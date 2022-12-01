ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Weirdest Home In Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Although it might seem like the United States is covered in cookie-cutter homes, there are actually quite a few dwellings in the country that break the mold . For example, one house in Arizona stands at 185-feet tall . Another in Colorado is shaped like a UFO and appeared in Woody Allen 's dystopian satire Sleeper . Yet another in D.C. appears normal on the outside, but is actually a camera-filled FBI spy house on the inside. You get the picture.

The key to finding these homes is knowing where to look for them. Luckily enough for us, Cheapism recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. They decided that "The Mushroom House" in Cincinnati is the weirdest in Ohio. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Who knew mushrooms were so popular? This one-bedroom Cincinnati landmark, the brainchild of architect Terry Brown , started out as a small bungalow and took 14 years to finish. If features cedar shingles, a bright orange staircase, and porthole windows outside; inside, there are copper ceilings. One of the most distinctive features: A glass room jutting out of the 'mushroom' top."

Check out the full list of the strangest homes in every state from Cheapism .

