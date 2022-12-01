ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Meet Pupper: How AJ Agrawal’s Newest Supplement Brand Is Changing The Future Of Dog Health

By Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Whether you’re watching puppy videos on Youtube or walking through your local pet store, you’ll see that dog supplements are now a major thought of every responsible pet owner’s life. From treats focused on digestion, fur health, and even mellowing out while on a plane, the pet supplement industry is expected to reach over $3 billion by 2030.

In the last few years, we’ve seen a complete revolution in the health and wellness space. Stem cells, peptides, and NAD+ therapy to name a few. And while the pandemic destroyed certain industries, it also highlighted the importance of supplementation for staying healthy. In fact, the supplement industry as a whole is expected to grow 9% over the next 8 years, reaching $152 billion in just 2021 alone.

With more resources being used towards research and development for human supplements, we’re now seeing some of this money trickling down to pets. But how much do pet supplementation and diet help extend pet life? Based on the science, a lot. From Science.org ,

“Dog life expectancy has doubled in the past 4 decades, and housecats now live twice as long as their feral counterparts. The reasons can largely be chalked up to better health care and better diet.”

In the same article, Science.org then quotes João Pedro de Magalhães, a biogerontologist at the University of Liverpool, asking how long dogs can live he responds, “I don’t think there’s a set max. longevity for any species. The real question is, ‘How far can we go?’ Maybe a thousand years from now you could have a dog that lives 300 years.”

That’s good news for dog owners, who often cite their furry best friend passing away as one of the most traumatizing moments in their lives.

With so much new knowledge and breakthrough technology being created to help extend and enrich pet lives, a new wave of brands has emerged to help guide pet owners on giving their canine Olympic-level nutrition.

Pupper is one such brand. The science-based, premium dog supplement brand launched in February of 2022 and has quickly gained a cult-like following because of its effective, individualized supplement formula targeting everything from skincare to heart health for your pup. Once launched, pet owners and publications alike have praised the brand, being named as the best dog probiotic , and best supplement joint for dogs in science-based magazines like Discover.

Yes, Pupper has a complete supplement line for every vitamin your dog could need. In fact, for $99 a month , you can give your pupper state-of-the-art supplementation every month. But don’t think the product offerings stop there, Pupper also has some of the best-smelling dog shampoo and grain-free dog food we’ve come across. And trust me, we’ve come across a lot.

You’ll find that each Pupper product takes 0 shortcuts on ingredients and flavor, so you won’t have to worry about your doggo spitting the treats out or refusing to take them altogether. Nucleus , the hip, and joint chew contain ingredients like turmeric and collagen but give your dog the taste of Thanksgiving with roasted turkey and sweet potato with every bite.

AJ Agrawal , a serial entrepreneur who famously sold his CBD brand for 8 figures last year, noticed that the pet supplements that existed in the market lacked quality ingredients and effectiveness. Instead of having to sacrifice nutrition so dogs would love their supplemental treats, Pupper’s research and development team spent a full year just working on the taste and texture of their products. The result: an elegant yet complete dog supplemental product line that uses scientifically proven research and is enhanced by top-of-the-line ingredients.

At a time when dog wellness products are endless, Pupper has put together a safe space for pet owners to find the best supplements that their dog will be excited to take, every day, over and over again. The Pupper product lineup includes 14 products and one bundle, which includes all 9 supplement products for $99 a month. Each of the 9 supplements is designed for a different part of your dog’s health. When combined, they create an all-inclusive, word-class, dog supplement plan.

Here is our Pupper review on their entire product line. We now understand why sites like Los Angeles Magazine named them the #1 dog supplement brand. Even with all the hype, we finished the review excited more than ever about our furry best friend’s future health.

Nucleus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmhpr_0jTt3GDY00

One in five dogs (20%) experience joint issues in their lifetimes. Nucleus has 8 active ingredients and 14 inactive ingredients, all working in harmony to target hip and joint problems for your pup.

Buy Pupper Nucleus for $20

Digest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bH5Kz_0jTt3GDY00

Diarrhea, with or without vomiting, is probably the most common health issue in both dogs and cats. The problem can be due to various causes and occur rather suddenly. To protect your pup’s gut, Pupper uses a special concoction of 9 potent gram-positive, lactic acid-producing probiotic species of Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria. These ingredients help your dog digest food, make and absorb vitamins and minerals, and keep a strong immune system.

