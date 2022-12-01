Read full article on original website
Apple's glorious new AirPods Pro 2 are back down to their lowest ever price
If for some reason you ignored our advice from a couple of weeks ago and decided not to pick up the second-gen AirPods Pro at their Black Friday 2022 price either before or on the big day, you're now getting another chance to do exactly that. Yes, Apple's latest (and...
RedMagic 8 Pro specs leak tease Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 168W fast charging
Nubia is a company, which has historically pushed tech forward, for example with their Nubia Watch – the world’s first smartwatch with a flexible screen. But they also have a smartphone line called RedMagic, which targets gamers in particular. Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) has leaked some info...
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
When Apple first introduced its advanced 3D face unlocking technology as part of the iPhone X back in 2017, there was a lot not to like about it…. Face ID was slower to unlock your iPhone than Touch ID; it didn't work when you looked at your phone off angle, and it took up a ton of space, giving the iPhone a cosmetic makeover, resulting in the iconic notch.
Vote now: Do you still clear the recent apps on your phone?
Do you remember the time when opening two or three apps on your phone caused an Armageddon-like slowdown? I do; my first Android smartphone was an Xperia Ray with 512 MB of RAM, and even though it was super amazing for the time, it also lagged like crazy when dealing with heavy apps.
Google drops huge functional update for eligible Pixel models with 77 bug fixes and improvements
Besides the Quarterly Pixel Feature Drop (which was extremely disappointing as a Pixel 6 Pro owner), Google sent out a functional update for eligible Pixel models that exterminated a massive number of bugs and included a large number of improvements. The total number of bug fixes and performance improvements added up to a whopping 77. With all of these issues getting resolved with today's update, you should notice an improvement in the performance of your Pixel device.
Sony technologically ready to make humanoid robots once usage becomes clear
TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp (6758.T) said on Tuesday it was technologically ready to make humanoid robots, but that it should be identified first for what purpose such robots can be useful.
Here's why Apple might feel compelled to spruce up iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
Looking to increase the revenue brought in by the iPhone 14 family, Apple widened the specs and features gap between the iPhone 14 non-Pro models and the pricier iPhone 14 Pro line. For example, let's say that you simply must have the shape-shifting Dynamic Island notification feature on your new iPhone. That means spending at least $999 for the iPhone 14 Pro.
Google working on faster OTA updates for its Pixel line
Looking to reduce the time it takes a Pixel user to install an OTA (over-the-air) update, Google has submitted new patches to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) gerrit. According to Esper's Mishaal Rahman and Android Police, the patches took ten minutes or 43% off the time required to install a 2.2GB OTA update on a Pixel 6 Pro. The patches also reduced the time it took to install an incremental 376MB update to 16 minutes from 22 minutes (a 27% reduction).
Blind camera comparison with a hot sauce twist: iPhone 14 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra
We techies have very comfortably fallen into a pattern of prejudice when we review phones and their cameras. For example — it may be true to some of us that when we see an iPhone, we expect its photos to be yellow-ish and warm. When we see a Samsung, we expect photo colors to be saturated and details oversharpened. When we see a Pixel, we expect extreme levels of HDR, which sometimes flatten dynamics.
Google's foldable Pixel gets benchmarked with Tensor 2 processor specs
The Google Pixel Fold announcement and release date are fast approaching, it seems, as a new Google phone codenamed Felix has appeared at Geekbench, and that internal title often being associated with Google's upcoming handset with foldable display made by Samsung. The benchmark listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, includes a test...
Big OnePlus 11 leak shows alleged final design, reveals more secrets
The next big thing from OnePlus will be a flagship phone called the OnePlus 11 and while the company is dropping the "Pro" from the name, this is very much a top-tier device powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and coming in the first quarter of 2023, according to a fresh new leak.
Apple reportedly sold 4 million+ AirPods Pro 2 units in just a little over a week
If you thought Apple's crushing dominance of the global "high-level" smartwatch market between July and September 2022 was impressive (which it absolutely was), prepare to get your mind blown (again) by the latest quarterly true wireless earbuds sales numbers. These are not remarkable in the least on the whole, adding...
Google's Duplex on the Web is going to the graveyard
Another day - another Google service heads to the holy pastures. Duplex on the Web, a Google service that lets users use the Google Assistant to order food, book movie tickets, and more, is being discontinued. According to an official statement from Google to our good friends at TechCrunch, as of December, Duplex on the Web and any automation features will no longer be supported.
Google’s latest Feature Drop brings more new features to Pixel phones, Watch and Buds
If you’re running a Pixel phone as your daily driver, paired with a Pixel Watch and/or Pixel Buds, then you probably know that Google is rolling out Feature Drop updates that bring new features on a monthly basis. Regardless of which of Google’s Pixel products you’re using, you’ll be...
Kuo sees Apple's headset delayed until the second half of 2023; huge shortfall in shipments expected
Apple's Mixed Reality headset has seemingly been on track to make its January unveiling and its second-quarter release. And with Apple reportedly changing the name of the device's operating system from rOS (reality Operating System) to xrOS (extended reality Operating System), it did appear as though everything was moving forward swimmingly. But reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to his Twitter account on Sunday with some bad news.
T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program
It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.
Beat the holiday rush with this towering 33 percent Motorola Edge (2022) discount
When it comes to Christmas shopping, everyone knows it's best to be prudent, make a thorough list as early as possible, check it (at least) twice, and cross as many items off it as your budget allows during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales of late November run by essentially all of the major retailers out there.
New useful features to hit the Google Play store app soon
Two new features are headed to Google’s Play store app on Android and they are aiming at improving the user experience in different, but notable ways. 9to5Google reports that we’re to see a brand new download progress indicator and the option to archive apps. Currently, if you are...
The UK government reveals its plans to link remote areas with broadband from satellites
Today, having a fast and stable internet connection is a must. However, there are many remote areas in the UK where installing the necessary equipment to provide faster broadband speeds is extremely difficult. But it looks like the British government has a new plan that should give people living in such places the broadband boost they always wanted.
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
During the summer of 2018, we told you about a patent that Huawei filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for a smartwatch that stores a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds. Now here we are, almost four and a half years later, and the beleaguered Chinese manufacturer is now teasing such a device. Huawei posted a video on Chinese social media site Weibo that listed yesterday's date at the end of the clip presumably to promote the unveiling of the device. However, no announcement took place (more on that later).
