Al Roker’s daughter jokes about ‘mental breakdown’ amid dad’s rehospitalization

Al Roker’s daughter Leila joked about looking “mental breakdown chic” amid the “Today” show weatherman’s rehospitalization. The 24-year-old shared an Instagram Story selfie Wednesday that showed her sitting in an orange chair in front of a sign that read, “Nominate an Extraordinary Nurse.” Leila captioned the solemn snap with an upside-down happy face, writing, “it’s giving mental breakdown chic.” The American University of Paris student went on to thank her “wonderful friends and family” for reaching out amid her father’s ongoing health scare. “We really appreciate it,” she wrote. While Leila’s mother, Deborah Roberts, has remained silent on social media, she did respond to a...
Al Roker's Wife Deborah Roberts Speaks out Amid His Health Scare

Deborah Roberts, wife of TODAY host Al Roker, has spoken about the star's health after he was admitted to the hospital for blood clots. After suffering blood clots in his leg and lungs, the weather anchor has been recuperating. In addition to sharing sweet photos of the couple on her Instagram account, Roberts, 62, also spoke out about her husband's medical condition. The ABC News senior national affairs correspondent uploaded a selfie of the pair smiling in their backyard while wearing matching denim outfits to her social media account.
'Today' Show's Al Roker Hospitalized

Today show meteorologist Al Roker is in the hospital after suffering a blood clot in his leg that "sent some clots into [his] lungs." The beloved 68-year-old news anchor took to Instagram on Friday morning to give an update to fans who were wondering where he has been this week amid his absence from the Today show.
Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil

American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
Hoda Kotb Reveals Shocking Confession About Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda Kotb shared a rather interesting revelation about her TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager, and honestly, it's a wardrobe hack that may be surprisingly common. On Wednesday's episode of the duo's morning broadcast, Hoda unveiled something personal she'd recently learned about Jenna during a backstage moment together. After initially appearing bashful and hesitant to say what it was on-air, she eventually divulged the news after getting the OK from her colleague.
‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome

Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Leaves Hospital After Suffering Stroke Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Watch: NeNe Leakes Speaks Out After 23-Year-Old Son Suffers Stroke. NeNe Leakes is thankful to have her family under one roof again. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared that her 23-year-old son, Brentt Leakes, has been released from the hospital two months after suffering a stroke. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, NeNe posted a video of Brentt, clad in a pink hoodie and matching sweatpants, saying goodbye to his nurses as he walked out of the building.

