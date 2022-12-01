Last night’s AEW Rampage was headlined by Orange Cassidy defeating QT Marshall in a lumberjack match to retain the All-Atlantic championship. As soon as the match ended the House of Black would hit the ring and lay out the entire lot, which included the Best Friends, members of the Factory, and any other lumberjack that was unlucky enough to be at ringside. The assault continued until Rampage went off the air.

2 DAYS AGO