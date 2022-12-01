ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Hoptown Chronicle

Look for more attacks on Kentucky’s open government laws

Kentucky lawmakers faced a dilemma in 1975. One year earlier, they enthusiastically enacted an open meetings and an open records law aimed at restoring the public’s trust in government. Years of deception associated with the Vietnam Conflict and clandestine and illegal activities by the Nixon administration — collectively referred to as the Watergate scandal — prompted Kentucky’s General Assembly, and a number of state legislatures across the country, to enact laws securing the people’s right to “remain informed so they may retain control over the instruments that they have created.”
newsfromthestates.com

With new Democratic leadership next year, what long-inert legislation will now pass?

It has been decades since Michigan Democrats have been able to fully enact their legislative priorities. That could change next month as the 102nd Legislature comes to order. Following Democrats’ historic victories on Nov. 8 — which included winning both the House and Senate and a sweep of statewide offices — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incoming leaders are now considering a laundry list of legislative actions, from labor rights and environmental protections to civil rights and abortion care, that could finally become law without GOP obstruction.
newsfromthestates.com

Who helped draft Virginia’s new history standards and more headlines

• Former Reagan education secretary William Bennett and several conservative-leaning groups were involved in drafting the new history and social science standards proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, according to a newly released list.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Virginia Tourism Corporation, which stoked controversy by awarding a tourism ad...
fox56news.com

Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
wdrb.com

Kentucky treasurer hails record amount of unclaimed property returned to state residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $150 million in unclaimed property has been returned to Kentucky residents in recent years. According to a news release Monday from Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball's office, Ball returned that amount in one term. She said that's a record amount, nearly $89 million more than any previous Kentucky state treasurer returned in one term.
wymt.com

REAL ID deadline extended, governor says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID Act enforcement deadline by two years. The new enforcement date is now May 7, 2025. It was originally May 3, 2023. The governor said the deadline extension offers Kentuckians more time to...
wpsdlocal6.com

Health data shows increase in COVID-19 community levels for western Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) released COVID-19 data Friday that shows nine counties in western Kentucky are at a high community level. Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and McCracken Counties are at a high community level. At this level, you're recommended to wear masks in indoor public settings and limit indoor in-person gatherings. If you're a high risk person, such as someone who is immunocompromise or 65 and older, consider avoiding nonessential indoor public activities.
newsfromthestates.com

What does Indiana’s transgender athlete ban mean for schools?

What does transgender sports law require of schools? (Photo by Monroe Bush for the Indiana Capital Chronicle) After Indiana’s law banning transgender girls from competing in girls school sports took effect in July, at least one Hoosier school district is grappling with what the new statute does — and does not — require of schools.
spectrumnews1.com

Parents say the Reading Recovery program is ineffective

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Kentucky families say a reading program meant to help young students is not working. Reading Recovery is an intervention for first graders having difficulty with early reading and writing. The program comprises 30 minute lessons that last 12 to 20 weeks. 3 of the 5...
newsfromthestates.com

No more empty seats at our holiday tables

Where I live, the seasons change fast. We’ve barely put away our jack-o’-lanterns in Kansas City when a cold wind blows in from the prairie, bringing down leaves — and soon after that, ice storms and snow. But no matter how cold it gets, we always look...
wymt.com

WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
wymt.com

Flu infections reaching “widespread” levels in EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The flu is spreading rapidly in Eastern Kentucky, and healthcare officials are busy tracking the numbers. “Almost all of the lab confirmed cases are type-A, which the influenza vaccine targets the H1N1 type-A,” Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said. Nearly half of Kentucky’s...
newsfromthestates.com

Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition

Will this Des Moines gathering in February 2020 be one of the last Iowa Democratic caucuses? (Photo by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Barring a miracle, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is over. On Thursday, President Biden asked the Democratic National Committee to put South Carolina first on the 2024 presidential nominating...
newsfromthestates.com

Gov. Polis’ budget proposal emphasizes preparedness for economic hardship

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year was designed to keep Colorado prepared for a financial rainy day with record high reserves while also investing in the state’s future, supporting thriving local communities and protecting the climate and clean air, his administration says. A...
newsfromthestates.com

As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden addresses the crowd during a South Carolina campaign launch party on Feb. 11, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. Biden skipped a primary night event in New Hampshire after the count there showed a distant finish to front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. (Sean Rayford | Getty Images)
