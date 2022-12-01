Read full article on original website
Related
Search continues for man in Nebraska woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug- and firearm-related charges puts Lincoln man in jail for over eight years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug- and firearm-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Joseph Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 100 months in prison on Monday. Thompson was charged for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Thompson will have five years on supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Teen with pipe runs off armed robber in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln teen used a pipe to threaten away an armed robber. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 800 block of Darren Ave. around 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 3 for a reported robbery. Officials said officers talked to the 45-year-old female victim. She...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man receives over five years in prison for firearm charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- A firearm-related charge puts an Omaha man in prison for 5 1/2 years. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Marvin Stockdale, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Dec. 2, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Stockdale received 66 months in prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Driver airlifted to Lincoln hospital from northern Gage County accident
BEATRICE – The driver of a sport utility vehicle was flown to a Lincoln hospital from a Sunday accident, between Clatonia and Cortland. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver of a northbound 2006 Nissan Murano lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road into the west ditch, through a barbed-wire fence…before rolling over and coming to rest in a pasture on the driver’s side.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen vehicle from Lincoln found in lake
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A vehicle that was reported stolen in Lincoln at the end of November was found in a lake. The Lincoln Police Department said officers, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, were sent to the north shore of Holmes Lake around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a vehicle submerged in water near the dam.
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
News Channel Nebraska
18-year-old arrested in Brooks homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in November. The Omaha Police Department said that 18-year-old Kevin Thornton has been arrested for the homicide of 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. Thornton has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a gun to commit a...
1011now.com
Man arrested after crash in Lincoln Friday night
The new Aging Partners Washington Street Senior Center, located in Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., will open Monday, December 5. Bennet Fire & Rescue volunteers hold first-ever ambulance fundraiser Saturday evening. Updated: 5 hours ago. The funds raised at the event will go towards the department's new ambulance, as...
UPDATE: Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church
A statement from Christ Community Church said a threatening note was found on their Church door Saturday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man injured in Saturday night cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was injured after a cutting that had him in critical condition. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 93rd St. and Maplewood Boulevard at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. According to authorities, they found a 26-year-old victim at the...
klkntv.com
Over 150 pigs close busy Seward County intersection for hours after trailer flips
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says there were no major injuries after a tractor-trailer packed with more than 150 pigs flipped. This happened on Thursday as it was going through the roundabout at Highways 6 and 103. Authorities say the Nebraska State Patrol, Pleasant...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus-Platte County dispatch center looking to help foster children this Christmas
COLUMBUS, Neb. – Children in east central Nebraska are getting a bit of a boost this holiday season from a local dispatch unit. The Columbus-Platte County Joint Communications Center is sponsoring local foster children this year, encouraging local citizens to donate Christmas gifts. People can help by choosing a...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman threatened with gun, robbed after answering knock at door
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are searching for a man after a woman was robbed at gunpoint on her doorstep Saturday evening. Police were called to a home on the corner of Southwest 8th Street and Darren Avenue just before 8 p.m. A 45-year-old woman told officers a...
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas man receives over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Kansas was sentenced to over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Westleigh Miesner, of Kansas, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Miesner will serve 66 months in prison and a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
klin.com
Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake
Lincoln Police were called to the north shore of Holmes Lake on Sunday afternoon to investigate an accident. When officers arrived they found a vehicle unoccupied and submerged in the lake near the dam. Lincoln Fire and rescue crews were called and pulled the SUV from the water and towed...
klkntv.com
One dead after a pursuit, fatal crash in Hamilton County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Giltner man was killed Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 10:15 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and overturned in...
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
News Channel Nebraska
Kathy Teten, 83, of Talmage
Kathryn “Kathy” Ann (Mielke) Teten, 83, of Talmage, Nebraska passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at The Ambassador in Nebraska City after a hip fracture. Kathy was born on February 4, 1939, to Louis and Daisie (Longwell) Mielke in Bancroft, Nebraska. She was the youngest of five children. Kathy graduated from Bancroft High School in 1956 and worked on the local telephone company’s switchboard until starting work at Northwestern Bell in Omaha.
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
Comments / 1