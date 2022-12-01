ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder rally to beat Hawks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, his seventh straight game of 30-plus points, to lead the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder to a 121-114 come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The win was the third straight for the Thunder and ended a three-game losing streak to the Hawks. It also...

