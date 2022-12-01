This slideshow requires JavaScript. WESTFIELD, NJ — The Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce at its November board of directors meeting approved Darielle Walsh as the board secretary, replacing Ron Bansky, who has sold his business and moved to Long Beach Island. Also, the township of Clark, the Clark Business Alliance and the Irish Business Association were approved as additions to the GWACC. The GWACC will now include six towns: Clark, Fanwood, Garwood, Mountainside, Scotch Plains and Westfield. Elected to the GWACC board of directors for a one-year term were Alan Tennant, president of the Clark Business Alliance, and Steve Flood, president of the Irish Business Association. The first meeting in Clark took place at Manny’s Diner on Thursday, Nov. 10, and was sponsored by the Clark Township. GWACC will now continue to schedule and publicize IBA and Clark Township events.

