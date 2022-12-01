Read full article on original website
Seeking reelection, AG Frey has taken on corporate bad actors, but balked at criminal justice reform
Seeking a third term as Maine’s attorney general, Aaron Frey has used his position as the state’s top law enforcement officer to protect consumer privacy rights, take on corporate price fixers and challenge Republican attempts to slash regulations and roll back abortion rights. But Frey has also disappointed...
Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition
Will this Des Moines gathering in February 2020 be one of the last Iowa Democratic caucuses? (Photo by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Barring a miracle, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is over. On Thursday, President Biden asked the Democratic National Committee to put South Carolina first on the 2024 presidential nominating...
Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses
A television monitor shows a statement from the Joe Biden campaign raising concerns about the delay in caucus results in 2020. (Iowa Capital Dispatch photo) Word came Thursday that President Biden was trying to take Iowa out of its first-in-the-nation starting position for the presidential nominating process for Democrats. Turns...
Missouri Democrats re-elect party chair following online feud over leadership
Shirley Mata, left, speaks with MIchael Butler after they were elected Saturday to lead the Missouri Democratic Party. Butler will be party chairman for another two years and Mata will be vice-chair. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent) Missouri Democrats re-elected a party chairman for the first time in almost a decade Saturday...
Political notes: Inauguration dates, more on Lierman’s transition, and women in legislatures
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown (D) accepted the endorsement of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 3 for his campaign for attorney general at an event in Baltimore. Campaign photo. It’s fairly well known that Inauguration Day for Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) and his running mate, Aruna...
Moore’s promise of free pre-K looks to balance cost, resources and quality learning
Baltimore City pre-K instructor, Berol Dewdney, the 2022-2023 Maryland teacher of the year, uses an interactive video with hand signals to guide her classroom at the beginning of the school day. Photo by Shannon Clark/Capital News Service. Gov-elect Wes Moore (D) has a laundry list of plans for Maryland. Moore...
Inflation is cutting into states’ big infrastructure windfall
Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts, provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy. Read more at Stateline.org. When Ohio transportation officials got the bids back in spring for the next phase of an expansion of Interstate 75 north of Cincinnati, they had a rude awakening.
Inadequate education for Fairfax disabled students and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin bucked tradition by becoming the first governor in almost three decades not to take an overseas trade trip during his first year in the job, a period when he took 19 out-of-state trips for political purposes. A Youngkin spokesman defended the lack of trade missions, saying Youngkin’s extensive business connections made travel unnecessary.—Washington Post.
In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world
The U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inaugural ceremonies for Joe Biden as American flags are placed in the ground on the National Mall on Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation...
Barnett resigns early, and Noem appoints Johnson as secretary of state
Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson celebrates her Nov. 8, 2022, election victory. Behind Johnson (from left) stands her campaign manager, Gretchen Weible, and Weible's husband Rick Weible. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight). Gov. Kristi Noem is appointing Monae Johnson as secretary of state, effective Monday. Current Secretary of State Steve Barnett...
Villages chosen for relocation grants singled out for climate-change threats — and progress
Children walk to school on a boardwalk in the village of Newtok in 2012. Residents have been moving in phases from the old site, which is undermined by erosion, flooding and permafrost thaw, to a new and safer village site called Mertarvik. The relocation project got a boost this week from a $25 million federal grant. (Photo provided by the Alaska Division of Community and Regional Affairs)
Hobbs asks for Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd to be prosecuted for delaying the election canvass
The Republican Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify the election results should be investigated and criminally prosecuted, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a letter to state and county attorneys. Without repercussions, Hobbs wrote to Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, the decision of...
Gov. Ricketts and Nebraska delegation wrap up trade mission to Japan
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday wrapped up his second trip in about a month to Japan, calling the past week’s trade mission to promote Nebraska ag products a success. According to a media release, the governor and trade delegation met with Japanese government and business leaders...
South Dakota, Wyoming governors call for re-do of Black Hills forest data
Gov. Kristi Noem has joined her counterpart in Wyoming to ask the U.S. Forest Service to redo forest condition reports that the governors call inadequate, as part of a long-running feud over current and future logging levels in the Black Hills. Noem and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon made the request...
Nine names heading to the governor, who will select a brand new Public Regulation Commission
A few miles north of the Chevron Oil Field a mare and foal stand in a field in front of the Roosevelt Wind Project, a large wind-power utility. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) The committee responsible for sorting through the applicants who are seeking an appointment to...
More scholarship funding, more reading, more teacher pay top Gianforte’s education priorities
Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke about challenges and opportunities for bipartisanship at the University of Montana for the Mansfield Dialogues. (Provided by Andy Kemmis of the University of Montana) Gov. Greg Gianforte called on parents — and grandparents, aunts and uncles — to help close the learning gap that emerged after...
N.J. cannabis panel gives initial green light to consumption lounges
Consumption-area workers would be barred from overselling to consumers and they would have to ensure people are using cannabis safely on their premises. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Cannabis consumption lounges could be coming to New Jersey after the state’s cannabis agency approved proposed rules at its monthly meeting Friday....
From the Nile to the Mississippi, petrochemicals are the next big climate fight around the world
Recently I returned from the United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties, known as COP27, in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt, where I joined global leaders, advocates and NGOs who are charting the global path forward on climate. As I met with people from around the world to highlight the importance of environmental justice on a global scale, my thoughts never left the climate fights back at home.
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy after juries award Sandy Hook parents almost $1.5 billion
InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to a crowd over a loudspeaker from his InfoWars vehicle as hundreds attended a “Re-Open America” protest near the Texas Capitol in Austin in 2020. Jones filed for bankruptcy on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for...
New Indiana program seeks to train more teachers for English language learners
Indiana will spend $2 million on a new program that intends to train more Hoosier educators to teach students who are English language learners. The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) recently announced the Indiana Teachers of English Learners Licensure (I-TELL) initiative. The program aims to boost the number of teachers licensed to help English-learning, as the number of those students increases across the state.
