Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Wasted Time
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Wasted Time event tonight from Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. The show is set to air at 9 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. Axton Ray and Shane Mercer vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews...
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Juice Robinson vs. Blake Christian. Homicide vs. Danny Limelight. Lucha...
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. “All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately our residency at the Sigur...
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately our residency at the Sigur Center in New Orleans is coming to a close, but we’re going out with a bang! One match, over 20+ participants: this is the WildKat Rumble!
AEW Releases Footage Of What Happened After Rampage Went Off The Air, House Of Black Teases Feud With The Elite
Last night’s AEW Rampage was headlined by Orange Cassidy defeating QT Marshall in a lumberjack match to retain the All-Atlantic championship. As soon as the match ended the House of Black would hit the ring and lay out the entire lot, which included the Best Friends, members of the Factory, and any other lumberjack that was unlucky enough to be at ringside. The assault continued until Rampage went off the air.
IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace Announced For PWG BOLA 2023
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that IMPACT star and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace will be entering the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Grace will join...
Raquel Rodriguez Reportedly Not Really Injured, WWE SmackDown Note for Tonight
Raquel Rodriguez is reportedly not injured after all. As we’ve noted, Rodriguez was attacked backstage on last week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Shotzi later said Rodriguez suffered a broken arm and dislocated elbow in the attack, and aggravated the injury during their loss to Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Rodriguez was seen wearing an arm brace on the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show, and did not accompany Shotzi to the ring for her loss to Rousey as Michael Cole said she was not medically cleared to compete. WWE then announced that Rodriguez will be out of action for 4-6 weeks.
Kiera Hogan Says She Screamed With Joy When Saraya Debuted In AEW: “I’ve Been Such A Fan Of Hers For Years”
AEW star Kiera Hogan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to give her thoughts on the AEW debut of top women’s division Saraya, who made a surprise appearance at Grand Slam Dynamite back in September and has since wrestled her first match since 2017 in a winning effort against Britt Baker. Check out what Hogan’s reaction was to Saraya’s debut below.
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
Stipulation Announced For Final NJPW KOPW 2022 Match
NJPW has announced the stipulation for the final KOPW 2022 bout that will take place December 19 at the TAKATaichi pay-per-view. The promotion held a fan vote on social media. Shingo Takagi’s proposed lumberjack last man standing match won over Taichi’s 30-minute high score proposal by a 52 percent to 48 percent margin.
Orange Cassidy Retains The AEW All-Atlantic Championship On Tonight’s Rampage
Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Indianapolis featured top company superstar Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic championship against The Factory’s QT Marshall in a Lumberjack match, which was Marshall’s first attempt at a singles-title since he joined the promotion. The match was a competitive back-and-forth contest that nearly saw...
Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell Reunite At WWE NXT Live Event
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Jacksonville, FL. At the show, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell reunited. Lumis proposed to Hartwell last year and she accepted. They were separated as Lumis was released by the company although Lumis was brought back by Triple H earlier this year and placed on Raw.
Eric Young Returning to WWE Soon After Violent “Secret” Segment on Impact Wrestling
Eric Young is reportedly returning to WWE. Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode featured a segment where Young was violently written off by fellow Violent By Design member Deaner, apparently killed, in a segment filmed in a prison. PWInsider reports that the segment was filmed in secret. You can see footage below.
Ian Riccaboni Hints That ROH Honor Club Might Be Relaunching Soon, Thinks ROH Will Get TV Deal In 2023
Veteran play-by-play announcer Ian Riccaboni recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where Riccaboni spoke on his work with Ring of Honor over the years, and how he thinks the brand, now owned by Tony Khan, will be relaunching their Honor Club service soon. Riccaboni also discusses ROH potentially getting a television deal in 2023. Highlights can be found below.
WWE NXT House Show Results From 12/2/22
Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Jacksonville, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson (w/ Thea Hail) defeated Grayson Waller & Kale Dixon. Odyssey Jones defeated Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) Cora Jade defeated Tatum Paxley. NXT Tag Team Titles Match- Pretty...
Booker T Says It Is Very Important For WWE To Protect Roman Reigns, Whether The Rock Should Dethrone Reigns
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke on a number of hot-button wrestling topics, most notably how he feels about WWE’s top champion Roman Reigns, whether he would have The Rock dethrone the Tribal Chief, and how important it is for WWE to protect Reigns after years of building him up. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,964 tickets and there are 913 left. The current set up is 6,877. Here is the updated card for the show:. – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c)...
Kurt Angle Thinks Triple H Could Have Had “Five-Star Matches” With This WWE Star
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on the 2017 edition of the WWE Survivor Series during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The main event of the show saw Team “Raw” (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) against Team “SmackDown” (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode), resulting in Triple H leaving in triumph.
NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Results 12/4/22
First Match: Ryohei Oiwa & Oskar Leube vs. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima. Ryohei Oiwa and Kosei Fujita will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Fujita whips Oiwa across the ring. Shoulder Tackle Exchange. Leube and Nakashima are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Leube kicks Nakashima in the gut. Nakashima with a running forearm smash. Leube bodyslams Nakashima. Leube repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Leube with a forearm smash. Leube whips Nakashima across the ring. Leube with a shoulder tackle. Leube stomps on Nakashima’s back. Leube punches Nakashima in the back. Leube tags in Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Oiwa knocks Fujita off the ring apron. Oiwa bodyslams Nakashima for a two count. Oiwa tags in Leube. Leube stomps on Nakashima’s back. Leube with a forearm smash. Leube with a BackBreaker. Leube applies the backbreaker stretch. Fujita kicks Leube in the back. The referee tells Fujita to get out of the ring. Leube with an elbow drop on Nakashima’s back for a two count.
WWE Reportedly Does Away with Premium Live Event Bonuses
WWE has reportedly done away with Premium Live Event bonuses. A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that WWE talents are now making just what they sign a contract for, whether it’s $1 million or another figure. It was noted that there’s no longer bonuses for working the...
