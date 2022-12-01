Meet Pupper: How AJ Agrawal’s Newest Supplement Brand Is Changing The Future Of Dog Health

Whether you’re watching puppy videos on Youtube or walking through your local pet store, you’ll see that dog supplements are now a major thought of every responsible pet owner’s life. From treats focused on digestion, fur health, and even mellowing out while on a plane, the pet supplement industry is expected to reach over $3 billion by 2030.

In the last few years, we’ve seen a complete revolution in the health and wellness space. Stem cells, peptides, and NAD+ therapy to name a few. And while the pandemic destroyed certain industries, it also highlighted the importance of supplementation for staying healthy. In fact, the supplement industry as a whole is expected to grow 9% over the next 8 years, reaching $152 billion in just 2021 alone.

With more resources being used towards research and development for human supplements, we’re now seeing some of this money trickling down to pets. But how much do pet supplementation and diet help extend pet life? Based on the science, a lot. From Science.org ,

“Dog life expectancy has doubled in the past 4 decades, and housecats now live twice as long as their feral counterparts. The reasons can largely be chalked up to better health care and better diet.”

In the same article, Science.org then quotes João Pedro de Magalhães, a biogerontologist at the University of Liverpool, asking how long dogs can live he responds, “I don’t think there’s a set max. longevity for any species. The real question is, ‘How far can we go?’ Maybe a thousand years from now you could have a dog that lives 300 years.”

That’s good news for dog owners, who often cite their furry best friend passing away as one of the most traumatizing moments in their lives.

With so much new knowledge and breakthrough technology being created to help extend and enrich pet lives, a new wave of brands has emerged to help guide pet owners on giving their canine Olympic-level nutrition.

Pupper is one such brand. The science-based, premium dog supplement brand launched in February of 2022 and has quickly gained a cult-like following because of its effective, individualized supplement formula targeting everything from skincare to heart health for your pup. Once launched, pet owners and publications alike have praised the brand, being named as the best dog probiotic , and best supplement joint for dogs in science-based magazines like Discover.

Yes, Pupper has a complete supplement line for every vitamin your dog could need. In fact, for $99 a month , you can give your pupper state-of-the-art supplementation every month. But don’t think the product offerings stop there, Pupper also has some of the best-smelling dog shampoo and grain-free dog food we’ve come across. And trust me, we’ve come across a lot.

You’ll find that each Pupper product takes 0 shortcuts on ingredients and flavor, so you won’t have to worry about your doggo spitting the treats out or refusing to take them altogether. Nucleus , the hip, and joint chew contain ingredients like turmeric and collagen but give your dog the taste of Thanksgiving with roasted turkey and sweet potato with every bite.

AJ Agrawal , a serial entrepreneur who famously sold his CBD brand for 8 figures last year, noticed that the pet supplements that existed in the market lacked quality ingredients and effectiveness. Instead of having to sacrifice nutrition so dogs would love their supplemental treats, Pupper’s research and development team spent a full year just working on the taste and texture of their products. The result: an elegant yet complete dog supplemental product line that uses scientifically proven research and is enhanced by top-of-the-line ingredients.

At a time when dog wellness products are endless, Pupper has put together a safe space for pet owners to find the best supplements that their dog will be excited to take, every day, over and over again. The Pupper product lineup includes 14 products and one bundle, which includes all 9 supplement products for $99 a month. Each of the 9 supplements is designed for a different part of your dog’s health. When combined, they create an all-inclusive, word-class, dog supplement plan.

Here is our Pupper review on their entire product line. We now understand why sites like Los Angeles Magazine named them the #1 dog supplement brand. Even with all the hype, we finished the review excited more than ever about our furry best friend’s future health.

Nucleus

One in five dogs (20%) experience joint issues in their lifetimes. Nucleus has 8 active ingredients and 14 inactive ingredients, all working in harmony to target hip and joint problems for your pup.

