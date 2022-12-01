ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What does Indiana’s transgender athlete ban mean for schools?

What does transgender sports law require of schools? (Photo by Monroe Bush for the Indiana Capital Chronicle) After Indiana’s law banning transgender girls from competing in girls school sports took effect in July, at least one Hoosier school district is grappling with what the new statute does — and does not — require of schools.
INDIANA STATE
Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition

Will this Des Moines gathering in February 2020 be one of the last Iowa Democratic caucuses? (Photo by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Barring a miracle, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is over. On Thursday, President Biden asked the Democratic National Committee to put South Carolina first on the 2024 presidential nominating...
IOWA STATE
As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden addresses the crowd during a South Carolina campaign launch party on Feb. 11, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. Biden skipped a primary night event in New Hampshire after the count there showed a distant finish to front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. (Sean Rayford | Getty Images)
GEORGIA STATE
Gov. Polis’ budget proposal emphasizes preparedness for economic hardship

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year was designed to keep Colorado prepared for a financial rainy day with record high reserves while also investing in the state’s future, supporting thriving local communities and protecting the climate and clean air, his administration says. A...
COLORADO STATE
Who helped draft Virginia’s new history standards and more headlines

• Former Reagan education secretary William Bennett and several conservative-leaning groups were involved in drafting the new history and social science standards proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, according to a newly released list.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Virginia Tourism Corporation, which stoked controversy by awarding a tourism ad...
VIRGINIA STATE
No more empty seats at our holiday tables

Where I live, the seasons change fast. We’ve barely put away our jack-o’-lanterns in Kansas City when a cold wind blows in from the prairie, bringing down leaves — and soon after that, ice storms and snow. But no matter how cold it gets, we always look...
TENNESSEE STATE
Late mail-in vote count topples five conservative school board candidates

A ballot dropbox at the University of Maryland at Baltimore Community Engagement Center on West Baltimore Street. File photo by Hannah Gaskill. Five socially conservative school board candidates in Maryland who were leading just after Election Night ended up losing when the counting of mail-in and provisional ballots was concluded this week.
Opinion: We can’t let rich landowners kill public beach access

Sophie Piette, a student at University of New England and intern with intern at Archipelago Law, contributed research to this piece. Private landowners are ending Maine’s tradition of public access to its beaches. Shorefront owners have harassed and called the police on people trying to make a living, conducting vital research, or simply taking a walk, even badgering children playing in the sand. If this hasn’t been you yet, it soon could be.
MAINE STATE
Dozens of mayoral seats up for grabs in Tuesday’s runoff elections

Nearly three dozen Arkansas mayoral races will be decided Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in runoff elections because no single candidate received a required enough votes to win the Nov. 8 election.(Antoinette Grajeda/Arkansas Advocate) Thirty-four mayoral races will be decided in Tuesday’s runoff election. Sixteen include incumbents like Linda Newbury in...
ARKANSAS STATE
It’s an honor to lead Alaska’s largest renewable resource, the Alaska Permanent Fund

The offices of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. are seen Monday, June 6, 2022 in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) This October, I was provided the opportunity to serve as the executive director of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation. As a lifelong Alaskan, leading APFC is my childhood dream come true. From meeting with Gov. Hammond with my third-grade class in 1976, to receiving the benefits of the fund’s existence throughout my life, to now having the experience to manage the corporation is truly special.
ALASKA STATE
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion

LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G. Nunn said...
LUBBOCK, TX
Hospitals prepare for winter as state sees earlier-than-normal surge in RSV infections

Sick baby boy taking medication by inhalation mask to cure Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Photo by adobe.stock.com. In late September, Maryland emergency rooms began seeing a surge in children — many of them very young — struggling to breathe because of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV. According to a Maryland Department of Health dashboard that tracks the virus, the number of hospitalizations leapt from 33 in the last week of September to 257 in the final week of October.
MARYLAND STATE
SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached

Buffalo Gap National Grassland is located in southwestern South Dakota spanning several counties. (Courtesy of USDA) South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Oil and gas operator pays millions for Clean Air Act violations

Pollution allegations about Oxy USA near Carlsbad, N.M. were all based on public documents — the emissions reports filed by the oil and gas company itself. (Stock image by Charles O'Rear / Getty Images) A recent agreement between an environmental group and an oil and gas company that dramatically...
CARLSBAD, NM