Buy Pupper Digest for $20

Membrane

Researchers found that 72.5% of dogs express anxiety-like behaviors. Membrane has 10 active ingredients and 15 inactive ingredients, all working to help soothe and calm your canine.

Buy Pupper Membrane for $20

Omega

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHLKq_0jTt3GDY00

Omega-3 is an important nutrient for canines and is connected to a variety of benefits. Omega-3s, like Pupper’s, are known to reduce inflammation, which is associated with heart disease and joint pain. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) is one of several omega-3 fatty acids and is considered the primary tool for preventing issues and maintaining a healthy heart for your canine.

Buy Pupper Omega for $20

Shampoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25VTrJ_0jTt3GDY00

56% of pet parents don’t bathe their dogs as frequently as they should, and 60% use the sniff test when deciding when it’s bath time. Pupper’s oatmeal and beeswax dog shampoo is soothing and effective, it contains no parabens, phthalates, or sulfates that can strip the fur of its natural oils.

Buy Pupper Shampoo for $20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zw6oN_0jTt3GDY00

57% of dog owners say their dogs have bad breath, but only 6% take care of the problem. Pupper uses ingredients like kelp powder, peppermint leaf powder, and more to help mitigate immediate bad breath. So your dog can give you your morning licks stinky breath free. Oo la la.

Buy Pupper Halitosis $20

Secure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyMPI_0jTt3GDY00

A good and functioning immune system closes the door to a host of diseases, such as infection, diabetes, osteoarthritis, and cancer. Keeping your dog’s immune system balanced can help reduce these risks, and contribute to overall health and well-being. It identifies potentially harmful pathogens like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, then works to eliminate them before they can do harm. Our immune support soft chews were designed to support your canine’s immune system.

Buy Pupper Secure for $25

Detrusor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjWtF_0jTt3GDY00

Our Detrusor Soft Chews are formulated to help dogs maintain healthy bladder control, normal urination, and a strong immune system. Our soft chews contain a powerful combination of herbs and ingredients that help maintain dog bladder control and reduce dog incontinence in spayed and senior dogs. Your pup can’t resist these easy-to-give beef-flavored chewable.

Buy Pupper Detrusor for $20

Sundry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRkwD_0jTt3GDY00

Our multivitamin soft chews come with 35 different vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to keep your dog energetic and healthy. Ingredients like all-natural turmeric and coenzyme Q10 serve as antioxidants, and the vitamin’s additional enzymes can help support healthy digestion and improve immune function. Held together with salmon oil, the omega-3 benefits help enhance all functions of health. For all canines, Sundry can help boost their overall health and prevent any health issues

Buy Pupper Sundry for $20

Absorb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJAL2_0jTt3GDY00

Many canines suffer from various forms of allergies. Allergies are a misguided reaction to foreign substances by the body’s immune system. There are quite a few different types of allergies in dogs. Skin allergies, food allergies, and environmental allergens all pose challenges for you and your pup, and to make things more complicated, the symptoms of all these different types of allergies can overlap.

Our allergy soft chew is designed to decrease symptoms and improve allergic reactions.

Buy Pupper Absorb for $20

Conditioner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AVZtJ_0jTt3GDY00

A special blend of botanicals, oils, and ingredients that conditions, moisturizes, and soothes your pup’s skin and coat. Restores a silky feel to the coat and helps improve dry and wet combing.

Buy Pupper Conditioner for $20

Toothpaste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2we3Zs_0jTt3GDY00

Our toothpaste is formulated specifically for canines. Designed to naturally freshen their breath and cleanse their teeth and gums. We use botanical extract and oils to naturally freshen your pup’s breath and to help remove plaque and tartar.

Just like it is for humans, it is ideal to brush your dog’s teeth daily. Brushing three times a week is the minimum recommendation to help remove plaque and prevent tartar accumulation.

Buy Pupper Toothpaste for $20

Chicken Topper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LnNh6_0jTt3GDY00

Fuel was formulated for optimal health and peak performance using grain-free and quality ingredients. We use only the best chicken, real veggies, and quality ingredients packed full of nutrients in our topper. We recommend replacing 20% of your dog’s food with our topper for maximum results.

Buy Pupper Chicken Topper for $23.99

Beef Topper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fH8Qe_0jTt3GDY00

Fuel was formulated for optimal health and peak performance using grain-free and quality ingredients. We use only the best beef, real veggies, and quality ingredients packed full of nutrients in our topper. We recommend replacing 20% of your dog’s food with our topper for maximum results.

