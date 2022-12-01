BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Isaiah Davis ran for two touchdowns and top-seeded South Dakota State defeated Delaware 42-6 in a second-round FCS playoff game that ended with just over a minute to go after Blue Hens quarterback Ryan O’Connor was carted off the field. After he was taken off the field the game was ended. A post on a Delaware football’s official Twitter feed reported that “O’Connor was responsive and moving all of his extremities upon leaving the field and is being examined further.” South Dakota State, on a school-record 11-game winning streak, will play eighth-seeded Holy Cross in the quarterfinals.

2 DAYS AGO