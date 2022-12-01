Read full article on original website
Farmers warn of more shortages in supermarkets
Britain’s vegetable industry could be under threat as farmers warn they’re not being paid enough to grow stables, including tomatoes, due to soaring energy costs.Shortage of labour for picking crops is also affecting industry demand within the country, with retailers opting to import produce from abroad.Energy prices have affected tomatoes in particular, due to the use of heated greenhouses.Lea Valley, which stretches from Hertfordshire and Essex to north London, produced around 75 per cent of Britain’s cucumbers and peppers in 2020.The area – dubbed the ‘cucumber capital of Britain – could see production halved from its 2020 figures by next...
Agriculture Online
11 tips to maximize fertilizer dollars
The combined global fertilizer supply uncertainty and high cash corn prices provides an incentive for farmers to fine-tune their 2023 crop nutrition practices. Follow these 11 tips to maximize your fertilizer dollars. Read the full article here.
Agriculture Online
New report predicts more stable fertilizer markets for 2023
A new Rabobank report finds fertilizer consumption may improve in some regions in 2023 as prices decline and commodity prices are at historically high levels. When geopolitics meets fertilizer markets, things get bumpy for fertilizers. That is exactly what has happened over the past two years, with tensions peaking after the invasion of Ukraine. But for 2023, expect things to settle somewhat, says Bruno Fonseca, senior analyst, farm inputs at Rabobank.
Agriculture Online
66% of U.S. wheat is in fair condition or worse
The United States Department of Agriculture released its final Crop Progress report of the growing season Tuesday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. The report is typically released on Monday, but this week's was delayed due to USDA system outages.
beefmagazine.com
This Week in Agribusiness December 3, 2022
Max Armstrong and Mike Pearson are at the desk this week with a quick glance at the winter weather forecast to start things off. Then they introduce a report from Mike Adams who spoke with NCGA president Tom Haag about the challenges with Mexico’s stance on GMOs and crop protection. Next, Mike talks markets with Brian Basting, economist with Advance Trading, who is looking at South American crops and American exports.
CNBC
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
How Much Diesel Is Left? Shortage Fears as East Coast Supplies 'Very Low'
The U.S. has slightly replenished its diesel supplies, but inventory levels remain low in the East Coast.
A top oil analyst explains why oil is about to surge to $120 - and stay there for 2 years as Europe battles supply shocks
Good morning. Phil Rosen here, reporting from a dark and cold New York City. If you've even peeked at markets recently, odds are you've caught some of the massive blast of crypto news that Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX unleashed last week. It's drawn comparisons to Lehman Brothers' epic 2008 implosion, and...
CNBC
Russian oil sanctions are about to kick in. And they could disrupt markets in a big way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of Russian crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
Agriculture Online
Oat and rye farmers eligible for revenue protection in 2023
Farmers raising oats and rye are now eligible for revenue protection, a crop insurance option available through USDA. Based on producer feedback, the Risk Management Agency (RMA) expanded Small Grains Crop Provisions to now include revenue protection for oats and rye for crop year 2023. It is already offered for barley and wheat.
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation.
Falling Gas Prices May Be Sign of Looming Economic Disaster
Gas prices have fallen to averages not seen since before Russia invaded Ukraine, a sign that the global economy is in rough shape.
CNBC
White House weighs future release of emergency heating, crude oil reserves as winter nears
Industry heating oil inventories have risen slightly in recent weeks, now sitting about 10% below the five-year average, according to Energy Information Administration. But with the price of heating oil up 54% in the last year, any hiccup in supply could mean a headache for consumers. Crude oil, meanwhile, has...
Lawsuit accuses largest US meat producers of wage fixing
Three meat plant workers have filed a federal lawsuit accusing 11 of the United States’ largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Denver on Friday, seeks class-action status and alleges the producers have worked together since at least 2014 to keep workers’ compensation lower than the market would allow, violating the Sherman Antitrust Act.
kitco.com
A 'real recession' is likely in 2023, with 'layoffs filtering through the economy' - Will Rhind
(Kitco News) - The U.S. unemployment rate remains low at 3.7 percent, but a weakening economy and higher interest rates will trigger layoffs, causing a "real recession" in 2023, said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. "Once those layoffs really start to hit, then we get into the real...
Chinese cities relax testing rules as zero-Covid policy eases
Businesses reopened and testing requirements were relaxed in Beijing and other Chinese cities on Monday as the country tentatively eases out of a strict zero-Covid policy that sparked nationwide protests. In the capital Beijing, where many businesses have fully reopened, commuters from Monday were no longer required to show a negative virus test taken within 48 hours to use public transport.
agupdate.com
A good opportunity for corn
Corn closed the week half a cent higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn export inspections, for the week ending Nov. 17 were 19.5 million bushels, down slightly from the previous week's 21.1 million bushels and well below last year's same-week exports of 32.5 million bushels. Through the first 11 full weeks of the 2022 and 2023 marketing year, cumulative corn export inspections of 216 million bushels are down 30% from last year's 308 million and are the second lowest of the last 10 years, being only marginally above 2019-2020's 197 million bushels at this time - a year which ultimately saw total exports reach just 1.776 billion bushels. Corn export inspections will need to average roughly 44.1 million bushels per week through the end of next August, nearly identical to last year's 45.2 million bushels per week average from this point forward.
The coming recession could kill the office once and for all
Employers are cutting office space to avoid layoffs. It could render the office moot.
rigzone.com
Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
Shipping costs for Russian crude are skyrocketing as more tanker owners shun the trade days before stricter European Union sanctions take effect. Owners who are still willing to load Russian crude are attempting to charge more for the risk. Baltic Sea-to-India rates are being discussed at about $15 million -- or $20 a barrel --- for loadings after Dec. 5 when new EU restrictions kick in, said shipbrokers. That’s a sharp increase from $9 million to $11.5 million before.
Oil industry exec rips Biden's 'willy-nilly' energy policy, warns of another 'major' crisis in next few weeks
American Petroleum Institute president and CEO Mike Sommers discusses the Biden administration's controversial energy policy and its impact on the economy.
