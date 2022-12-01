SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Shelburn on Dec. 4. Cottom confirmed the incident happened around 8:25 p.m. at the Mill Street and Interurban Road intersection. Investigation revealed the woman had been walking west along Mill Street, and had just crossed the tracks as a northbound train approached the intersection.

