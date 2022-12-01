Read full article on original website
GWACC to include Clark Business Alliance and related boards
This slideshow requires JavaScript. WESTFIELD, NJ — The Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce at its November board of directors meeting approved Darielle Walsh as the board secretary, replacing Ron Bansky, who has sold his business and moved to Long Beach Island. Also, the township of Clark, the Clark Business Alliance and the Irish Business Association were approved as additions to the GWACC. The GWACC will now include six towns: Clark, Fanwood, Garwood, Mountainside, Scotch Plains and Westfield. Elected to the GWACC board of directors for a one-year term were Alan Tennant, president of the Clark Business Alliance, and Steve Flood, president of the Irish Business Association. The first meeting in Clark took place at Manny’s Diner on Thursday, Nov. 10, and was sponsored by the Clark Township. GWACC will now continue to schedule and publicize IBA and Clark Township events.
Union County students named 2022-2023 Governor’s STEM Scholars
This slideshow requires JavaScript. CHATHAM, NJ — The 2022-2023 class of Governor’s STEM Scholars includes the following Union County students: Anthony Boyle, of New Providence; Jocelyn Calderon, of Plainfield; Vibhav Chaturvedi, of Berkeley Heights; Cole DuHaime, of Westfield; Ryen Hagg, of Garwood; Elorie Howell, of Scotch Plains; and Makayla Lecky, Kaitlyn Miranda and Mauricio Sanchez, of Elizabeth. The cohort is made up of 128 high school and college STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – students from across the Garden State, the largest class the program has seen since its founding in 2013.
UHS hosts its 2022 athletic hall of fame dinner
UNION, NJ — The fifth class of the Union High School athletic hall of fame included two doctors, a pediatric-care nurse and a judge among the former Farmer standout athletes who were honored. The fifth induction ceremony of the UHS athletic hall of fame was on Monday, Nov. 21,...
Seven Oak Knoll seniors sign letters of intent to continue field hockey in college
SUMMIT, NJ — Seven members of the Class of 2023 from Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child committed to field hockey competition at the collegiate level by signing national letters of intent, or, in the case of Ivy League institutions, committed to the admissions process, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, National Signing Day.
