WATE
REAL ID deadline pushed back 2 years
The Department of Homeland Security has announced it is extending the deadline by two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling in the U.S. WATE Midday News. The Department of Homeland Security has announced it is extending the deadline by two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling in the U.S. WATE Midday News.
Kingsport Times-News
Updated: Sullivan Heights Middle on lockdown Monday
KINGSPORT — A “medical emergency involving a staff member” prompted a lockdown of Sullivan Heights Middle School on Monday, according to a message parents say they received from the school system. In a late afternoon email, Capt. Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office wrote:
Johnson City Press
TBI identifies man killed by police in Washington County on Saturday
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified a man shot and killed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. Jerome Flanigan, 51, died after the TBI says a WCSO deputy and Flanigan exchanged gunfire as the sheriff’s office attempted to serve an arrest warrant. The shooting happened at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road.
“They were always good to us” | Neighbors react to Carter County shooting
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Countryside Drive is a short road in Carter County with just a few houses on the street. People in the neighborhood say typically it’s a quiet place – so the news of a shooting Sunday morning came as a shock. “We just heard sirens,” said James Lipscomb a neighbor of […]
Windows blacked out at Virginia home of deputy accused of ‘catfishing’ murders
A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after "catfishing" a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia - and appears to have blacked out its windows.
wcyb.com
TBI: Man dead after firing at officers in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WCYB) — A man is dead after firing a handgun at deputies in Johnson City, according to the TBI. According to authorities, it happened on the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road. Authorities say deputies responded to the address in response to a man who was...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Bakersville Man Charged In Tennessee
On December 1st, a Bakersville man added felony charges in Washington County, Tennessee after he reportedly attempted to bring meth into the jail. Isaac Ollis, age 36, was initially charged with shoplifting; however during booking, deputies noticed an anomaly during a body scan. Officers found a baggie containing a crystal substance which tested positive for meth stashed on Ollis’ person. He was given an additional charge of introduction of contraband into a penal facility. This added a felony charge of Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility to his misdemeanor charge of Shoplifting/Theft of Property.
crossvillenews1st.com
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
WATE
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
Toys R Us coming down, coffee spot up on North Roan
A new option for coffee drinkers is about to go up on the former Toys R Us property on North Roan Street, and the 45,000-square-foot building that set countless kids dreaming through the years before closing in 2018 will soon fall to the wrecking ball.
Johnson City Press
PHOTOS: Holiday Makers Market in Jonesborough
It was a damp, but still festive, time at the Holiday Makers Faire in Jonesborough on Saturday. Dozens of vendors lined Spring Street as holiday shoppers browsed their offerings. Staff Writer. Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough....
etxview.com
Christmas in Jefferson County in 1886
Some readers, particularly those in Jefferson County, may be interested in Christmas events which occurred in Dandridge and White Pine many years ago. In both instances, the activities in those times were common for the holiday season, and at times were done in Cocke County, too. The first event was...
WCSO: Man dead after allegedly shooting at officers in Johnson City
The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit.
Johnson City Press
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
The Tomahawk
Commodity distributions planned for Johnson County
The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) is set to host its commodity distributions across the region, which includes Johnson County. According to event organizers, the upcoming distribution for Mountain City (Johnson County) will be on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the First Christian Church, 401 West Main St, Mountain City, TN.
Parents share new details in Kingsport man’s death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville.
The Tomahawk
WWA raise $4,700 for Rescue DOG & End of Life Sanctuary
The Watauga Watershed Alliance held its annual Harvest Fundraiser last month. The event was held to benefit the Rescue DOG & End of Life Sanctuary. Organizers reported that nearly 40 supporters braved the cold, wet weather to raise over $4,700 to support Melissa Gentry manage her never-ending veterinarian and food expenses.
Earthquakes shake Northeast Tenn. & Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky. The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County. The USGS […]
wcyb.com
Johnson City holds yearly Christmas Parade
Christmas is in the air across the region! Johnson City hosted its Christmas parade this morning with the theme, "All Around the World." The parade is powered by the Blue Plum Organization. Organizers say this is the biggest parade yet for Johnson City including 110 floats. There were floats from...
