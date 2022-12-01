Read full article on original website
Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition
Will this Des Moines gathering in February 2020 be one of the last Iowa Democratic caucuses? (Photo by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Barring a miracle, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is over. On Thursday, President Biden asked the Democratic National Committee to put South Carolina first on the 2024 presidential nominating...
Missouri Democrats re-elect party chair following online feud over leadership
Shirley Mata, left, speaks with MIchael Butler after they were elected Saturday to lead the Missouri Democratic Party. Butler will be party chairman for another two years and Mata will be vice-chair. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent) Missouri Democrats re-elected a party chairman for the first time in almost a decade Saturday...
Fear mongering on crime failed; now Democrats can get to work on true public safety
Minneapolis Director of Public Safety Cedric Alexander. Screenshot via City of Minneapolis. Last month, Minneapolis and St. Paul each installed new police chiefs. A coincidence not only that each city had a leadership succession around the same time as each other, but also in that the changing of the regimes occurred shortly after an election season in which Republicans focused their campaign on policing and crime.
Seeking reelection, AG Frey has taken on corporate bad actors, but balked at criminal justice reform
Seeking a third term as Maine’s attorney general, Aaron Frey has used his position as the state’s top law enforcement officer to protect consumer privacy rights, take on corporate price fixers and challenge Republican attempts to slash regulations and roll back abortion rights. But Frey has also disappointed...
Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses
A television monitor shows a statement from the Joe Biden campaign raising concerns about the delay in caucus results in 2020. (Iowa Capital Dispatch photo) Word came Thursday that President Biden was trying to take Iowa out of its first-in-the-nation starting position for the presidential nominating process for Democrats. Turns...
Lawmakers: Ducey is breaking his promise to protect school funding
State Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa, urges Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special session to allow legislators to waive the impending Aggregate Expenditure Limit at the state Capitol on Dec. 1, 2022. Udall, who currently chairs the House Education Committee, worries the nearly $1.4 billion set to be cut from public schools across the state will force schools to take steps back after making headway in improving education after the pandemic. Photo by Gloria Rebecca Gomez | Arizona Mirror.
More scholarship funding, more reading, more teacher pay top Gianforte’s education priorities
Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke about challenges and opportunities for bipartisanship at the University of Montana for the Mansfield Dialogues. (Provided by Andy Kemmis of the University of Montana) Gov. Greg Gianforte called on parents — and grandparents, aunts and uncles — to help close the learning gap that emerged after...
Barnett resigns early, and Noem appoints Johnson as secretary of state
Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson celebrates her Nov. 8, 2022, election victory. Behind Johnson (from left) stands her campaign manager, Gretchen Weible, and Weible's husband Rick Weible. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight). Gov. Kristi Noem is appointing Monae Johnson as secretary of state, effective Monday. Current Secretary of State Steve Barnett...
Blueprint board adopts multibillion-dollar education plan, sends it to lawmakers
Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board adopts comprehensive plan Dec. 1 that seeks to revamp the state’s education system. Screen shot. A $3.8 billion education plan was adopted unanimously Thursday, but there’s still more work ahead for the board that approved it to ensure that school officials implement it.
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune) For decades, motorists crossing Missouri have cursed congestion on Interstate 70. And almost as long, the Missouri Department...
Inflation is cutting into states’ big infrastructure windfall
Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts, provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy. Read more at Stateline.org. When Ohio transportation officials got the bids back in spring for the next phase of an expansion of Interstate 75 north of Cincinnati, they had a rude awakening.
Moore’s promise of free pre-K looks to balance cost, resources and quality learning
Baltimore City pre-K instructor, Berol Dewdney, the 2022-2023 Maryland teacher of the year, uses an interactive video with hand signals to guide her classroom at the beginning of the school day. Photo by Shannon Clark/Capital News Service. Gov-elect Wes Moore (D) has a laundry list of plans for Maryland. Moore...
Sheboygan Co. DA seeks dismissal of DOJ abortion lawsuit
Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski filed motions on Wednesday seeking to have a Dane County judge dismiss Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit against the state’s 1849 criminal abortion ban. In his brief, Urmanski argued Kaul cannot challenge the law because he faces no personal consequences if it’s...
In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world
The U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inaugural ceremonies for Joe Biden as American flags are placed in the ground on the National Mall on Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation...
Nine names heading to the governor, who will select a brand new Public Regulation Commission
A few miles north of the Chevron Oil Field a mare and foal stand in a field in front of the Roosevelt Wind Project, a large wind-power utility. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) The committee responsible for sorting through the applicants who are seeking an appointment to...
Hobbs asks for Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd to be prosecuted for delaying the election canvass
The Republican Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify the election results should be investigated and criminally prosecuted, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a letter to state and county attorneys. Without repercussions, Hobbs wrote to Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, the decision of...
From the Nile to the Mississippi, petrochemicals are the next big climate fight around the world
Recently I returned from the United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties, known as COP27, in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt, where I joined global leaders, advocates and NGOs who are charting the global path forward on climate. As I met with people from around the world to highlight the importance of environmental justice on a global scale, my thoughts never left the climate fights back at home.
New Idaho House representatives fill committee rosters leading up to session
The House of Representatives, which has had a Republican supermajority for more than 60 years, in session at the Idaho Capitol on April 6, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) The Idaho House of Representatives announced its full slate of committee assignments Friday morning, with many changes to committee...
‘Troubling and authoritarian’: Kansas ACLU issues warning ahead of St. Marys library vote
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has advised St. Marys city commissioners to renew the imperiled lease of their local public library, saying the officials are violating the Constitution in a “dangerous exercise of power.”. The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library’s lease is under threat after...
Measure would require state to study high school dropout rate
New Jersey's statewide dropout rate hovers around 1%, but some districts see rates five times as high. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Clarence Payte says his path to education was disrupted by housing insecurity and taking on family responsibilities at a young age. After experiencing homelessness and seeing his mother...
