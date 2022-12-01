Read full article on original website
Al Roker’s daughter jokes about ‘mental breakdown’ amid dad’s rehospitalization
Al Roker’s daughter Leila joked about looking “mental breakdown chic” amid the “Today” show weatherman’s rehospitalization. The 24-year-old shared an Instagram Story selfie Wednesday that showed her sitting in an orange chair in front of a sign that read, “Nominate an Extraordinary Nurse.” Leila captioned the solemn snap with an upside-down happy face, writing, “it’s giving mental breakdown chic.” The American University of Paris student went on to thank her “wonderful friends and family” for reaching out amid her father’s ongoing health scare. “We really appreciate it,” she wrote. While Leila’s mother, Deborah Roberts, has remained silent on social media, she did respond to a...
Al Roker's Wife Deborah Roberts Speaks out Amid His Health Scare
Deborah Roberts, wife of TODAY host Al Roker, has spoken about the star's health after he was admitted to the hospital for blood clots. After suffering blood clots in his leg and lungs, the weather anchor has been recuperating. In addition to sharing sweet photos of the couple on her Instagram account, Roberts, 62, also spoke out about her husband's medical condition. The ABC News senior national affairs correspondent uploaded a selfie of the pair smiling in their backyard while wearing matching denim outfits to her social media account.
'Today' Show's Al Roker Hospitalized
Today show meteorologist Al Roker is in the hospital after suffering a blood clot in his leg that "sent some clots into [his] lungs." The beloved 68-year-old news anchor took to Instagram on Friday morning to give an update to fans who were wondering where he has been this week amid his absence from the Today show.
Today’s Dylan Dryer breaks silence about filling in for Al Roker after he revealed health update in new pictures
DYLAN Dreyer has finally broken her silence about substituting for Al Roker during the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fans became concerned because Roker has been absent from the Today show due to his illness with Dylan filling in. Dylan posted the opening of the Thanksgiving day parade on her...
'Today': Savannah Guthrie Reveals Illness, Missing Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center
Savannah Guthrie is at home sick and will not be co-hosting the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting as previously planned. NBC is broadcasting the lighting of the iconic tree on Wednesday, Nov. 30, but its roster of talent has been sadly diminished this year. Guthrie announced on Instagram that she would not be able to attend.
Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
What Happened to Sinbad? Family Gives Update on Comedian’s Condition Amid Health Battle
Comedian Sinbad rose to fame in the late ‘80s as a standout on the sitcom A Different World. As a result, he landed a series of his own, The Sinbad Show, in 1993. In recent years, the Cosby Show alum has been facing health issues that have left him learning how to walk again. Get an update on his condition by scrolling below.
‘Today’ Host Jenna Bush Hager ‘Never Wears Underwear’: ‘There’s a lot of Pros to It’
Cohosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are real-life best friends, but they still learn new things about each other daily. During an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, November 16, the former first daughter revealed that she “never wears underwear.”. “I think it makes a...
After Suffering Stroke 2 Years Ago, Comedian Sinbad Is Learning to Walk Again on Road to Recovery
It wasn’t widely known that comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke in 2020. His family has taken to social media to alert his fans that he is still recovering as he is learning to walk two years later. With a recent post on Instagram, the family has displayed a...
Today’s Carson Daly absent from show & replaced by fan-favorite after co-hosts single him out in brutal snub on live TV
TODAY host Carson Daly has taken the day off from the morning show on Friday. The 49-year-old has been replaced by a fan-favorite female host just one day after he was snubbed by his colleagues on live TV. With Carson out from the show, Today host Sheinelle Jones, 44, filled...
Kelly Ripa Gets Totally Honest About Her Relationship With ‘Live’ Star Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa opened up about her close relationship with Ryan Seacrest. The pair have been friends for 20 years. She said that, at this point, they can basically read each other’s minds. If you’re a faithful fan of Live With Kelly and Ryan, you understand the absence that looms...
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil
American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
Hoda Kotb Reveals Shocking Confession About Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager
Hoda Kotb shared a rather interesting revelation about her TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager, and honestly, it's a wardrobe hack that may be surprisingly common. On Wednesday's episode of the duo's morning broadcast, Hoda unveiled something personal she'd recently learned about Jenna during a backstage moment together. After initially appearing bashful and hesitant to say what it was on-air, she eventually divulged the news after getting the OK from her colleague.
GMA fans beside themselves after Robin Roberts reveals scary illness that caused her sudden absence from show
GOOD Morning America fans have shown concern for Robin Roberts after she revealed her scary illness. She was absent from the show this week, due to having Laryngitis. Robin sat behind the desk on Thursday morning with George Stephanopoulos and TJ Holmes after being out the entire week. But many...
‘Bachelorette’ star welcomes sixth baby, born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard Johnson, who starred on both the “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” reality shows, has welcomed her sixth baby into the world — and he has Down syndrome. Maynard Johnson was well known before reality TV, thanks to her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. The two were engaged, but Hendrick died tragically in an airplane crash in 2004. Maynard Johnson only learned afterward that she was pregnant, and gave birth to a little girl she called Ricki — named after her fiancé.
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Leaves Hospital After Suffering Stroke Just in Time for Thanksgiving
Watch: NeNe Leakes Speaks Out After 23-Year-Old Son Suffers Stroke. NeNe Leakes is thankful to have her family under one roof again. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared that her 23-year-old son, Brentt Leakes, has been released from the hospital two months after suffering a stroke. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, NeNe posted a video of Brentt, clad in a pink hoodie and matching sweatpants, saying goodbye to his nurses as he walked out of the building.
GMA host Robin Roberts chokes back tears as she discusses scary health battle in emotional video
GOOD Morning America has unearthed an old clip of Robin Roberts choking back tears as she discussed her breast cancer battle. Robin celebrated her 62nd birthday on Wednesday, and to mark the special occasion, the official GMA Twitter account shared a video of some of her memorable moments. The minute-long...
Roslyn Singleton of America's Got Talent dies at 39: The star had been battling brain cancer for the second time after a six year remission
Roslyn Royal Singleton died at the age of 39 on Tuesday her husband Ray confirmed on Instagram. He says the Navy veteran died 'peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be' and has earned her 'wings.'. The beauty from North Carolina had been battling brain cancer for the...
