Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting at movie theater
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager arrested is facing charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a movie theater. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the Teays Valley Cinemas called police around 7:30 pm. a. “A 17-year-old had made threats to people in the parking lot. He had...
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after North Carolina Interstate 85 crash
The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her.
Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was...
Virginia parents are in an uproar over a school's 'Satan Club' that they argue will promote 'devil worshipping.' Lawyers said the club is protected by religious freedom.
The director of the "After-School Satan Club" said the club intends to support free thought, critical thinking, and problem-solving in kids.
Louisiana murder suspect shot and killed on West Virginia interstate
CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — According to information given to 59News sister station BRProud from the Baton Rouge Police Department, the man who was shot and killed on I-77 was a suspect in a Louisiana murder case. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Napoleon Crane, 29, had reportedly been on the run after he […]
WSLS
Local soldiers reunited with puppies saved in Kenya
ROANOKE, Va. – They say dogs are a man’s best friend, and some of our bravest men got reunited with their four-legged friends. Chase Griffith, David Pettit, Jaden Naulty, Thomas Johnson, and Andrew Edgar all are serving in the Virginia National Guard. This spring while deployed in Kenya, the group came across a couple of dogs that ended up having puppies.
TODAY.com
Criminologist says ‘tips’ will solve mysterious Idaho college murders
Criminologist Casey Jordan joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the mystery still surrounding the murder of four University of Idaho students. Jordan says “I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a similar crime out there in the coming months if we don’t catch this perpetrator soon.”Dec. 3, 2022.
Home of former Virginia trooper accused of killing California family searched
Police executed a search warrant at the Southwest Virginia home of a former state trooper who police in Southern California say deceived a teenager into an online relationship.
NBC12
Families of Virginians who died in Airbnb to take legal action
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - One month after two Virginians died while staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City - their families are taking legal action. WVEC reports best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall - along with another friend - died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The families are demanding...
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of ‘catfishing’ murders
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property records show that Austin Lee Edwards, a former Virginia […]
thenewsprogress.com
Be Strong in the Lord, Virginia
We never know when tragedy will touch our communities. One week after the senseless murder of three University of Virginia football players, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake killed six of his coworkers and injured numerous others. Late Tuesday evening, a long-time manager at a Walmart in Chesapeake...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Autopsy finds Va. truck driver killed in NC crash was drunk. Missing woman not found.
A Virginia truck driver was at four times the legal limit for being impaired when he crashed his tractor-trailer rig into an Orange County, N.C., bridge in September, according to an autopsy released Wednesday. Danny McNeal, a 51-year-old driver with Moore's Trucking in Virginia, was carrying a load of frozen...
Spotsylvania restaurant served alcohol after license suspension, Virginia ABC says
After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last year.
‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom debate in Virginia
"He is just an imaginary figure that we look to because he is the eternal rebel that fought for justice and humanity."
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
WSET
SEE IT: Large meteor sails across the sky, captured in Central Virginia
(WSET) — This isn't something you see every day. A large meteor making its way across the night sky. This meteor, sent to us on ChimeIn by George Haislip of Pulaski, was seen around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. He captured it on his doorbell camera. According to Chief Meteorologist...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia actress takes act to stage, national TV and streaming
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia actress is taking her talents from our hometowns to your TV. Caitlin McAvoy dropped by Here @ Home about her roles in a production with Mill Mountain Theater and a Hallmark Christmas movie. MMT’s production of “Holiday Inn” runs through December 23....
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
VSP trooper dragged by vehicle on I-295 in Mechanicsville, suspect arrested
A Delaware man has been arrested and charged after he reportedly used his car to drag a Virginia State Police officer along Interstate 295 on Friday night.
Virginia Department of Forestry on why you should ‘leave your leaves’
The last of the fall leaves are starting to hit the ground and are probably piling up in your yard or garden. You may want to rake them up, throw them away, or burn them, but the Virginia Department of Forestry is encouraging another solution -- leave them alone.
Comments / 0