Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership offers funding opportunities for mitigation programs

Opioid settlement cash to be in local hands within a week
Months after Indiana’s attorney general said he’d send about 660 local governments their shares of the state’s $507 million opioid crisis settlement with drug manufacturers and distributers, none have received the money. But the state agencies coordinating the effort now say the cash will go out within...
Moore’s promise of free pre-K looks to balance cost, resources and quality learning
Baltimore City pre-K instructor, Berol Dewdney, the 2022-2023 Maryland teacher of the year, uses an interactive video with hand signals to guide her classroom at the beginning of the school day. Photo by Shannon Clark/Capital News Service. Gov-elect Wes Moore (D) has a laundry list of plans for Maryland. Moore...
SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached
Buffalo Gap National Grassland is located in southwestern South Dakota spanning several counties. (Courtesy of USDA) South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want.
Oregon Health Authority bringing in dozens of contract nurses for children’s hospitals
Oregon Health & Science University's Doernbecher Children's Hospital is swamped with patients wit a respiratory infection. (Christine Torres-Hicks/OHSU) The Oregon Health Authority is bringing in 112 out-of-state registered nurses and respiratory therapists to help the state’s two largest children’s hospitals. Oregon Health & Science University’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital...
Health officials urge vaccinations for flu and COVID-19 ahead of holiday gatherings
Arizona officials are urging people to get flu shots this fall to avoid the double threat of flu and COVID-19, which they fear could overburden state hospitals. (Photo by NIAID/Creative Commons) As the holidays loom, three respiratory illnesses are hitting the state and public health officials say now is the...
Blueprint board adopts multibillion-dollar education plan, sends it to lawmakers
Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board adopts comprehensive plan Dec. 1 that seeks to revamp the state’s education system. Screen shot. A $3.8 billion education plan was adopted unanimously Thursday, but there’s still more work ahead for the board that approved it to ensure that school officials implement it.
Judge denies injunction blocking investigation into OB-GYN who handled controversial abortion
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who was at the center of controversy last summer over a 10-year rape victim from Ohio. (Photos from Attorney General's Office and IU Health.) A Marion County judge on Friday chose not to block an investigation into two Indianapolis-based doctors who...
In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world
The U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inaugural ceremonies for Joe Biden as American flags are placed in the ground on the National Mall on Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation...
Paddler groups frustrated by lack of regulation by state wildlife agency
Brandon Archer was canoeing down the Buffalo River with friends over Labor Day weekend three years ago, when he jumped out for a swim and tragically drowned. Archer had become entangled in a trotline, an unmanned fishing line studded with hooks that stretched across the river. The MTSU football player died a day shy of his 22nd birthday.
From the Nile to the Mississippi, petrochemicals are the next big climate fight around the world
Recently I returned from the United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties, known as COP27, in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt, where I joined global leaders, advocates and NGOs who are charting the global path forward on climate. As I met with people from around the world to highlight the importance of environmental justice on a global scale, my thoughts never left the climate fights back at home.
Inflation is cutting into states’ big infrastructure windfall
Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts, provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy. Read more at Stateline.org. When Ohio transportation officials got the bids back in spring for the next phase of an expansion of Interstate 75 north of Cincinnati, they had a rude awakening.
Montana reports first influenza death for 2022-23 season
An empty hospital bed next to a window. (Photo by Matthew Perkins/Flickr) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/. A Billings man was confirmed to be the first influenza death of the 2022-2023 season, according to a joint press release from RiverStone Health and the state’s health department. The Yellowstone County resident, who was elderly...
Inadequate education for Fairfax disabled students and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin bucked tradition by becoming the first governor in almost three decades not to take an overseas trade trip during his first year in the job, a period when he took 19 out-of-state trips for political purposes. A Youngkin spokesman defended the lack of trade missions, saying Youngkin’s extensive business connections made travel unnecessary.—Washington Post.
Measure would require state to study high school dropout rate
New Jersey's statewide dropout rate hovers around 1%, but some districts see rates five times as high. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Clarence Payte says his path to education was disrupted by housing insecurity and taking on family responsibilities at a young age. After experiencing homelessness and seeing his mother...
New Indiana program seeks to train more teachers for English language learners
Indiana will spend $2 million on a new program that intends to train more Hoosier educators to teach students who are English language learners. The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) recently announced the Indiana Teachers of English Learners Licensure (I-TELL) initiative. The program aims to boost the number of teachers licensed to help English-learning, as the number of those students increases across the state.
‘Troubling and authoritarian’: Kansas ACLU issues warning ahead of St. Marys library vote
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has advised St. Marys city commissioners to renew the imperiled lease of their local public library, saying the officials are violating the Constitution in a “dangerous exercise of power.”. The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library’s lease is under threat after...
Nine names heading to the governor, who will select a brand new Public Regulation Commission
A few miles north of the Chevron Oil Field a mare and foal stand in a field in front of the Roosevelt Wind Project, a large wind-power utility. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) The committee responsible for sorting through the applicants who are seeking an appointment to...
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune) For decades, motorists crossing Missouri have cursed congestion on Interstate 70. And almost as long, the Missouri Department...
South Dakota, Wyoming governors call for re-do of Black Hills forest data
Gov. Kristi Noem has joined her counterpart in Wyoming to ask the U.S. Forest Service to redo forest condition reports that the governors call inadequate, as part of a long-running feud over current and future logging levels in the Black Hills. Noem and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon made the request...
EPA, Wisconsin reach $1.6 million settlement with Milwaukee-area company over air pollution, waste management
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state of Wisconsin have reached a $1.6 million settlement with a Milwaukee-area company for violations of clean air and waste management laws that endangered local residents, the EPA announced in a news release Thursday. The settlement with Container Life Cycle Management will be split...
