Children walk to school on a boardwalk in the village of Newtok in 2012. Residents have been moving in phases from the old site, which is undermined by erosion, flooding and permafrost thaw, to a new and safer village site called Mertarvik. The relocation project got a boost this week from a $25 million federal grant. (Photo provided by the Alaska Division of Community and Regional Affairs)

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO