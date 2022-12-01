MAN Energy Solutions SE announced changes to its executive board slated to take effect January 1. Dr. Gunnar Stiesch will take over the Technology department, which was previously headed by CEO Dr. Uwe Lauber in a dual role, and will join the board as the new Chief Technology Officer. The 52-year-old engineer was previously Head of Engine Development at the company and has worked for the company in responsible R&D functions for almost 15 years.

