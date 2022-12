The First Live Streaming of The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) Red Carpet and Closing Ceremony is Available Now on Global Asian Media Entertainment’s Roku GAME channel

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 “Abductions” places Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) in more danger than ever before. However, she’s blissfully unaware of the threats surrounding her because new pal Quentin (Tom Hollander) has given her compliments, cocaine, and a loverboy named Nicolo (or is it Niccolo? I didn’t watch this week’s White Lotus with the subtitles on). We’re told by Quentin that Nicolo (Stefano Gianino) procures “party favors” for him and is associated with the local mafia. Tanya is nervous to be paired with the hottie, but he soon shows her an awful lot of affection. At one point,...

