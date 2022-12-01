Read full article on original website
With new Democratic leadership next year, what long-inert legislation will now pass?
It has been decades since Michigan Democrats have been able to fully enact their legislative priorities. That could change next month as the 102nd Legislature comes to order. Following Democrats’ historic victories on Nov. 8 — which included winning both the House and Senate and a sweep of statewide offices — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incoming leaders are now considering a laundry list of legislative actions, from labor rights and environmental protections to civil rights and abortion care, that could finally become law without GOP obstruction.
Kansas coalition of cities flex muscle at Capitol to influence tax, water, housing reform
TOPEKA — The Kansas League of Municipalities is a proponent of eliminating the state’s 6.5% sales tax on food purchases, but an unexpected wrinkle complicates that policy position. The 2022 Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly approved a law dropping the statewide sales tax on groceries to 4% on...
Ohio abortion foe calls for doctor discipline in miscarriage, doesn’t address other problems
The state’s most prominent anti-abortion group is calling on medical authorities to investigate emergency-room doctors reported to have denied care to a woman suffering a miscarriage. But it won’t comment directly on other health problems doctors say have been caused by a restrictive abortion law that took effect when...
Georgia Decides 2022: Voters get final say on Senate race, balance of power on Election Day
People queued up during early voting in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff in Grady County. Laura Register/Georgia Recorder. A busy early voting period wrapped up Friday with more than 1.8 million Georgians having cast in-person votes in the runoff pitting Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker. A large...
What does Indiana’s transgender athlete ban mean for schools?
What does transgender sports law require of schools? (Photo by Monroe Bush for the Indiana Capital Chronicle) After Indiana’s law banning transgender girls from competing in girls school sports took effect in July, at least one Hoosier school district is grappling with what the new statute does — and does not — require of schools.
Late mail-in vote count topples five conservative school board candidates
A ballot dropbox at the University of Maryland at Baltimore Community Engagement Center on West Baltimore Street. File photo by Hannah Gaskill. Five socially conservative school board candidates in Maryland who were leading just after Election Night ended up losing when the counting of mail-in and provisional ballots was concluded this week.
No more empty seats at our holiday tables
Where I live, the seasons change fast. We’ve barely put away our jack-o’-lanterns in Kansas City when a cold wind blows in from the prairie, bringing down leaves — and soon after that, ice storms and snow. But no matter how cold it gets, we always look...
As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep
Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden addresses the crowd during a South Carolina campaign launch party on Feb. 11, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. Biden skipped a primary night event in New Hampshire after the count there showed a distant finish to front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. (Sean Rayford | Getty Images)
Republican Caucus backs Dade Phelan as Texas House speaker
Speaker Dade Phelan speaks to the Texas House of Representatives during opening ceremonies as a legislative session begins on Jan. 12, 2021. (Bob Daemmrich/CapitolPressPhoto/Pool) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas House Republican Caucus backed...
Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition
Will this Des Moines gathering in February 2020 be one of the last Iowa Democratic caucuses? (Photo by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Barring a miracle, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is over. On Thursday, President Biden asked the Democratic National Committee to put South Carolina first on the 2024 presidential nominating...
Dozens of mayoral seats up for grabs in Tuesday’s runoff elections
Nearly three dozen Arkansas mayoral races will be decided Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in runoff elections because no single candidate received a required enough votes to win the Nov. 8 election.(Antoinette Grajeda/Arkansas Advocate) Thirty-four mayoral races will be decided in Tuesday’s runoff election. Sixteen include incumbents like Linda Newbury in...
SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached
Buffalo Gap National Grassland is located in southwestern South Dakota spanning several counties. (Courtesy of USDA) South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want.
Solar coalition wants to put equity front and center in Xcel’s Minnesota rate case
As Minnesota regulators weigh a proposed 21% electricity rate increase by Xcel Energy, a new voice is at the table. The Just Solar Coalition is an alliance of solar developers, community organizers, environmental groups, faith leaders and others who share an interest in expanding access to clean energy and its economic benefits.
Oil and gas operator pays millions for Clean Air Act violations
Pollution allegations about Oxy USA near Carlsbad, N.M. were all based on public documents — the emissions reports filed by the oil and gas company itself. (Stock image by Charles O'Rear / Getty Images) A recent agreement between an environmental group and an oil and gas company that dramatically...
In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world
The U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inaugural ceremonies for Joe Biden as American flags are placed in the ground on the National Mall on Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation...
Hospitals prepare for winter as state sees earlier-than-normal surge in RSV infections
Sick baby boy taking medication by inhalation mask to cure Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Photo by adobe.stock.com. In late September, Maryland emergency rooms began seeing a surge in children — many of them very young — struggling to breathe because of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV. According to a Maryland Department of Health dashboard that tracks the virus, the number of hospitalizations leapt from 33 in the last week of September to 257 in the final week of October.
Opinion: We can’t let rich landowners kill public beach access
Sophie Piette, a student at University of New England and intern with intern at Archipelago Law, contributed research to this piece. Private landowners are ending Maine’s tradition of public access to its beaches. Shorefront owners have harassed and called the police on people trying to make a living, conducting vital research, or simply taking a walk, even badgering children playing in the sand. If this hasn’t been you yet, it soon could be.
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion
LUBBOCK — The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G. Nunn said...
‘It’ll never be the same.’ Northern NM residents fly over burn scar to map damage themselves
Mountaintops with a mix of new growth and dead trees burned by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire look over a valley in Mora County on Nov. 30, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / SourceNM) Hundreds of miles of blackened, lifeless trees — vast stains on the land when viewed from...
