insidethehall.com

Indiana ranked No. 10 in initial NCAA NET rankings

The NCAA NET rankings were released for the first time this season on Monday morning and Indiana is No. 10. More than three months remain until selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA tournament. Here’s how the entire Big Ten is ranked in the first edition of the NET which will...
insidethehall.com

6-Banner Sunday: IU beats North Carolina before stumbling at Rutgers

6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
insidethehall.com

Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss at Rutgers

Indiana suffered its first loss of the season at Rutgers 63-48 on Saturday at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Here are five takeaways from the loss to the Scarlet Knights:. Beating the Scarlet Knights has been a challenge for Indiana over the years. Entering Saturday’s matchup, Indiana was 1-7 against Rutgers over the last eight matchups. And it’s been even harder for Indiana to beat Rutgers in Piscataway. The Hoosiers haven’t left Jersey Mike’s Arena with a win since February 2018.
Film Session: Rutgers

Film Session: Rutgers

In its win against the Hoosiers on Saturday, Rutgers busted out a familiar playbook, one Indiana fans know all too well over the last several seasons. The strategy? Send extra help defense to Trayce Jackson-Davis to get the ball out of his hands. Pack the paint. Dare Indiana’s supporting cast, sometimes the non-shooting big playing opposite Jackson-Davis, to make 3-pointers.
The Minute After: Rutgers

The Minute After: Rutgers

Another ranked team bites the dust at the former RAC. The problem for the Hoosiers today, though, wasn’t so much that they lost. It’s how it happened. Rutgers absolutely took them out of their game. Indiana was on its heels all afternoon. IU looked lost. “They were tougher...
insidethehall.com

At the Buzzer: Rutgers 63, Indiana 48

Indiana was outhustled from the opening tip on Saturday afternoon in Piscataway. Despite losing Cliff Omoruyi early in the game to foul trouble, the Scarlet Knights imposed their will on the boards against the Hoosiers. Rutgers grabbed 14 offensive rebounds in the first half and scored 14 second-chance points. If not for a hot shooting performance from Miller Kopp (5-for-7), Indiana could have been down much more than seven at intermission. The Hoosiers scored just .74 points per possession on 8-for-28 shooting from the field and only 5-for-10 from the free throw line in the opening 20 minutes.
insidethehall.com

Video: Mike Woodson reacts to loss at Rutgers

Mike Woodson addressed the media following Indiana’s 63-48 loss to Rutgers on Saturday at Jersey Mike’s Arena. (Video courtesy of Brian Fonseca)

