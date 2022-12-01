On December 1st, a Bakersville man added felony charges in Washington County, Tennessee after he reportedly attempted to bring meth into the jail. Isaac Ollis, age 36, was initially charged with shoplifting; however during booking, deputies noticed an anomaly during a body scan. Officers found a baggie containing a crystal substance which tested positive for meth stashed on Ollis’ person. He was given an additional charge of introduction of contraband into a penal facility. This added a felony charge of Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility to his misdemeanor charge of Shoplifting/Theft of Property.

