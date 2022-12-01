What would you do if you had two extra minutes in your day? Check the weather? Drink a glass of water? Pet a dog?. Riders who rely on Metro’s Red Line will get to explore those ideas beginning this week, as trains are scheduled to roll into stations every eight minutes as opposed to every 10 minutes during peak travel times (that’s between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays).

