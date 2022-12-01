Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Recalls Not Speaking To Tully Blanchard For 10 Years After 1989 WWE Departure
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters departing the WWF in 1989 on the most recent “ARN” podcast. In 1989, Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard gave WWE their notice that they would be returning to WCW. When WCW learned Blanchard had tested positive for drugs, they decided...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Larry Zbyszko Allegedly Was Stoned For WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Larry Zbyszko received a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015, but the ‘living legend’ was allegedly high throughout the ceremony. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recalled Zbyszko mellowing out for speech. “I went into the Hall of Fame. So it’s 2015 and [Mean] Gene’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell Reunite At WWE NXT Live Event
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Jacksonville, FL. At the show, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell reunited. Lumis proposed to Hartwell last year and she accepted. They were separated as Lumis was released by the company although Lumis was brought back by Triple H earlier this year and placed on Raw.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Booker T Says It Is Very Important For WWE To Protect Roman Reigns, Whether The Rock Should Dethrone Reigns
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke on a number of hot-button wrestling topics, most notably how he feels about WWE’s top champion Roman Reigns, whether he would have The Rock dethrone the Tribal Chief, and how important it is for WWE to protect Reigns after years of building him up. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Champion Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Running WWE
Earlier this year, Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him. Triple H has taken over WWE main roster creative while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are serving as the co-CEOs. Former WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he feels there’s no...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Releases Footage Of What Happened After Rampage Went Off The Air, House Of Black Teases Feud With The Elite
Last night’s AEW Rampage was headlined by Orange Cassidy defeating QT Marshall in a lumberjack match to retain the All-Atlantic championship. As soon as the match ended the House of Black would hit the ring and lay out the entire lot, which included the Best Friends, members of the Factory, and any other lumberjack that was unlucky enough to be at ringside. The assault continued until Rampage went off the air.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
EC3 Names Two Current AEW Stars That John Cena Took Under His Wing In WWE
The Nexus, a group of NXT “rookies” that included wrestlers like Wade Barrett, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), and Bray Wyatt, was the focus of a notable storyline due to John Cena’s interest in the WWE NXT developmental brand. On a recent edition of the Wrestling Outlaws, EC3...
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA – 7,121 sold. AEW Dynamite – Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN – 3,572 sold. WWE SmackDown – KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY – 5,816 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Talks British Bulldog’s WWE Main Event Push, Substance Issues Affecting His Career
On a recent edition of Grilling with JR, Jim Ross discussed the career of the “British Bulldog,” Davey Boy Smith. Here are the highlights:. Vince McMahon not being happy Bulldog vs Diesel in October 1995:. “I know [Vince] was pissed off, but I learned from working with him,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Billie Starkz Discusses What Her Main Goal Is On The Indies
Fightful recently conducted an interview with Billie Starkz, who spoke with the publication about a wide range of topics, most notably what she hopes to achieve while grinding it out on the independent wrestling circuit. Highlights from the interview are below. Says her goal is to make a full-time living...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Anthony Bowens On The Acclaimed Having Multiple Catchphrases In AEW, Reveals Phrase That Is Similar To Steve Austin’s “What”
AEW star and current tag champion Anthony Bowens from The Acclaimed recently sat-down with Alison Rosen from Your New Best Friend, where Bowens discussed a number of different wrestling-related topics, including how he and Max Caster have numerous catchphrases that are super popular with the AEW fanbase. Check out Bowens’ full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Vickie Guerrero Says She Would Love To Do More As A Manager In AEW, Wants To Play Cougar Role
The legendary Vickie Guerrero recently joined Pro Wrestling Illustrated for a conversation about her illustrious career, including her thoughts on being a manger in AEW, how she wishes she could be doing more, and how she wants to play a cougar type role for the promotion. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On AEW Full Gear PPV Buy Estimates
AEW Full Gear took place in Newark, New Jersey, on November 19, and the pay-per-view buy estimates are in. The pay-per-view buy estimates for AEW Full Gear 2022 have been revealed. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “The best PPV estimate right now is 137,000 to 140,000...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT House Show Results From 12/2/22
Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Jacksonville, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson (w/ Thea Hail) defeated Grayson Waller & Kale Dixon. Odyssey Jones defeated Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) Cora Jade defeated Tatum Paxley. NXT Tag Team Titles Match- Pretty...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Thinks Triple H Could Have Had “Five-Star Matches” With This WWE Star
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on the 2017 edition of the WWE Survivor Series during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The main event of the show saw Team “Raw” (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) against Team “SmackDown” (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode), resulting in Triple H leaving in triumph.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Explains Why Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles Did Not Headline WWE Survivor Series 2017
The WWE Survivor Series event in 2017 was headlined by the traditional five-on-five men’s match despite Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles being on the card. Current Vice President of Live Events, Brian ‘Road Dogg’ James, recapped the event for his ‘Oh…You Didn’t Know’ podcast and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Claudio Castagnoli Addresses Reports That William Regal Is Leaving AEW: “We Have To Wait and See”
AEW superstar and former ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, most notably how the Swiss-Superman feels after hearing reports that his mentor, William Regal, is leaving AEW and headed back to WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. “All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately our residency at the Sigur...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Colt Cabana Details What Happens When There Are “Bad Apples” In A Wrestling Locker Room
AEW star Colt Cabana recently joined the Work Of Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former NWA National champion giving details on what happens to talents who are “Bad Apples” in a wrestling locker room. That and more from Cabana’s interview can be found in the highlights below.
