Sheriff ID’s Shelburn pedestrian killed by train
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Shelburn on Dec. 4. Cottom confirmed the incident happened around 8:25 p.m. at the Mill Street and Interurban Road intersection. Investigation revealed the woman had been walking west along Mill Street, and had just crossed the tracks as a northbound train approached the intersection.
‘Santa Train’ brings hundreds to Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The “Santa Train” made its return to Sullivan on Sunday, bringing hundreds of community members out to celebrate the occasion. The train not only brought Santa and Mrs. Claus, but a hoist of other characters for families to interact and take pictures with. The...