Buy Pupper Beef Topper for $23.99

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Offset Makes It Rain ‘For Takeoff’ in First Appearance Since Migos Member’s Death

Offset took to the stage in Miami Thursday for his first public appearance since the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member, Takeoff. Offset hit up Miami hotspot E11EVEN shortly after 3:30 a.m., with wife Cardi B joining him in the club’s VIP booth. After snapping photos with fans and his entourage, Offset kicked off a brief 30-minute set of his biggest hits, telling the crowd that “We are going to go Takeoff crazy in here tonight.” Standing atop the DJ booth, the rapper ran through Migos tracks like “Fight Night” and “Bad and Boujee,” with the crowd rapping...
Rolling Stone

‘Liver King’ Admits He’s on Steroids, Says Persona Is an ‘Experiment’

Brian Johnson, better known as the organ-devouring masculinity influencer “Liver King,” has admitted to steroid use in a somber video shared on his YouTube and Instagram accounts. “I fully own that I fucked up,” he said in the six-minute confession. “I am as sorry as a man can be.” The pained statement comes in response to a video from another bodybuilder, Derek of the online fitness brand “More Plates More Dates,” that purported to show emails in which Johnson described his steroid regimen — a suite of injections costing some $11,000 per month. Since launching the Liver King persona in August...
Rolling Stone

Kanye West, Herschel Walker, and Why White Supremacists Love Bad Black Candidates

There’s a racism problem on the American right. Racists want that problem to look like Kanye West and Herschel Walker. In the middle of Ye’s gimp-suited rant on Alex Jones’ morally and financially bankrupt show yesterday, between attacking the supposed godlessness of Dave Chappelle — a practicing Muslim — and expressing admiration for Hitler, the artist formerly known as Kanye West slipped in a word of praise for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.   “Meanwhile we want to knock Herschel Walker, but Herschel Walker changed his life for Christ” Ye declared. “And he might have had abortions, but he doesn’t believe in...
Rolling Stone

Lady Gaga Dognapping Shooter Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison, Confronted by Victim in Court

Almost two years after he was shot in the chest and left bleeding on a sidewalk because he refused to hand over Lady Gaga’s beloved French bulldogs, Ryan Fischer was in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday as the man who pulled the trigger was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Fischer, 41, flew to California for the occasion and gave an emotional victims impact statement shortly after gunman James Howard Jackson, 20, pleaded no contest to attempted murder with great bodily injury and admitted to a prior strike. The last-minute plea deal led prosecutors to drop related robbery and weapons...
Rolling Stone

SZA and Keke Palmer Leave Bowen Yang Tongue-Tied in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Standing beside SZA and Keke Palmer is enough to overwhelm anyone, but especially Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang. In the latest promo clip for the Dec. 3 episode hosted by first-timer Palmer with SZA returning for her second stint as musical guest, the comedian even manages to forget his own name. Yang introduces himself first as Brown Yang, then Bowen Yung, then Brown Yung – moving further and further away from his actual name. An increasingly concerned SZA watches, bemused, as Yang goes on to identify himself as Cohen Yang and Andy Cohen. “I’m worried about you, Bowen,” she offers. But...
Rolling Stone

New Jersey’s Torso Killer Pleads Guilty to Brutal 1968 Rape and Murder

Ailing serial killer Richard Cottingham — a.k.a. the Torso Killer — pleaded guilty to the 1968 murder of Long Island mother Diane Cusick Monday in front of a Nassau County, New York judge, as well as four other Nassau County murders (per Newsday). He was charged with 25 years to life for the crime and received immunity for the four other killings in exchange for the Cusick confession. Cottingham was charged with the brutal rape and murder of the dance instructor this past summer. According to CBS, authorities believe Cottingham posed as a security guard or police officer and accused...
Rolling Stone

Jonah Hill Tries to Convince Eddie Murphy He’s Not Like Other White People in ‘You People’ Trailer

Maybe Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles wasn’t the best choice of location for Jonah Hill’s fumbling You People character Ezra Cohen to ask his girlfriend’s parents for permission to propose to her. Face to face with Eddie Murphy and Nia Long in the Netflix film’s first official teaser trailer, the increasingly red-faced fiancé-to-be is tasked with convincing the couple that he isn’t like other white people. “So do you hang out in the hood all the time, or do you just come here for our food and women,” Murphy asks. Long adds that it’s a valid question, and Hill agrees, though...
Rolling Stone

Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dead at 71

Cheers actress Kirstie Alley has died following a battle with cancer. On Monday, her children informed fans and family that the actress had died after facing the disease. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement from True and Lillie Parker read. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.” “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even...
Rolling Stone

Why Are More Black Men Voting Republican?

