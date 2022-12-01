Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
Performance Shipping Takes Delivery of Secondhand Aframax Tanker
Greek tanker owner Performance Shipping announced on Monday it has taken delivery of a secondhand Aframax tanker it agreed to purchase in September 2022. The P. Monterey, formerly Phoenix Beacon, is a 105,525 dwt tanker built in 2011. It is equipped with a ballast water treatment system (BWTS), and its next scheduled special survey is not due until 2026.
marinelink.com
Ship Recycling: No Impetus
Recycling markets are ambling towards the end of the year without any real impetus, ability, aggression, or even an apparent willingness to engage in discussions to buy, so volatile has the situation been over the last two quarters. Prices have of course come off by about $200/LDT in the sub-continent...
marinelink.com
MAN Energy Solutions to Restructure Executive Board
MAN Energy Solutions SE announced changes to its executive board slated to take effect January 1. Dr. Gunnar Stiesch will take over the Technology department, which was previously headed by CEO Dr. Uwe Lauber in a dual role, and will join the board as the new Chief Technology Officer. The 52-year-old engineer was previously Head of Engine Development at the company and has worked for the company in responsible R&D functions for almost 15 years.
marinelink.com
TDI-Brooks Installs Starlink on Its Research Vessels
U.S. based marine services firm TDI-Brooks announced it has installed the Starlink Maritime platform on two of its four research vessels, with plans to equip the remaining vessels at a later date. The two vessels, Brooks McCall and Miss Emma McCall, are currently working on the U.S. East Coast performing...
marinelink.com
Foss Charters Vessel from Tug Construction
Foss Maritime has reached a deal to bareboat charter the tug Earl W Redd from Tug Construction, LLC for use in the U.S. offshore wind industry. The Earl W Redd will sail from Portland, Ore. to Massachusetts later this month to begin work on Foss 's offshore wind projects, including Vineyard Wind, the first large-scale offshore wind installation in the U.S.
marinelink.com
Conrad Launches Great Lakes' New Hopper Dredge
U.S. shipbuilding group Conrad Shipyard recently launched Galveston Island, the first of two newbuild hopper dredges being built for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, the United States' largest provider of dredging services. The new 6,500-cubic-yard-capacity trailing suction hopper dredge is in the water and is scheduled to be in...
Comments / 0