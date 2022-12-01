ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition

Will this Des Moines gathering in February 2020 be one of the last Iowa Democratic caucuses? (Photo by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Barring a miracle, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is over. On Thursday, President Biden asked the Democratic National Committee to put South Carolina first on the 2024 presidential nominating...
IOWA STATE
Missouri Democrats re-elect party chair following online feud over leadership

Shirley Mata, left, speaks with MIchael Butler after they were elected Saturday to lead the Missouri Democratic Party. Butler will be party chairman for another two years and Mata will be vice-chair. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent) Missouri Democrats re-elected a party chairman for the first time in almost a decade Saturday...
MISSOURI STATE
Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety

Minneapolis Director of Public Safety Cedric Alexander. Screenshot via City of Minneapolis. Last month, Minneapolis and St. Paul each installed new police chiefs. A coincidence not only that each city had a leadership succession around the same time as each other, but also in that the changing of the regimes occurred shortly after an election season in which Republicans focused their campaign on policing and crime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses

A television monitor shows a statement from the Joe Biden campaign raising concerns about the delay in caucus results in 2020. (Iowa Capital Dispatch photo) Word came Thursday that President Biden was trying to take Iowa out of its first-in-the-nation starting position for the presidential nominating process for Democrats. Turns...
IOWA STATE
Lawmakers: Ducey is breaking his promise to protect school funding

State Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa, urges Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special session to allow legislators to waive the impending Aggregate Expenditure Limit at the state Capitol on Dec. 1, 2022. Udall, who currently chairs the House Education Committee, worries the nearly $1.4 billion set to be cut from public schools across the state will force schools to take steps back after making headway in improving education after the pandemic. Photo by Gloria Rebecca Gomez | Arizona Mirror.
Barnett resigns early, and Noem appoints Johnson as secretary of state

Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson celebrates her Nov. 8, 2022, election victory. Behind Johnson (from left) stands her campaign manager, Gretchen Weible, and Weible's husband Rick Weible. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight). Gov. Kristi Noem is appointing Monae Johnson as secretary of state, effective Monday. Current Secretary of State Steve Barnett...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Blueprint board adopts multibillion-dollar education plan, sends it to lawmakers

Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board adopts comprehensive plan Dec. 1 that seeks to revamp the state’s education system. Screen shot. A $3.8 billion education plan was adopted unanimously Thursday, but there’s still more work ahead for the board that approved it to ensure that school officials implement it.
MARYLAND STATE
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70

Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune) For decades, motorists crossing Missouri have cursed congestion on Interstate 70. And almost as long, the Missouri Department...
MISSOURI STATE
Inflation is cutting into states’ big infrastructure windfall

Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts, provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy. Read more at Stateline.org. When Ohio transportation officials got the bids back in spring for the next phase of an expansion of Interstate 75 north of Cincinnati, they had a rude awakening.
OHIO STATE
Sheboygan Co. DA seeks dismissal of DOJ abortion lawsuit

Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski filed motions on Wednesday seeking to have a Dane County judge dismiss Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit against the state’s 1849 criminal abortion ban. In his brief, Urmanski argued Kaul cannot challenge the law because he faces no personal consequences if it’s...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world

The U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inaugural ceremonies for Joe Biden as American flags are placed in the ground on the National Mall on Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Hobbs asks for Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd to be prosecuted for delaying the election canvass

The Republican Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify the election results should be investigated and criminally prosecuted, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a letter to state and county attorneys. Without repercussions, Hobbs wrote to Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, the decision of...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
From the Nile to the Mississippi, petrochemicals are the next big climate fight around the world

Recently I returned from the United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties, known as COP27, in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt, where I joined global leaders, advocates and NGOs who are charting the global path forward on climate. As I met with people from around the world to highlight the importance of environmental justice on a global scale, my thoughts never left the climate fights back at home.
LOUISIANA STATE
New Idaho House representatives fill committee rosters leading up to session

The House of Representatives, which has had a Republican supermajority for more than 60 years, in session at the Idaho Capitol on April 6, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) The Idaho House of Representatives announced its full slate of committee assignments Friday morning, with many changes to committee...
IDAHO STATE
Measure would require state to study high school dropout rate

New Jersey's statewide dropout rate hovers around 1%, but some districts see rates five times as high. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Clarence Payte says his path to education was disrupted by housing insecurity and taking on family responsibilities at a young age. After experiencing homelessness and seeing his mother...

