Read full article on original website
Related
Look for more attacks on Kentucky’s open government laws
Kentucky lawmakers faced a dilemma in 1975. One year earlier, they enthusiastically enacted an open meetings and an open records law aimed at restoring the public’s trust in government. Years of deception associated with the Vietnam Conflict and clandestine and illegal activities by the Nixon administration — collectively referred to as the Watergate scandal — prompted Kentucky’s General Assembly, and a number of state legislatures across the country, to enact laws securing the people’s right to “remain informed so they may retain control over the instruments that they have created.”
KY AG Daniel Cameron Rules Against State Treasurer Allison Ball's Attempt Not To Disclose OJ Oleka Emails
Onye Jindu Oleka, former Deputy Treasurer (Pictured Left) with close friend and former boss Allison Ball, State TreasurerPhoto byKY State Treasurer Social Media Post. December 5th, 2022 (Frankfort, KY) by Chief Political Editor Don Thrasher.
newsfromthestates.com
With new Democratic leadership next year, what long-inert legislation will now pass?
It has been decades since Michigan Democrats have been able to fully enact their legislative priorities. That could change next month as the 102nd Legislature comes to order. Following Democrats’ historic victories on Nov. 8 — which included winning both the House and Senate and a sweep of statewide offices — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incoming leaders are now considering a laundry list of legislative actions, from labor rights and environmental protections to civil rights and abortion care, that could finally become law without GOP obstruction.
newsfromthestates.com
Who helped draft Virginia’s new history standards and more headlines
• Former Reagan education secretary William Bennett and several conservative-leaning groups were involved in drafting the new history and social science standards proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, according to a newly released list.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Virginia Tourism Corporation, which stoked controversy by awarding a tourism ad...
newsfromthestates.com
Kansas coalition of cities flex muscle at Capitol to influence tax, water, housing reform
TOPEKA — The Kansas League of Municipalities is a proponent of eliminating the state’s 6.5% sales tax on food purchases, but an unexpected wrinkle complicates that policy position. The 2022 Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly approved a law dropping the statewide sales tax on groceries to 4% on...
fox56news.com
Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky treasurer hails record amount of unclaimed property returned to state residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $150 million in unclaimed property has been returned to Kentucky residents in recent years. According to a news release Monday from Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball's office, Ball returned that amount in one term. She said that's a record amount, nearly $89 million more than any previous Kentucky state treasurer returned in one term.
Residential foster care is physically, mentally unsafe, says new report from Kentucky Youth Advocates
One young adult remembers taking a daily allergy pill upon entering a Kentucky residential foster care facility and leaving “on 13 medications within six months.”. Another lost the privilege of calling their mother after a riot at their location. These were among the experiences 46 young adults shared with...
wymt.com
REAL ID deadline extended, governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID Act enforcement deadline by two years. The new enforcement date is now May 7, 2025. It was originally May 3, 2023. The governor said the deadline extension offers Kentuckians more time to...
newsfromthestates.com
Ohio abortion foe calls for doctor discipline in miscarriage, doesn’t address other problems
The state’s most prominent anti-abortion group is calling on medical authorities to investigate emergency-room doctors reported to have denied care to a woman suffering a miscarriage. But it won’t comment directly on other health problems doctors say have been caused by a restrictive abortion law that took effect when...
wpsdlocal6.com
Health data shows increase in COVID-19 community levels for western Kentucky
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) released COVID-19 data Friday that shows nine counties in western Kentucky are at a high community level. Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and McCracken Counties are at a high community level. At this level, you're recommended to wear masks in indoor public settings and limit indoor in-person gatherings. If you're a high risk person, such as someone who is immunocompromise or 65 and older, consider avoiding nonessential indoor public activities.
newsfromthestates.com
What does Indiana’s transgender athlete ban mean for schools?
What does transgender sports law require of schools? (Photo by Monroe Bush for the Indiana Capital Chronicle) After Indiana’s law banning transgender girls from competing in girls school sports took effect in July, at least one Hoosier school district is grappling with what the new statute does — and does not — require of schools.
Kentucky Senate Republicans don't plan on major tax reform in upcoming session
(The Center Square) – Kentucky Senate Republican leaders say they don’t expect to make significant tax policy changes during the 2023 session that’s just weeks away from starting. While lawmakers will vote on reducing the personal income tax to 4.5%, Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said he...
spectrumnews1.com
Parents say the Reading Recovery program is ineffective
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky families say a reading program meant to help young students is not working. Reading Recovery is an intervention for first graders having difficulty with early reading and writing. The program comprises 30 minute lessons that last 12 to 20 weeks. 3 of the 5...
newsfromthestates.com
No more empty seats at our holiday tables
Where I live, the seasons change fast. We’ve barely put away our jack-o’-lanterns in Kansas City when a cold wind blows in from the prairie, bringing down leaves — and soon after that, ice storms and snow. But no matter how cold it gets, we always look...
wymt.com
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
wymt.com
Flu infections reaching “widespread” levels in EKY
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The flu is spreading rapidly in Eastern Kentucky, and healthcare officials are busy tracking the numbers. “Almost all of the lab confirmed cases are type-A, which the influenza vaccine targets the H1N1 type-A,” Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said. Nearly half of Kentucky’s...
newsfromthestates.com
Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition
Will this Des Moines gathering in February 2020 be one of the last Iowa Democratic caucuses? (Photo by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Barring a miracle, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is over. On Thursday, President Biden asked the Democratic National Committee to put South Carolina first on the 2024 presidential nominating...
newsfromthestates.com
Gov. Polis’ budget proposal emphasizes preparedness for economic hardship
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year was designed to keep Colorado prepared for a financial rainy day with record high reserves while also investing in the state’s future, supporting thriving local communities and protecting the climate and clean air, his administration says. A...
newsfromthestates.com
As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep
Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden addresses the crowd during a South Carolina campaign launch party on Feb. 11, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. Biden skipped a primary night event in New Hampshire after the count there showed a distant finish to front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. (Sean Rayford | Getty Images)
Comments / 0