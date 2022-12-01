Read full article on original website
Week of criticism for state board of education ends with offer of LGBTQ training
After Ohio’s State Board of Education heard days of criticism, along with legislation to potentially strip them of powers, the body is now preparing for yet another discussion on a resolution being seen as anti-trans. With that in mind, several groups representing LGBTQ youth and adults have offered a...
Gov. Polis’ budget proposal emphasizes preparedness for economic hardship
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year was designed to keep Colorado prepared for a financial rainy day with record high reserves while also investing in the state’s future, supporting thriving local communities and protecting the climate and clean air, his administration says. A...
Kansas coalition of cities flex muscle at Capitol to influence tax, water, housing reform
TOPEKA — The Kansas League of Municipalities is a proponent of eliminating the state’s 6.5% sales tax on food purchases, but an unexpected wrinkle complicates that policy position. The 2022 Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly approved a law dropping the statewide sales tax on groceries to 4% on...
Late mail-in vote count topples five conservative school board candidates
A ballot dropbox at the University of Maryland at Baltimore Community Engagement Center on West Baltimore Street. File photo by Hannah Gaskill. Five socially conservative school board candidates in Maryland who were leading just after Election Night ended up losing when the counting of mail-in and provisional ballots was concluded this week.
With new Democratic leadership next year, what long-inert legislation will now pass?
It has been decades since Michigan Democrats have been able to fully enact their legislative priorities. That could change next month as the 102nd Legislature comes to order. Following Democrats’ historic victories on Nov. 8 — which included winning both the House and Senate and a sweep of statewide offices — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incoming leaders are now considering a laundry list of legislative actions, from labor rights and environmental protections to civil rights and abortion care, that could finally become law without GOP obstruction.
Missouri Democrats re-elect party chair following online feud over leadership
Shirley Mata, left, speaks with MIchael Butler after they were elected Saturday to lead the Missouri Democratic Party. Butler will be party chairman for another two years and Mata will be vice-chair. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent) Missouri Democrats re-elected a party chairman for the first time in almost a decade Saturday...
What does Indiana’s transgender athlete ban mean for schools?
What does transgender sports law require of schools? (Photo by Monroe Bush for the Indiana Capital Chronicle) After Indiana’s law banning transgender girls from competing in girls school sports took effect in July, at least one Hoosier school district is grappling with what the new statute does — and does not — require of schools.
More scholarship funding, more reading, more teacher pay top Gianforte’s education priorities
Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke about challenges and opportunities for bipartisanship at the University of Montana for the Mansfield Dialogues. (Provided by Andy Kemmis of the University of Montana) Gov. Greg Gianforte called on parents — and grandparents, aunts and uncles — to help close the learning gap that emerged after...
As New Hampshire vows to hold first primary, the consequences could be steep
Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden addresses the crowd during a South Carolina campaign launch party on Feb. 11, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. Biden skipped a primary night event in New Hampshire after the count there showed a distant finish to front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. (Sean Rayford | Getty Images)
Republican Caucus backs Dade Phelan as Texas House speaker
Speaker Dade Phelan speaks to the Texas House of Representatives during opening ceremonies as a legislative session begins on Jan. 12, 2021. (Bob Daemmrich/CapitolPressPhoto/Pool) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas House Republican Caucus backed...
Dozens of mayoral seats up for grabs in Tuesday’s runoff elections
Nearly three dozen Arkansas mayoral races will be decided Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in runoff elections because no single candidate received a required enough votes to win the Nov. 8 election.(Antoinette Grajeda/Arkansas Advocate) Thirty-four mayoral races will be decided in Tuesday’s runoff election. Sixteen include incumbents like Linda Newbury in...
It’s an honor to lead Alaska’s largest renewable resource, the Alaska Permanent Fund
The offices of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. are seen Monday, June 6, 2022 in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) This October, I was provided the opportunity to serve as the executive director of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation. As a lifelong Alaskan, leading APFC is my childhood dream come true. From meeting with Gov. Hammond with my third-grade class in 1976, to receiving the benefits of the fund’s existence throughout my life, to now having the experience to manage the corporation is truly special.
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A map demonstrates Obsidian Renewables proposed hydrogen hub spanning from Prineville, Oregon to Spokane and Wenatchee, Washington. (Illustration courtesy of Obsidian Renewables) A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a...
No more empty seats at our holiday tables
Where I live, the seasons change fast. We’ve barely put away our jack-o’-lanterns in Kansas City when a cold wind blows in from the prairie, bringing down leaves — and soon after that, ice storms and snow. But no matter how cold it gets, we always look...
SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached
Buffalo Gap National Grassland is located in southwestern South Dakota spanning several counties. (Courtesy of USDA) South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want.
In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world
The U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inaugural ceremonies for Joe Biden as American flags are placed in the ground on the National Mall on Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation...
Solar coalition wants to put equity front and center in Xcel’s Minnesota rate case
As Minnesota regulators weigh a proposed 21% electricity rate increase by Xcel Energy, a new voice is at the table. The Just Solar Coalition is an alliance of solar developers, community organizers, environmental groups, faith leaders and others who share an interest in expanding access to clean energy and its economic benefits.
Oil and gas operator pays millions for Clean Air Act violations
Pollution allegations about Oxy USA near Carlsbad, N.M. were all based on public documents — the emissions reports filed by the oil and gas company itself. (Stock image by Charles O'Rear / Getty Images) A recent agreement between an environmental group and an oil and gas company that dramatically...
Opinion: We can’t let rich landowners kill public beach access
Sophie Piette, a student at University of New England and intern with intern at Archipelago Law, contributed research to this piece. Private landowners are ending Maine’s tradition of public access to its beaches. Shorefront owners have harassed and called the police on people trying to make a living, conducting vital research, or simply taking a walk, even badgering children playing in the sand. If this hasn’t been you yet, it soon could be.
‘It’ll never be the same.’ Northern NM residents fly over burn scar to map damage themselves
Mountaintops with a mix of new growth and dead trees burned by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire look over a valley in Mora County on Nov. 30, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / SourceNM) Hundreds of miles of blackened, lifeless trees — vast stains on the land when viewed from...
