the […]
Kingsport Times-News

TBI identifies man killed by police in Washington County on Saturday

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified a man shot and killed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Jerome Flanigan, 51, died after the TBI says a WCSO deputy and Flanigan exchanged gunfire as the sheriff's office attempted to serve an arrest warrant. The shooting happened on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road.
WJHL

993thex.com

supertalk929.com

993thex.com

Johnson City Man arrested After K9 Unit Sniffs Out Drugs From Backpack

A Johnson City man is behind bars after a police K9 unit sniffs out narcotics and a weapon inside the vehicle following a routine traffic stop. Jecory Williams is now charged with Manufacturing, delivery and sell of controlled substances, and possession of a weapon. Around one o’clock Sunday morning police pulled over Williams in the area of Browns Mill Road and North Roan Street. Following the alert by the K9 unit police discovered a backpack that contained what appeared to be a felony amount of pot along with a substance consistent with methamphetamine. Williams was scheduled for court on Monday in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
tbinewsroom.com

WJHL

JCPD: Man threatened Capone’s worker with knife, hid in dumpster

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested a man staking out in a dumpster after he allegedly threatened a worker at a downtown bar Wednesday afternoon. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Vaughn Anderton, Johnson City, allegedly threatened a Capone’s worker with a knife. When officers arrived in the […]

