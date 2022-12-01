Read full article on original website
Stevie Ray Says His Biggest Regret In Wrestling Is That Harlem Heat Never Feuded With The Road Warriors
The legendary Stevie Ray was a guest on the Grue Rome Show to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former 10-time WCW tag champion and WWE Hall of Famer discussing the biggest regret of his career, that Harlem Heat never feuded with The Road Warriors. Check out Ray’s thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace Announced For PWG BOLA 2023
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that IMPACT star and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace will be entering the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Grace will join...
Raquel Rodriguez Reportedly Not Really Injured, WWE SmackDown Note for Tonight
Raquel Rodriguez is reportedly not injured after all. As we’ve noted, Rodriguez was attacked backstage on last week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Shotzi later said Rodriguez suffered a broken arm and dislocated elbow in the attack, and aggravated the injury during their loss to Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Rodriguez was seen wearing an arm brace on the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show, and did not accompany Shotzi to the ring for her loss to Rousey as Michael Cole said she was not medically cleared to compete. WWE then announced that Rodriguez will be out of action for 4-6 weeks.
Kurt Angle Reveals Brock Lesnar Was Interested In Joining TNA Wrestling In 2007
Kurt Angle made an interesting reveal during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer claimed Brock Lesnar asked him about joining TNA Wrestling in 2007. However, the promotion didn’t want to pay for what Lesnar was asking for. “Brock called me and he’s...
Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell Reunite At WWE NXT Live Event
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Jacksonville, FL. At the show, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell reunited. Lumis proposed to Hartwell last year and she accepted. They were separated as Lumis was released by the company although Lumis was brought back by Triple H earlier this year and placed on Raw.
AEW Releases Footage Of What Happened After Rampage Went Off The Air, House Of Black Teases Feud With The Elite
Last night’s AEW Rampage was headlined by Orange Cassidy defeating QT Marshall in a lumberjack match to retain the All-Atlantic championship. As soon as the match ended the House of Black would hit the ring and lay out the entire lot, which included the Best Friends, members of the Factory, and any other lumberjack that was unlucky enough to be at ringside. The assault continued until Rampage went off the air.
Former WWE Champion Believes Vince McMahon Is Still Running WWE
Earlier this year, Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him. Triple H has taken over WWE main roster creative while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are serving as the co-CEOs. Former WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he feels there’s no...
Kurt Angle Thinks Triple H Could Have Had “Five-Star Matches” With This WWE Star
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on the 2017 edition of the WWE Survivor Series during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The main event of the show saw Team “Raw” (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) against Team “SmackDown” (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode), resulting in Triple H leaving in triumph.
Booker T Says It Is Very Important For WWE To Protect Roman Reigns, Whether The Rock Should Dethrone Reigns
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke on a number of hot-button wrestling topics, most notably how he feels about WWE’s top champion Roman Reigns, whether he would have The Rock dethrone the Tribal Chief, and how important it is for WWE to protect Reigns after years of building him up. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Robert Roode Undergoes Spinal Fusion Surgery, Comments on His Recovery
WWE RAW Superstar Robert Roode just underwent spinal fusion surgery. It was recently reported that Roode was expected to return to the ring soon as he was backstage for the November 11 SmackDown. Roode indicated in late September how he underwent surgery at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, and that he had been dealing with injuries. WWE officials were said to be hopeful that he would be returning from his injuries soon, and there was talk of putting him on the SmackDown brand when he did come back.
William Regal Reportedly Expected To Start With WWE After The New Year
One of the bigger stories over the last few weeks has been the status of the legendary William Regal, who joined AEW at Revolution earlier this, but is now on his way out as he prepares to return to WWE. Fightful Select has since confirmed that Regal is indeed WWE bound.
Vickie Guerrero Says She Would Love To Do More As A Manager In AEW, Wants To Play Cougar Role
The legendary Vickie Guerrero recently joined Pro Wrestling Illustrated for a conversation about her illustrious career, including her thoughts on being a manger in AEW, how she wishes she could be doing more, and how she wants to play a cougar type role for the promotion. Highlights from the interview are below.
WWE Planning Big Reveal for New WWE Tag Team Titles with The Usos?
New WWE Tag Team Title belts are reportedly in the works. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos recently passe the 500 day mark in their title reign with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and now multiple sources are reporting that the brothers will be receiving new belts soon. It...
WWE NXT House Show Results From 12/2/22
Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Jacksonville, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson (w/ Thea Hail) defeated Grayson Waller & Kale Dixon. Odyssey Jones defeated Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) Cora Jade defeated Tatum Paxley. NXT Tag Team Titles Match- Pretty...
WWE Reportedly Does Away with Premium Live Event Bonuses
WWE has reportedly done away with Premium Live Event bonuses. A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that WWE talents are now making just what they sign a contract for, whether it’s $1 million or another figure. It was noted that there’s no longer bonuses for working the...
Backstage Update on WWE Holding an International Live Event In January
WWE is reportedly returning to India in January. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE is scheduled to run a live event on Wednesday, January 18. This is scheduled to be a SmackDown brand event, but it wasn’t clear if the show will be taped to air. There’s...
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA – 7,121 sold. AEW Dynamite – Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN – 3,572 sold. WWE SmackDown – KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY – 5,816 sold.
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. “All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately our residency at the Sigur...
Dan Severn Thinks He Should Definitely Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
MMA and pro-wrestling legend Dan Severn recently sat down with Wrestling Inc. to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on a possible WWE Hall of Fame induction, and why he believes WWE used him incorrectly during his short stint there. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Zelina Vega Discusses The Freedom WWE Allows For Her Promos
Zelina Vega was a recent guest on the “That’s Dope” podcast to discuss several topics, including Triple H and Stephanie McMahon putting trust in her for her promos and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. What it’s like at a WWE TV...
