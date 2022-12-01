Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
24-year-old in critical condition after crash in southeast Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in southeast Lincoln, police say. A 24-year-old driving a Honda was turning west at the intersection of 84th Street and Nebraska Parkway when Ruben Linton, 31, went through the intersection and struck the vehicle.
klkntv.com
Over 150 pigs close busy Seward County intersection for hours after trailer flips
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says there were no major injuries after a tractor-trailer packed with more than 150 pigs flipped. This happened on Thursday as it was going through the roundabout at Highways 6 and 103. Authorities say the Nebraska State Patrol, Pleasant...
klkntv.com
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in southeast Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in southeast Lincoln, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of 84th Street and Nebraska Parkway around 11:49 p.m. Friday, according to police. A 24-year-old woman was turning west onto...
News Channel Nebraska
Driver airlifted to Lincoln hospital from northern Gage County accident
BEATRICE – The driver of a sport utility vehicle was flown to a Lincoln hospital from a Sunday accident, between Clatonia and Cortland. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver of a northbound 2006 Nissan Murano lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road into the west ditch, through a barbed-wire fence…before rolling over and coming to rest in a pasture on the driver’s side.
klkntv.com
One dead after a pursuit, fatal crash in Hamilton County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Giltner man was killed Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 10:15 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and overturned in...
klin.com
Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake
Lincoln Police were called to the north shore of Holmes Lake on Sunday afternoon to investigate an accident. When officers arrived they found a vehicle unoccupied and submerged in the lake near the dam. Lincoln Fire and rescue crews were called and pulled the SUV from the water and towed...
1011now.com
Man arrested after crash in Lincoln Friday night
The new Aging Partners Washington Street Senior Center, located in Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., will open Monday, December 5. Bennet Fire & Rescue volunteers hold first-ever ambulance fundraiser Saturday evening. Updated: 5 hours ago. The funds raised at the event will go towards the department's new ambulance, as...
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen vehicle from Lincoln found in lake
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A vehicle that was reported stolen in Lincoln at the end of November was found in a lake. The Lincoln Police Department said officers, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, were sent to the north shore of Holmes Lake around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a vehicle submerged in water near the dam.
kfornow.com
Sunday Morning Fire Damages North Lincoln Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 4)–A fire at a north Lincoln apartment late Sunday morning has forced two people to find another place to live for now. Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called around 10:45am Sunday to the area of 47th and Cleveland about the fire. Everyone in the apartment complex evacuated the building and no one was hurt in the fire.
WOWT
Omaha Police: truck fleeing hit-and-run drives into construction hole
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were taken to local hospitals Sunday night after a truck drove into a trench dug by Metropolitan Utilities District. Around 8:30 p.m. Omaha Police tell 6 News they responded to reports of a truck that had driven into a giant construction hole at 40th and Laurel streets in North Omaha.
Three injured in Mills County accident
(Mills Co) Three people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County on Friday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Joseph Bredberg, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2005 Nissan northbound on 315th Street, approaching the intersection of Highway 34 and 315th Street to turn westbound onto Highway 34. 52-year-old Melissa Pedersen, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2004 Dodge eastbound on Highway 34, approaching the intersection. A witness was stopped facing westbound on Highway 34 in the turning lane, waiting to turn southbound onto 315th Street. Bredberg failed to yield upon the left turn and was broadsided by Pedersen’s vehicle.
1011now.com
32-year-old arrested after two-car crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, a vehicle was traveling southbound on 84th Street when it hit a northbound vehicle which was attempting to turn onto Highway 2 at 11:47 p.m.
1011now.com
Firefighters responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at around 10:43 a.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building without...
News Channel Nebraska
Teen with pipe runs off armed robber in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln teen used a pipe to threaten away an armed robber. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 800 block of Darren Ave. around 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 3 for a reported robbery. Officials said officers talked to the 45-year-old female victim. She...
Fatal accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Mulloney Avenue and 330th Street at 12:01 p.m. today (Monday). Upon arrival, Deputies found a silver Toyota Rav4 had left the roadway and struck a tree in the north ditch. An investigation of the scene concluded the vehicle had partially gone off the roadway while traversing the curve. The driver tried to correct the vehicle back onto the roadway, in doing so, lost control of the vehicle, causing the collision with a tree. The driver and sole occupant, Brooke Samms of Malvern, died at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man injured in Saturday night cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was injured after a cutting that had him in critical condition. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 93rd St. and Maplewood Boulevard at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. According to authorities, they found a 26-year-old victim at the...
News Channel Nebraska
One pet killed, no humans seriously injured in Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A pet was killed in a Columbus fire Monday morning, though no humans were seriously injured, according to authorities. At approximately 3:00 a.m., Columbus Fire was alerted to a structure fire in the 3400 block of 20th Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire from multiple windows...
klin.com
Lincoln Woman Robbed Answering Knock On The Door
A 45 year old Lincoln woman got quite a scare when she answered a knock at her front door near SW 8 and Darren Avenue just before 8:00 Saturday night. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says when she opened the door she was was confronted by a masked man armed with a handgun.
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
News Channel Nebraska
18-year-old arrested in Brooks homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in November. The Omaha Police Department said that 18-year-old Kevin Thornton has been arrested for the homicide of 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. Thornton has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a gun to commit a...