Wanted: Black Men needed to be buffoons — think Hershel Walker — in exchange for being treated like a King of the Moment and a figurehead greeted by Republican cheers? If interested, please call the GOP. Perhaps it is too easy to reduce the small but increasing rush of Black male Republicans to an imaginary advertisement for Black buffoonery. Yet such a thought is irresistible for some, considering that a man like Walker is actually the GOP nominee in Tuesday’s tight U.S. Senate runoff race in Georgia. Certainly, that idea has been adopted by many relatives of Kevin Fulton, a litigator in...
womansday.com

Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior

If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Kenan and Kel Reunite Alongside Keke Palmer

Saturday Night Live saw guest host Keke Palmer propose and star in a reboot of the famed Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel titled Kenan & Kelly. “I thought it was going to be a Jordan Peele-produced streaming series,” Thompson said in a backstage interview.As for Palmer, she “had already sold the show” to the producers before Thompson came along. In it, the pair now work at a store that sells sushi, and instead of Kel saying, “Aw, here it goes,” an overdramatic Kelly exclaims — much to Kenan’s confusion — “Uh oh, here come the bus!” After Devon Walker gives an on-set...
Rolling Stone

Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity

On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
Rolling Stone

Goo Goo Dolls Plot ‘Big Night Out’ Summer Tour With O.A.R.

Fans of alt-rock legends Goo Goo Dolls will soon get to see their favorite band on tour — and also see O.A.R join them as a supporting act. On Monday, the rock bands announced a massive summer tour starting in July 2023. “I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R.” said John Rzeznik in a press release. “It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so be there!!!”  The bands will kick off their tour in Florida at Tampa’s Coachman Park before making stops through...
Rolling Stone

The Best Gifts on Amazon for Everyone on Your List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Gifting can be a stressful ordeal — especially if you’re running from store to store looking for the right present for everyone on your list. Luckily, there’s Amazon to lessen the stress. The everything store (unsurprisingly) offers some of the best gifts — either for loved ones or for yourself. What Are the Best Gifts on Amazon? The best gifts on Amazon range from apparel and accessories to the latest tech and best-selling books. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the...
Rolling Stone

Elon Brings One of America’s Most Prominent Nazis Back to Twitter

Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin has been reinstated to Twitter under Elon Musk’s new policies for the platform. The founder of the white supremacist website The Daily Stormer had been banned from Twitter since 2013.  Anglin has publicly indicated that the goal of his operation and adherence to white nationalist ideology is to “ethnically cleanse White nations of non-Whites and establish an authoritarian government. Many people also believe that the Jews should be exterminated.” Anglin is a staunch supporter of Nazi ideology and regularly espouses Holocaust denail. In 2018, Anglin wrote that he “[hates] women. I think they deserve to be beaten,...
Rolling Stone

Inside the Worst Music Decisions of All Time

Any truly exhaustive list of bad decisions made by musicians would stretch into the thousands, with many duplicate entries for “tried heroin for the first time.” So Rolling Stone‘s recent list of the top 50 worst choices, created by senior writer Andy Greene, narrowed it down by keeping it mostly light and paying special focus on absurd and career-damning moves. To hear our podcast adaptation of the whole list, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or press play above. As discussed in the Rolling Stone Music Now episode, which breaks down all 50 entries, the list was created before...
Rolling Stone

U.S. Team Eliminated From FIFA World Cup Following Loss to Netherlands

The United States Men’s National Team’s time in Qatar has come to an end as they were downed by the Netherlands squad 3-1 Saturday at the FIFA World Cup. The USMNT’s fate seemed sealed at halftime as — despite out-chancing and arguably overplaying the Dutch side in the first half — they returned to the locker room down 2-0, an almost-insurmountable deficit considering the U.S. team had only scored two goals total in the previous three qualifying games. Not defeated mentally, the Americans kept the pressure on in the second half, and were finally reward when, in the 76th minute, U.S....
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

96K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy