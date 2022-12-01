Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRGV
Local religious institutions discuss security measures following DHS warning
The Department of Homeland Security is warning the public of rising threats in the coming months, and says religious institutions could be a target. “Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland,” the warning stated. “Domestic actors and foreign terrorist organizations continue to maintain a visible presence online in attempts to motivate supporters to conduct attacks in the Homeland.”
KRGV
Behind the McAllen Holiday Parade security operations
About 200,000 people enjoyed the McAllen Holiday Parade Saturday night. In the wake of recent mass shootings across the country, security is the priority for McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez. "Today, everything can happen," Rodriguez said. Thousands of people lined the streets Saturday night to enjoy the parade. "So we...
KRGV
City of Palmview swears in new police chief
The city of Palmview has a new police chief. The swearing in of Chief Jose Trevino happened Monday at the Palmview City Hall. Trevino is a Valley native and is taking over after the resignation of former police Chief Gilberto Zamora earlier this year. Channel 5 News has learned Trevino...
KRGV
Seven children adopted into forever homes in Cameron County
Three Cameron County families officially got a little bigger this week. Those three families adopted seven children between them. One of the families adopted a child that they were already fostering. "We knew that going into fostering that's exactly what we wanted to happen, we wanted this end result," father...
KRGV
McAllen fire officials investigating cause of fire apartment
The McAllen Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that broke out Monday night. The fire broke out at an apartment complex on Nolana and 10th street. Fire officials are they were able to put out the fire quickly and no one was injured. Investigators are working on finding the...
KRGV
Raymondville church in need of repairs from hurricane damage
A Raymondville church is in dire need of repairs. It was damaged during hurricane Hanna two years ago. Saint Anthony's Catholic Church of Raymondville has part of the roof breaking down and falling over. Some of the major damage is inside the building. Some of the Parishioners say hurricane Hanna...
KRGV
McAllen Holiday Parade 2022
Watch the McAllen Holiday Parade 2022 from the comfort of your home!. Can’t see the video? The parade is also being livestreamed on KRGV’s Facebook page and on the KRGV Azteca Valle's Facebook page.
KRGV
LIST: Valley holiday events for the month of December
The holiday season is finally here, and if you are looking for some fun holiday activities for the family this December — Channel 5 News has you covered. Time: Monday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Where: La Plaza Mall in McAllen. Caring Santa is an event for children with...
KRGV
Weslaco man arrested in connection with theft of Christmas decorations
A Weslaco man is behind bars in connection with the theft of several Christmas decorations, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Joel Pedraza was identified as the suspect who stole the decorations from the front yard of people’s houses throughout the city, police said. Among the stolen items were...
KRGV
Coffee with Coaches: UTRGV's Todd Lowery
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Head Volleyball Coach Todd Lowery took over the Vaqueros program in 2015. He just led the Vaqueros to an all-time great season with a chance to keep the wins coming. Bella Michaels sat down with Coach Lowery for an inside look at his life leading to...
KRGV
Sarah Cruz's Journey to WAC Player of the Year
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- As the UTRGV Volleyball season came to a close, Czech-Republic-Native Sarah Cruz left her legacy in the WAC becoming player of the year. We give you an inside look of her journey to success after four seasons.
Comments / 0