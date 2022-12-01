ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Americans boost spending as inflation slows slightly

By Sylvan Lane, The Hill
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bp0TA_0jTssxS800

Consumer prices rose at slightly slower rates in October even as Americans boosted their spending, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a closely watched inflation gauge, rose 0.3 percent in October and 6 percent since the same month a year ago. While the monthly inflation rate stayed even with September’s 0.3 percent increase in prices, the annual inflation rate dropped from 6.3 percent in September.

Without food and energy prices, the PCE index rose 0.2 percent on the month in October — down from a 0.5 percent monthly increase in September — and 5 percent on the year.

The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve’s preferred way to track inflation and heavily influences how high the central bank hikes or cuts interest rates. The slight slowdown in price growth keeps the Fed on track to keep boosting rates, but likely in smaller increments.

The Fed’s monetary policy committee is set to meet Dec. 13-14 and is expected to hike rates for the seventh time this year.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Wednesday the bank needs to see “substantially more evidence” to believe inflation is steadily falling before halting its rate hikes. The Fed aims for a 2 percent annual inflation rate, which is well below current levels of price growth.

“Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability,” Powell said in a speech hosted by The Brookings Institution.

Higher interest rates are meant to slow the economy by giving households and businesses less money to spend on goods and services. While the Fed is aiming to slow the economy into lower inflation without causing a recession, the bank’s own projections from September foresee a significant increase in unemployment by the end of 2023.

For now, many Americans are pushing through higher prices as a strong job market propels wages.

Personal consumption expenditures — a measure of consumer spending — rose 0.8 percent in October and 0.5 percent when adjusting for inflation. American paychecks rose 0.7 percent on the month and 0.4 percent when adjusting for inflation, up from 0.3 percent and 0 percent respectively in September.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

World Bank sees India's growth at 6.9% this year

NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's economy is expected to grow 6.9% in the current fiscal year, the World Bank said on Tuesday, adding that it is well positioned to tackle global headwinds.
WKRG News 5

Vehicle fleeing police hits tree, passenger ejected dies: Mobile Police

CORRECTION: Mobile Police canceled the chase before the deadly crash. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said an attempted traffic stop led to a police chase was called off as it reached a busy intersection, but the incident still ended in a wreck and one person killed. According to Police, officers […]
WKRG News 5

Traffic stop leads to stolen gun, drugs: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Saturday morning who was found with drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop, according to a release from the MPD. George Ruggs, 28, was arrested and charged with the following: Receiving stolen property Possession of Marijuana Possession of a controlled substance Possession […]
WKRG News 5

1 arrested in connection to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar weekend shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a Saturday shooting at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar, according to a release from the MPD. Darius Matthews, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree assault and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Police said Matthews surrendered […]
WKRG News 5

‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago

What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
WKRG News 5

2 killed in Escambia Co. car crash: ALEA

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Brewton man and woman were killed in an early Friday morning car crash in Escambia County on I-65, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Jewell W. Smith, 57, and Johnny W. Smith, 36, were both pronounced dead at the scene after a tractor-trailer rear ended […]
WKRG News 5

Sugar Bowl pits Alabama vs. Kansas State for first time

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alabama and newly crowned Big 12 champion Kansas State will meet for the first time at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Crimson Tide (10-2, No. 5 CFP) is headed to the Sugar Bowl for the 17th time after narrowly missing out on the four-team College Football Playoff because […]
WKRG News 5

Former University of South Alabama president dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former president of the University of South Alabama has passed away, according to the current president of the college. Dr. Tony Waldrop, 70, was the third president of USA and died in Chapel Hill, NC. after a lengthy illness. Dr. Waldrop served as president from 2014 to 2021. While president […]
Reuters

Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply while the relaxing of China's COVID curbs bolstered the demand outlook.
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police find no evidence of alleged kidnapping

UPDATE (12/5 12:07 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released additional information on this incident. According to officials, a 911 call was placed about a possible kidnapping on Saturday night. The person who called 911 did not stay at the restaurant until the police got there, which meant officers were unable to get […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

66K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy