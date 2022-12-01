ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
napavalleylifemagazine.com

wine country ‘cue: The Best BBQ Joints in Napa Valley

Barbecue is perhaps the ultimate American food, with regional styles as diverse as the country itself. So while Texas, Memphis, Kansas City, or the Carolinas might immediately come to mind when one thinks of the nation’s best barbecue, the truth is there are plenty of seriously good BBQ spots worth seeking out in the middle of Napa wine country. From high-class BBQ bistros that pair smoked goodness with an array of the region’s finest wines to down-home joints serving up tried-and-true family recipes, the options are endless up and down the valley.
NAPA, CA
sonomamag.com

Explore Hidden Gem Restaurants in This Eclectic Sonoma Town

For decades, Guerneville was a sleepy hideaway best known for its Russian River resorts and gay-friendly community. Flash forward to today, and the proudly self-proclaimed “gayberhood” is now a fashionable dining destination and a burgeoning resort retreat for straight folks, too. Guerneville has retained its laidback charm, so...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
sfstandard.com

New Restaurant To Open at Market Hall in Oakland in Mid-December

Bay Area foodies still mourning the departure of dearly beloved Italian restaurant Oliveto may be comforted to know that Acre Restaurant is weeks away from opening. Though the restaurant has not set an official date, a publicist for Acre confirmed that it will open around Dec. 15. The California Department...
OAKLAND, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula

A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
PALO ALTO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Is Getting a Rare, Brand-New Hotel

The San Francisco Planning Commission has unanimously approved a hotel project in Fisherman’s Wharf, paving the way for the first new ground-up hospitality project in a generation in one of the city’s premier tourist destinations. The project would demolish the existing one-story commercial building at 2629 Taylor St.,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Carols and carriage rides highlight Concord’s downtown Tree Lighting

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 3, 2022) — Downtown Concord turned on the lights in Todos Santos Plaza on Friday night. The City’s annual holiday celebration lucked out with a dry evening sandwiched between two rainy days. Horse-drawn carriage rides drew a long line while local vendors got a chance...
CONCORD, CA
bayareaparent.com

Top Holiday Events in Silicon Valley and South

It promises to be a festive 2022 holiday season. Here's where to find great events in Silicon Valley and south. A Celtic Christmas – Dec. 11. Now in its 27th season of touring nationally, Tomáseen Foley's family-friendly show recreates the joy and innocence of a night before Christ-mas in a remote farmhouse in his native parish in the west of Ireland in the 1950s. 3 p.m. $34-49. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. bit.ly/3LPlfB1.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash

A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
BURLINGAME, CA
whatnowsf.com

Shabu Shack Is Taking Over a New South San Francisco Space

Shabu Shack has signed a one-year lease for a 3,200-square-foot space at 200 Grand Avenue in South San Francisco. The spot is on the corner of Grand Avenue and Cyprus Avenue, and nearby establishments include Kamu Sushi, Ristorante Buon Gusto, Cafe Bunn Mi, and Sky Vegan. The hotpot restaurant is...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
amateurtraveler.com

Fun Things to do in Downtown San Jose at Night

San Jose, California, is more than computer chips and software nerds. The largest city in the San Francisco Bay area has professional sports, live entertainment, cool restaurants, urban breweries, and wineries. If you are looking for a night out in the city, here are some suggestions from a long-time resident of San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tree lands on cars following wet Bay Area storm

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Severe weather on Saturday night toppled trees in Pleasant Hill. The large trees landed on multiple cars parked under them. Gin Ivy, Pleasant Hill resident, said the landed on two cars in her driveway and knocked down her basketball hoop. Ivey said she didn't know if...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
Eater

This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way

Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy