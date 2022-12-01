Alzheimer’s Association West Texas presents 2022 Education Conference

SAN ANGELO Early detection of Alzheimer’s disease is critical, and empowering oneself with the right information and resources is the first step toward living well with a diagnosis.

The Alzheimer’s Association West Texas hosting its Education Conference: What Don’t I Know? Alzheimer’s, Lifestyle, Research & More from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Tom Green County Library located at 33 W. Beauregard Avenue in San Angelo.

“Just like the rest of our bodies, our brains change as we age,” Janet Cross, Program Manager for the West Texas chapter, stated in the press release. “Most of us eventually notice some slowed thinking and occasional problems with remembering certain things. However, serious memory loss, confusion and other major changes in the way our minds work may be a sign that brain cells are failing. This event will offer insight into the complexities of dementia, treatments on the horizon, and the importance of healthy living and movement.”

Featured presenters include:

>> Jessicca Cason, Health Systems Manager for Humana Military.

>> Erin Lane, Artistic Director of Ballet San Angelo.

>> Ginny Funk, Director of Programs/ Research Champion, Alzheimer’s Association.

The program will include the many facets of dementia, latest research information, and the importance of healthy living and the importance of movement. The conference will close with a panel of local influencers discussing dementia care and the resources available in the San Angelo area.

Free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided. Registration is encouraged.

Register at bit.ly/ALZCONF120922. For more information, contact Cross at [email protected] or call 800-272-3900.