Digest

Diarrhea, with or without vomiting, is probably the most common health issue in both dogs and cats. The problem can be due to various causes and occur rather suddenly. To protect your pup’s gut, Pupper uses a special concoction of 9 potent gram-positive, lactic acid-producing probiotic species of Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria. These ingredients help your dog digest food, make and absorb vitamins and minerals, and keep a strong immune system.

Membrane

Researchers found that 72.5% of dogs express anxiety-like behaviors. Membrane has 10 active ingredients and 15 inactive ingredients, all working to help soothe and calm your canine.

Omega

Omega-3 is an important nutrient for canines and is connected to a variety of benefits. Omega-3s, like Pupper’s, are known to reduce inflammation, which is associated with heart disease and joint pain. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) is one of several omega-3 fatty acids and is considered the primary tool for preventing issues and maintaining a healthy heart for your canine.

Shampoo

56% of pet parents don’t bathe their dogs as frequently as they should, and 60% use the sniff test when deciding when it’s bath time. Pupper’s oatmeal and beeswax dog shampoo is soothing and effective, it contains no parabens, phthalates, or sulfates that can strip the fur of its natural oils.

57% of dog owners say their dogs have bad breath, but only 6% take care of the problem. Pupper uses ingredients like kelp powder, peppermint leaf powder, and more to help mitigate immediate bad breath. So your dog can give you your morning licks stinky breath free. Oo la la.

Secure

A good and functioning immune system closes the door to a host of diseases, such as infection, diabetes, osteoarthritis, and cancer. Keeping your dog’s immune system balanced can help reduce these risks, and contribute to overall health and well-being. It identifies potentially harmful pathogens like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, then works to eliminate them before they can do harm. Our immune support soft chews were designed to support your canine’s immune system.

Detrusor

Our Detrusor Soft Chews are formulated to help dogs maintain healthy bladder control, normal urination, and a strong immune system. Our soft chews contain a powerful combination of herbs and ingredients that help maintain dog bladder control and reduce dog incontinence in spayed and senior dogs. Your pup can’t resist these easy-to-give beef-flavored chewable.

Sundry

Our multivitamin soft chews come with 35 different vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to keep your dog energetic and healthy. Ingredients like all-natural turmeric and coenzyme Q10 serve as antioxidants, and the vitamin’s additional enzymes can help support healthy digestion and improve immune function. Held together with salmon oil, the omega-3 benefits help enhance all functions of health. For all canines, Sundry can help boost their overall health and prevent any health issues

Absorb

Many canines suffer from various forms of allergies. Allergies are a misguided reaction to foreign substances by the body’s immune system. There are quite a few different types of allergies in dogs. Skin allergies, food allergies, and environmental allergens all pose challenges for you and your pup, and to make things more complicated, the symptoms of all these different types of allergies can overlap.

Our allergy soft chew is designed to decrease symptoms and improve allergic reactions.

Conditioner

A special blend of botanicals, oils, and ingredients that conditions, moisturizes, and soothes your pup’s skin and coat. Restores a silky feel to the coat and helps improve dry and wet combing.

Toothpaste

Our toothpaste is formulated specifically for canines. Designed to naturally freshen their breath and cleanse their teeth and gums. We use botanical extract and oils to naturally freshen your pup’s breath and to help remove plaque and tartar.

Just like it is for humans, it is ideal to brush your dog’s teeth daily. Brushing three times a week is the minimum recommendation to help remove plaque and prevent tartar accumulation.

Chicken Topper

Fuel was formulated for optimal health and peak performance using grain-free and quality ingredients. We use only the best chicken, real veggies, and quality ingredients packed full of nutrients in our topper. We recommend replacing 20% of your dog’s food with our topper for maximum results.

Beef Topper

Fuel was formulated for optimal health and peak performance using grain-free and quality ingredients. We use only the best beef, real veggies, and quality ingredients packed full of nutrients in our topper. We recommend replacing 20% of your dog’s food with our topper for maximum results.

