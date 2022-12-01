Corn closed the week half a cent higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn export inspections, for the week ending Nov. 17 were 19.5 million bushels, down slightly from the previous week's 21.1 million bushels and well below last year's same-week exports of 32.5 million bushels. Through the first 11 full weeks of the 2022 and 2023 marketing year, cumulative corn export inspections of 216 million bushels are down 30% from last year's 308 million and are the second lowest of the last 10 years, being only marginally above 2019-2020's 197 million bushels at this time - a year which ultimately saw total exports reach just 1.776 billion bushels. Corn export inspections will need to average roughly 44.1 million bushels per week through the end of next August, nearly identical to last year's 45.2 million bushels per week average from this point forward.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO