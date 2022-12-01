Read full article on original website
DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3
PHILADELPHIA — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Clayton News Daily
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder rally to beat Hawks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, his seventh straight game of 30-plus points, to lead the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder to a 121-114 come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The win was the third straight for the Thunder and ended a three-game losing streak to the Hawks. It also...
